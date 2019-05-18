Eurovision Drinking Games That’ll Make For An Even More Chaotic Night

Following the cancellation of last year’s Eurovision Song Contest due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 event is set to be one of the most hotly anticipated in history. There’s always something to laugh about during the annual ceremony and the show offers a perfect excuse for a good old knees up – especially after the year we’ve all had. With that in mind, here are some of the best Eurovision Song Contest drinking games to try out with your party of six this year.

Since September 2020, Eurovision organisers have kept fans on edge, waiting to hear if this year’s competition would be able to go ahead. Luckily, in January 2021, it was announced that the all-singing, all-dancing talent show would be back and, for UK viewers, it will air on the evening of May 22 on BBC One. Graham Norton will return as host this year and Scott Mills, Chelcee Grimes, and Sara Cox will be doing additional coverage on BBC Four.

With restrictions easing slightly in the UK and parties of six people (or two households) now allowed in England, it’s a good time to have a few pals over, turn the TV up, and play some good old fashion drinking games. Keep reading to find out our pick of the best Eurovision Song Contest drinking games.

Captain Euro This game was devised by Australian broadcaster SBS, and goes a little something like this: before the contest begins, each person is assigned a specific element, and you drink when that element – or something that equates to that element – pops up on the show. So, for example: Earth: Barefoot singers (a trend popular with winners Loreen and Emmelie de Forrest).

Barefoot singers (a trend popular with winners Loreen and Emmelie de Forrest). Fire: Any use of pyrotechnics.

Any use of pyrotechnics. Wind: Duh, wind machine.

Duh, wind machine. Water: Water features (Think Jedward 2012!).

Water features (Think Jedward 2012!). Heart: Love hearts and love songs.

Slammer Time This game, again devised by SBS, is pretty simple. You simply follow the instructions below: Bung Note: If someone fails to hit the High C, drink.

If someone fails to hit the High C, drink. Cheers: If audience applause lasts longer than 10 seconds, drink.

If audience applause lasts longer than 10 seconds, drink. Mind Blank: If someone forgets their words, down it.

If someone forgets their words, down it. Phallic Prop Use: If someone enters straddling an oversized banana, down it.

If someone enters straddling an oversized banana, down it. Key Change: If someone does a key change, this is an automatic toilet pass (otherwise, no bathroom concession is allowed).

If someone does a key change, this is an automatic toilet pass (otherwise, no bathroom concession is allowed). Costume Reveal: If someone strips off part of their costume, strip off one item of clothing.

If someone strips off part of their costume, strip off one item of clothing. Pyrotechnics: If someone’s act uses fireworks, everyone must stop, drop, and roll, crawling from the house to the street and only re-entering once everyone is outside.

If someone’s act uses fireworks, everyone must stop, drop, and roll, crawling from the house to the street and only re-entering once everyone is outside. Everybody Dance Now: If someone’s act requires more than four back-up dancers, everyone must leap immediately from their seat and run to another spot in the room.

If someone’s act requires more than four back-up dancers, everyone must leap immediately from their seat and run to another spot in the room. Getting Wind of Things: Anytime a wind machine is turned on, grab the drink of the person beside you and down it.

The Nominated Nations Game Seeing as it's from Hostelworld, you can really bet this drinking game doesn't play around. It involves different stages, and begins with each person being assigned a random nation who are taking part. Drinking activities tend to revolve around the nations you represent. For example, during the results portion of the show, this is what you need to do: If your selected nation is awarded the maximum 12 points, it’s your lucky day! Nominate someone to drink 3 fingers (Note: You can give all 3 to one unlucky victim OR you can also pick 3 separate friends to drink 1 finger each!)

If your selected nation gets 10 points, nominate someone to drink 2 fingers.

If your selected nation gets 8 points, nominate someone to drink 1 finger. The full game can be found here.

Eurovision Bingo Slightly similar to the above games that require you to drink when a certain thing happens (but more visual), Eurovision bingo basically is as it sounds: you will have a card with a list of different things to look out for, and you need to mark them as you see them. To make it a drinking game, simply drink whenever you cross something off. You can create your own cards, or go to Mission Eurovision for inspiration.

The Twitter Game This one may be the easiest of the lot as all you have to do is follow Twitter account @eurovisiondrink. This page – which was created purely for the purposes of drinking during Eurovision – will tweet out instructions during throughout the show. Whenever something happens, they post “boozifications” – AKA what you need to drink and how much.

Contributions from Sam Ramsden & Rebecca Fearn.