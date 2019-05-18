It's more camp than an actual camping site, cringey in the best way possible, and of course a must see every year. Across the planet, groups of people will be sitting down to watch the world's ultimate talent show. Maybe you have a party planned? Maybe you want to dress up as your favourite ever act? I mean, there have been far too many incredible looks to mention, but some performances knit together an array of factors that make them the most iconic Eurovision performances of all time. And we all know that those common factors might not actually be, well... being very good at singing.

Yeah, yeah, yeah — get off your high horse music snobs. Eurovision is not for everyone, I know. But it's Christmas come early for lovers of camp classics and trash Euro pop. The perfect home for songs that sound like rude words, or have pretty racy dance moves. A stage for the truly bizarre.

Eurovision in the earlier days was definitely a completely different show. Not only were the shows considerably more simple, but back then Eurovision was a door opener for some stars to become internationally renowned. ABBA anybody? As it's developed over the years, things have of course changed, but some performances stay forever in your hearts.

1. 'Making Your Mind Up' — Bucks Fizz, UK Mark wood on YouTube OK where in the name of gawd do we start. Firstly, hello original mullets. This song was/is so effing catchy. As are the moves in this routine from this UK's 1981 entrants, Bucks Fizz. Guys, this performance culminated with THE tear away of all tear aways, when the lads ripped off the gals skirts to reveal a whole new look (see minute 1.50). This song actually won the Eurovision for the UK.

2. 'All Kinds Of Everything' — Dana, Ireland Victor Ovies on YouTube Well guys, did you know that Ireland has won the Eurovision more than any other country ever? Yes, don't be jel. Anyhow, our babe Dana won with this twee AF song in 1970. This is truly naff, but in a cute way. Dana went on to become a politician and host her own show. You go gal!

3. 'Diva' — Dana International, Israel romania3 on YouTube Not only was Dana International's song catchy AF, she was an absolute trail blazer as the first trans woman ever to win Eurovision. She has since kept up a fab career and performed at the first heat of the 2019 competition with a super pro LGBTQIA+ message.

4. 'Party For Everybody' — Buranovskiye Babushki, Russia Eurovision Song Contest on YouTube Fusing traditional Russian singing with a little Euro pop edge and loads of lit AF grannies wilding out on stage? Yes, this entirely why Eurovision was invented and we need more of this immediately.

5. 'Euphoria' — Loreen, Sweden Eurovision Song Contest on YouTube Winning in 2012, this little tune is effing iconique. The dance moves, the tune itself, how hot Loreen is. It's all too much. Real talk, I still play this tune to get my ass up steep hills when I'm out walking.

6. 'Hard Rock Hallelujah' — Lordi, Finland Eurovision Song Contest on YouTube Lordi hail from Finland, a country that has a bit of a hectic history with death metal. So what more would you expect than some hard rock? Or should I say, Hard Rock Hallelujah? Lordi were both completely not Eurovision but also completely and utterly Eurovision. Perfection.

7. 'My Słowianie' — Donatan & Cleo, Poland Eurovision Song Contest on YouTube Potentially one of the raciest performances in Eurovision history, Poland really went for "sex sells" with this risqué show. However, with lyrics like "vodka is better than whiskey and gin," the song is actually also great.

8. 'Woki Mit Deim Popo' — Trackshittaz, Austria Eurovision Song Contest on YouTube This song translates to "Shake Your Bum" and there was a lot of that on stage. However, what gets me is that fact that the it band name. This one got a lot of attention. Also, it's a low-key banger.

9. 'Be My Guest' — Gaitana, Ukraine Eurovision Song Contest on YouTube I flipping dare you to blast this and not dance. This tune incorporates sick moves, floral crowns, and a woman whose voice is the lovechild of Ronan Keating and Celine Dion.

10. 'We Are The Winners Of Eurovision' — LT United, Lithuania Eurovision Song Contest on YouTube The cojones on these guys. I guess this is a bit of manifestation? They came sixth overall in 2006 so, in fairness — not too shabby.

11. 'Dancing Lasha Tumbai' — Verka Serduchka, Ukraine Eurovision Song Contest on YouTube This camp AF anthem from 2006 is catchy, fun, spacey, bizarre, and kind of grotesque. One of those ones that you are singing for ages after and don't really understand why.

12. Riverdance — Ireland Riverdance on YouTube OK so technically this was an interval show and not an act but guys, it all started back in 1994 in Dublin's RDS. Since then it has become the biggest dance show in the world and has afforded Michael Flatley a very nice house.

13. 'Rise Like A Phoenix' — Conchita Wurst, Austria Eurovision Song Contest on YouTube A bearded woman with the voice of an effing angel winning the Eurovision in 2014? Thank you Austria, thank you Eurovision: this is a slice of heaven. I wish Conchita would do make up tutorials. Oh wait, she does.