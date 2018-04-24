It's that time again: Netflix is switching up its queue, and you'll want to pay attention, as to not to miss any of your favorite movies' final days. On Tuesday, the streaming service revealed everything leaving and coming to Netflix in May 2018. As usual, you've got to take the good with the bad. There are plenty of additions to get excited about, as well as a few tearful goodbyes to be had.

If you are looking for some nostalgia, there are a few favorites from the early 2000s you can time-travel with. Basically, they're all those movies you saw in theaters in your teen years: 2008's Mamma Mia (which has a sequel on the way), The Bourne Ultimatum from 2007, and Angelina Jolie's Wanted, another '08 flick. And as usual, there are some Netflix Originals on the list. Dear White People Season 2 drops on May 4. Not only is this season tackling every issue you can imagine, based on the teaser trailer, but The Chi's Lena Waithe joins the cast as well.

So now is the time to get out your planner and schedule those marathons. Some of these titles you'll want to add to your calendar in big red letters — whether that's to say a proper farewell or make sure you don't miss the premiere.

What's Coming

May 1

27: Gone Too Soon

A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

Amelie

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1

Beautiful Girls

Darc

God's Own Country

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City

Mr. Woodcock

My Perfect Romance

Pocoyo & Cars

Pocoyo & The Space Circus

Queens of Comedy: Season 1

Reasonable Doubt

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Shrek

Simon: Season 1

Sliding Doors

Sometimes

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Carter Effect

The Clapper

The Reaping

The Strange Name Movie

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2

May 2

Jailbreak

May 4

Dear White People: Volume 2

A Little Help with Carol Burnett

Anon

End Game

Forgive Us Our Debts

Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2

Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo

Manhunt

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey

No Estoy Loca

The Rain: Season 1

Busted!: Season 1

May 5

Face Places

May 6

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

May 8

Desolation

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives

May 9

Dirty Girl

May 11

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3

Evil Genius: the True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist

Spirit Riding Free: Season 5

The Kissing Booth

The Who Was? Show: Season 1

May 13

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife

May 14

The Phantom of the Opera

May 15

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 4

Grand Designs: Seasons 13 - 14

Only God Forgives

The Game 365: Seasons 15 - 16

May 16

89

Mamma Mia!

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Kingdom

Wanted

May 18

Cargo

Catching Feelings

Inspector Gadget: Season 4

May 19

Bridge to Terabithia

Disney’s Scandal: Season 7

Small Town Crime

May 20

Some Kind of Beautiful

May 21

Señora Acero: Season 4

May 22

Mob Psycho 100: Season 1

Shooter: Season 2

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2

Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here

May 23

Explained

May 24

Fauda: Season 2

Survivors Guide to Prison

May 25

Ibiza

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

The Toys That Made Us: Season 2

Trollhunters: Part 3

May 26

Sara's Notebook

May 27

The Break with Michelle Wolf

May 29

Disney·Pixar Coco

May 30

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4

May 31

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern

What's Leaving

May 1

Bridget Jones's Diary

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte's Web

Field of Dreams

GoodFellas

Ocean's Eleven

Sahara

Silent Hill

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Hurt Locker

To Rome With Love

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

May 2

12 Dates of Christmas

Beauty & the Briefcase

Cadet Kelly

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Cow Belles

Cyberbully

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World

Frenemies

Geek Charming

Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas

Hello Sister, Goodbye Life

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

Jump In!

Lemonade Mouth

Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 - 2

My Fake Fiancé

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1 - 4

Princess Protection Program

Princess: A Modern Fairytale

Read It and Weep

Revenge of the Bridesmaids

Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure

Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1 - 2

StarStruck

Teen Spirit

The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1 - 5

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

May 7

The Host

May 12

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

May 30

Disney’s The Jungle Book

Some of these goodbyes are more bittersweet than others (like the Cheetah Girls), but at least there are a bunch of new titles to get you through it.