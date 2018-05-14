Spring has sprung, the sun is out, and birds are singing, so naturally it's time to spend an evening with Netflix, crying your eyes out watching one of the most heartbreaking films of all time: Bridge to Terabithia. Seriously, what's new on Netflix this week of May 14, 2018, will make any millennial sob. Anyone who was in their early tweens or teens in 2007 knows that Bridge to Terabithia, based on the novel by Katherine Paterson, was the movie to watch if you wanted a good cry. 11 years later, adult millennials can relive their middle school sob sessions by streaming Bridge to Terabithia on Netflix, and that's just one of the handful of additions to the website this week that will make you nostalgic for the good old days of '00s movies.

In addition to Bridge to Terabithia, the site is also adding The Phantom of the Opera (remember when Gerard Butler was a sexy Phantom before a Spartan warrior?) and The 40-Year-Old Virgin to its streaming line up. And that's not all. Netflix is also turning to the '00s for action films Wanted and The Kingdom. Clearly, what's new on Netflix this week is a movie marathon brought to you by every film you snuck into as an underage rebel desperate for some R-rated fun.

The Phantom of the Opera on YouTube Emmy Rossum, Patrick Wilson, and Gerard Butler star in this 2004 adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic musical. The elaborate opera house setting is just as dramatic as fans of Phatom of the Opera had hoped it would be on screen, and it's worth watching for Rossum's lovely breakout performance alone.

Bravo on YouTube If you've been hoping to catch up with Bravo's Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce Season 4 before the show's fifth season premieres in June, now's your chance. The perfect show for single women, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce can always be counted on to bring the laughs.

Channel 4 on YouTube Grand Design is a British fixer-upper show that follows Kevin McCloud as he helps families and companies make their dream homes and buildings a reality.

LionsgateFilmsUK on YouTube Ryan Gosling's second collaboration with Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn wasn't as well received or as widely released as the first, but if you missed it in theaters when it was released in 2013, now's your chance.

LeytonBrax on YouTube If you like sports and you don't care who knows, then you'll be thrilled to hear that new seasons of the sports docu-series The Game 365 are heading to Netflix.

Guardian Football on YouTube The 1988-1989 soccer (or football) season in England is now the subject of a new documentary, 89, which revisits the history-making match between Arsenal and Liverpool.

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Before Mamma Mia! gets its encore on the big screen in this summer's Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, fans of the original can return back to the dreamy Greek island and paternity drama that started it all.

Universal Movies on YouTube Get your Kelly Clarkson jokes ready, because Judd Apatow's classic R-rated comedy, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, is coming back to Netflix. For those of you who weren't allowed to see it when it was originally released in 2005, here you go.

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube FBI agents played by Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper, Jennifer Garner, and Jason Bateman head to Saudi Arabia to investigate a recent suicide bombing targeting Americans. The movie was released in 2007, and acts as an interesting look at how Hollywood started examining the Middle East post-9/11.

Universal Movies on YouTube It's time for Wanted to become the cult hit it was always meant to be. The Matrix-esque action film starring Angelina Jolie, James McAvoy, and Morgan Freeman is part assassin plot, part science-fiction, and a whole lot of R-rated fun.

Netflix on YouTube In a world where zombies are running wild and humans are hard to find, Andy resorts to desperate measures to save his infant daughter before he himself succumbs to the zombie virus in Cargo.

UIP South Africa on YouTube South African writer-director-actor Kagiso Lediga's first feature film, Catching Feelings, is a dark romantic comedy about a young, black couple who are challenged when a carefree, white writer comes to visit.

Netflix Kids & Family on YouTube Season 4 of Netflix's rebooted Inspector Gadget series will premiere on May 18. Expect more mysteries and even more gadgets.

FilmTeaser on YouTube Remember when all of your friends were crying in the theaters watching Bridge to Terabithia? Well, now you can sob in the privacy of your own home. You're welcome.

ABC Television Network on YouTube Desperate for Scandal's final season to come to Netflix? Consider it handled.