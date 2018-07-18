The new HBO limited series, Sharp Objects, only premiered on July 8, but it's already sweeping the nation. Based on a novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn (the author of Gone Girl), Sharp Objects tells the story of a troubled woman Camille Preaker (Amy Adams) who returns to her hometown to report on a series of murders. There's a lot going on in the show, but the good news is that you don't have to only look to each week's episodes for similar entertainment. These are 13 movies to watch if you love Sharp Objects, whether you love the HBO series for its mystery, its realistic depiction of depression, or its family drama.

There's something for everyone on this list, mostly because the HBO show has so many complex narratives and themes weaving together. One of the great things about having a limited series is that there's so much time to explore the story's different aspects. That's a bit harder to do in the 90-120 minutes that movies usually last, but it doesn't mean that the movies on this list are any less intriguing than Sharp Objects. And less face it, the Adams-starring TV drama is the epitome of intriguing.

1 'Girl, Interrupted' Columbia Pictures/YouTube This one matches a lot of the psychological aspects explored in Sharp Objects, and it certainly provides a similarly dark tone. Watch on STARZ on Amazon or rent on Amazon for $3.99.

2 'Silence Of The Lambs' MGM/YouTube The movie about a serial killer doesn't quite follow a lot of the same themes as Sharp Objects, but it is equally as creepy and at times, mysterious. You can find it on HBO Go.

3 'The Help' Dreamworks/YouTube This sounds like a weird choice, but at its core, The Help follows a female journalist who goes to her hometown and uncovers a disturbing trend while there. You can rent it online from Amazon or iTunes.

4 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube A woman with a dark past helps solve a murder mystery in The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, which you can rent on Amazon or iTunes.

5 'Mulholland Drive' Universal Pictures/YouTube This 2001 film by David Lynch stars Naomi Watts and Laura Harring as two women who find themselves navigating a series of dreams and mysteries, many of which resemble Sharp Objects' most intriguing moments. You can stream it with your Amazon Prime membership.

6 'Se7en' New Line Cinema/YouTube Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman team up together to catch a serial killer who uses specific motifs when committing their murders. As you can imagine, it gets dark, and you can watch it on Netflix.

7 'To Die For' Columbia Pictures/YouTube Out of all the Nicole Kidman-starring movies, this might be one of the most underrated. The 1995 film portrays Kidman as a wannabe news anchor who ends up getting entangled in crime. You can rent the thriller on iTunes or Amazon.

8 'Atomic Blonde' Universal Pictures on YouTube Camille Preaker puts herself into dangerous situations throughout Sharp Objects, and if you want to run with that high-stakes thrilling energy, check out Atomic Blonde on HBO Go.

9 'Gone Girl' 20th Century Fox on YouTube The most obvious choice for a movie to watch that's similar to Sharp Objects is another one based on a novel by Gillian Flynn. Gone Girl has a lot of similar themes and intrigue, so you should check it out to rent on Amazon or iTunes.

10 'We Need To Talk About Kevin' BBC Films/YouTube The parent-offspring relationship in Sharp Objects creates a lot of the movie's most tense moments. If you're intrigued by complex depictions of strained relationships between mother and child, check out We Need to Talk about Kevin, which is available on Amazon Prime.

11 'Young Adult' Paramount Pictures on YouTube Charlize Theron's character in Young Adult suffers from mental illness, like Camille, and she finds her issues heightened while returning home, also like Camille. This one's more of a dark comedy, so it's a great choice to take the edge off after watching Sharp Objects. It's available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

12 'Nightcrawler' Bold Films/YouTube At its core, Sharp Objects is a crime thriller, and that's exactly what Nightcrawler is too. Jake Gyllenhaal plays a shady character who finds himself drawn to dangerous crime zones, much like Adams' character. Check it out on Amazon Prime.