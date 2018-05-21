13 New Shows & Movies On Netflix This Week, Including A Feminist Talk Show You Have To Watch

If you've been waiting with baited breath for a chance to see Michelle Wolf in action since her headline-making turn hosting the White House Correspondents' Dinner, then breathe easy, because The Break with Michelle Wolf is one of the 13 new shows and movies on Netflix this week. Wolf's Netflix talk show will premiere new episodes every Sunday, starting May 27, and if you thought that the comedian was ruthless at the WHCD, then buckle up, because you haven't seen anything yet. "You can expect the types of jokes my former bosses would tell me we couldn't do on TV," Wolf said when the show was announced in February, according to Dateline. Uh oh.

But before Wolf's new talk show debuts, Netflix is adding a lot of new female driven content this week; really,The Break with Michelle Wolf is just the cherry on top. This week, Netflix will premiere Tig Nataro's new special, Happy to be Here, as well as the original movie Ibiza starring Gillian Jacobs, Vanessa Bayer, Phoebe Robinson, and Game of Thrones' Richard Madden (RIP Robb Stark). Check out everything you need to know about the 13 new movies and shows streaming on Netflix this week below.

1 'Señora Acero' Season 4 — May 21 Telemundo on YouTube In Season 4 of Mexico's crime drama series Señora Acero, Vincenta Acero must face down some new enemies, both in fellow drug lords and in the head of the Homeland Security Department and Texas Border Patrol, all while keeping her love affair with ICE agent Daniel Phillips alive.

2 'Mob Psycho 100' Season 1 — May 22 IGN on YouTube The live-action adaptation of the popular Manga series Mob Psycho 100 is finally coming to American audiences thanks to Netflix. The series is about an eighth grade boy with psychic abilities who learns to use his powers to fight evil.

3 'Shooter' Season 2 — May 22 Shooter On USA on YouTube Shooter Season 2 will be available to stream starting May 22, just in time for fans to catch up before the USA action series begins its Season 3 in June.

3 'Terrace House: Opening New Doors' Part 2 — May 22 TERRACE HOUSE / テラスハウス on YouTube Terrace House: Opening New Doors returns for Part 2 on Netflix May 22. Fans can expect new houseguests, strengthening relationships, and breakups in brand new episodes of the Japanese reality series.

4 'Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here' — May 22 Netflix on YouTube Tig Notaro's new stand-up special Happy to Be Here will cover parenthood, marriage, and everyday shenanigans in the subtle yet hilarious way only Notaro can.

5 'Explained' — May 23 Vox on YouTube Vox is launching a new docu-series with Netflix, Explained, which aims to inform viewers about a wide-range of topics. The trailer alone mentions K-Pop, the growing wealth gap, and relationships.

6 'Fauda' Season 2 — May 24 Mr WTF on YouTube The timely Israeli drama focuses on Israel and Palestine's fraught relationship (from Israel's point of view), following a team of Israeli Special Forces as they hunt down Hamas terrorists.

7 'Survivors Guide To Prison' — May 24 Gravitas Ventures on YouTube The documentary Survivors Guide to Prison follows the stories of Bruce Lisker and Reggie Cole, two men wrongfully imprisoned. The film exposes the harsh and inhumane conditions of American prisons, and features celebrity interviews with activists including Ice-T, Cynthia Nixon, Jesse Williams, and Danny Trejo.

8 'Ibiza' — May 25 Netflix on YouTube In Ibiza, Harper is sent on her very first business trip to Spain, so of course her two BFFs Nikki and Leah tag along. Chaos, drunken nights, and an ill-advised side trip to Ibiza ensues.

9 'Steve Martin And Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life' — May 25 Netflix on YouTube Steve Martin and Martin Short have been touring together for years, and now fans can finally watch their stand-up show, An Evening You Will Forget For the Rest of Your Life, from the comfort of their own home.

10 'The Toys That Made Us' Season 2 — May 25 Xinxu on YouTube Docu-series The Toys That Made Us returns for Season 2 on May 25. Expect to learn the history of more of your favorite toys, and even some you forgot existed.

11 'Trollhunters' Part 3 — May 25 Netflix on YouTube Guillermo del Toro's animated fantasy series, Trollhunters, returns for an action-packed Season 3 on May 25.

12 'Sara's Notebook' — May 26 Jhorge Settler on YouTube Sara's Notebook (originally titled El cuaderno de Sara) is a Spanish film about Laura, a lawyer, who travels to the Democratic Republic of Congo in search of her younger sister Sara. Laura's desperate search leads her to dangerous and potentially life-threatening places.