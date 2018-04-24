Everything Leaving & Coming To Netflix In May 2018 Will Make You Never Want To Leave Your Couch
It's that time again: Netflix is switching up its queue, and you'll want to pay attention, as to not to miss any of your favorite movies' final days. On Tuesday, the streaming service revealed everything leaving and coming to Netflix in May 2018. As usual, you've got to take the good with the bad. There are plenty of additions to get excited about, as well as a few tearful goodbyes to be had.
If you are looking for some nostalgia, there are a few favorites from the early 2000s you can time-travel with. Basically, they're all those movies you saw in theaters in your teen years: 2008's Mamma Mia (which has a sequel on the way), The Bourne Ultimatum from 2007, and Angelina Jolie's Wanted, another '08 flick. And as usual, there are some Netflix Originals on the list. Dear White People Season 2 drops on May 4. Not only is this season tackling every issue you can imagine, based on the teaser trailer, but The Chi's Lena Waithe joins the cast as well.
So now is the time to get out your planner and schedule those marathons. Some of these titles you'll want to add to your calendar in big red letters — whether that's to say a proper farewell or make sure you don't miss the premiere.
What's Coming
May 1
- 27: Gone Too Soon
- A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
- Amelie
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1
- Beautiful Girls
- Darc
- God's Own Country
- Hachi: A Dog's Tale
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City
- Mr. Woodcock
- My Perfect Romance
- Pocoyo & Cars
- Pocoyo & The Space Circus
- Queens of Comedy: Season 1
- Reasonable Doubt
- Red Dragon
- Scream 2
- Shrek
- Simon: Season 1
- Sliding Doors
- Sometimes
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- The Carter Effect
- The Clapper
- The Reaping
- The Strange Name Movie
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2
May 2
- Jailbreak
May 4
- Dear White People: Volume 2
- A Little Help with Carol Burnett
- Anon
- End Game
- Forgive Us Our Debts
- Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2
- Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo
- Manhunt
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey
- No Estoy Loca
- The Rain: Season 1
- Busted!: Season 1
May 5
- Face Places
May 6
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
May 8
- Desolation
- Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives
May 9
- Dirty Girl
May 11
- Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3
- Evil Genius: the True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 5
- The Kissing Booth
- The Who Was? Show: Season 1
May 13
- Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife
May 14
- The Phantom of the Opera
May 15
- Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 4
- Grand Designs: Seasons 13 - 14
- Only God Forgives
- The Game 365: Seasons 15 - 16
May 16
- 89
- Mamma Mia!
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- The Kingdom
- Wanted
May 18
- Cargo
- Catching Feelings
- Inspector Gadget: Season 4
May 19
- Bridge to Terabithia
- Disney’s Scandal: Season 7
- Small Town Crime
May 20
- Some Kind of Beautiful
May 21
- Señora Acero: Season 4
May 22
- Mob Psycho 100: Season 1
- Shooter: Season 2
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2
- Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here
May 23
- Explained
May 24
- Fauda: Season 2
- Survivors Guide to Prison
May 25
- Ibiza
- Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
- The Toys That Made Us: Season 2
- Trollhunters: Part 3
May 26
- Sara's Notebook
May 27
- The Break with Michelle Wolf
May 29
- Disney·Pixar Coco
May 30
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4
May 31
- Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern
What's Leaving
May 1
- Bridget Jones's Diary
- Casper
- Chappie
- Charlotte's Web
- Field of Dreams
- GoodFellas
- Ocean's Eleven
- Sahara
- Silent Hill
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- The Hurt Locker
- To Rome With Love
- To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
May 2
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Beauty & the Briefcase
- Cadet Kelly
- Camp Rock
- Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
- Cow Belles
- Cyberbully
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2
- Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World
- Frenemies
- Geek Charming
- Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas
- Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
- High School Musical
- High School Musical 2
- Jump In!
- Lemonade Mouth
- Little Einsteins: Seasons 1 - 2
- My Fake Fiancé
- Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
- Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1 - 4
- Princess Protection Program
- Princess: A Modern Fairytale
- Read It and Weep
- Revenge of the Bridesmaids
- Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure
- Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1 - 2
- StarStruck
- Teen Spirit
- The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1 - 5
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
May 7
- The Host
May 12
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
May 30
- Disney’s The Jungle Book
Some of these goodbyes are more bittersweet than others (like the Cheetah Girls), but at least there are a bunch of new titles to get you through it.