13 Razzie-Nominated Movies That Are Way Better Than You Remember

The Golden Raspberry Awards, best known as the Razzies, are given each year to the worst in film, as a parody of sorts of the Academy Awards. Many of the most notoriously bad movies you can think of have been nominated throughout the years, like Howard the Duck, Gigli, the Star Wars prequels, and Mariah Carey’s movie Glitter. It’s an obviously a far more low-key ceremony than the Academy Awards, but occasionally, big stars will drop in to accept their awards, like Sandra Bullock, who won a Razzie for Worst Actress in All About Steve in 2010, the night before taking home an Academy Award for The Blind Side. But not all nominees and winners are bad. These Razzie-nominated are actually way better than you remember.

Yes, even classics like Friday the 13th, Annie, The Blair Witch Project, Spice World have been up for awards. And no, these movies aren’t quite Oscar-worthy, but they’re definitely fun to watch, and not in a “this is so bad it’s good” way. But really, can you believe The Room has never been nominated for a Razzie and The Blair Witch Project, one of the most influential indie horror flicks of all time, has? Here are 11 movies that have been nominated for Razzies and actually aren’t that bad.

1 'Friday The 13th' Giphy Nominated for Worst Picture and Worst Supporting Actress (Betsy Palmer) Friday the 13th is one of the biggest slasher flicks of all time, cementing Jason as a horror icon. It's a bit campy, but it works. Plus, how can you go wrong with Kevin Bacon as one of the stars?

2 'Xanadu' Giphy Nominated for Worst Picture, Worst Actor (Michael Beck), Worst Actress (Olivia Newton-John), Worst Director, Worst Screenplay, and Worst Original Song Xanadu might not be as big as Olivia Newton-John's other musical,Grease, but it still has plenty of catchy songs. And it's actually a very important film because it was Gene Kelly's last live-action musical role (his final movie was animated musical Cats Don't Dance).

3 'Spice World' Giphy Winner for Worst Actress (the Spice Girls); Nominated for Worst Picture, Worst Screen Couple, Worst Supporting Actor (Roger Moore), Worst Screenplay, Worst New Star, and Worst Original Song None of the Spice Girls are great actors, but that doesn't stop this movie from being super fun to watch. And yes, the plot is all over the place, but 20 years later, it's impossible to forget all the bizarre moments, like the evil paparazzo who hides in the toilet, the scantily clad Italian male dancers dressed like sailors, and a UFO landing.

4 'Big Daddy' Giphy Winner, Worst Actor (Adam Sandler); Nominated for Worst Picture, Worst Supporting Actor (Rob Schneider), Worst Director and Worst Screenplay Many of Adam Sandler's movies have been nominated for Razzies. Some are deserving of the nomination, but Big Daddy is wholesome and enjoyable. Plus, baby Cole and Dylan Sprouse are adorable!

5 'The Blair Witch Project' Giphy Winner for Worst Actress (Heather Donahue); Nominated for Worst Picture The Blair Witch Project is one of the most revolutionary movies in the horror genre, showing that you can do a lot with a ridiculously low budget. But despite winning an Independent Spirit John Cassavetes Award for Best Film, it was still nominated for a Razzie. If you watch it now, you'll see that even though the actors aren't amazing, it's still an important movie in film history.

6 'House of Wax' Giphy Winner for Worst Supporting Actress (Paris Hilton); Nominated for Worst Picture and Worst Remake or Sequel Yes, this House of Wax remake is very campy, which is probably why it was nominated. But it has everything a fun horror movie should. Not only is it terrifying, but the cast perfectly represents early '00s Hollywood, featuring Hilton, Elisha Cuthbert, Chad Michael Murray, and Jared Padalecki.

7 'Annie' Giphy Won for Worst Supporting Actress (Aileen Quinn); Nominated for Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Screenplay and Worst New Star Admittedly, Annie isn't for everyone. But a classic with songs that everyone knows should probably not have been nominated for a Razzie, let alone several.

8 'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle' Giphy Winner for Worst Supporting Actress (Demi Moore) and Worst Remake or Sequel; Nominated for Worst Picture Worst Actress (Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore), Worst Excuse for An Actual Movie, and Worst Screenplay Regardless of its Razzies nominations, the Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, and Cameron Diaz trio brought style and fun to the series. Who doesn't want to see some cool women kick a little ass?

9 'Little Nicky' Giphy Nominated for Worst Picture, Worst Actor (Adam Sandler), Worst Supporting Actress (Patricia Arquette), Worst Director, and Worst Screenplay Like Big Daddy, Little Nicky is amongst Adam Sandler's movies that are actually pretty decent. The demonic comedy might not be his funniest, but it's not quite Razzie-worthy either.

10 'White Chicks' Giphy Nominated for Worst Picture, Worst Actress (Shawn and Marlon Wayans), Worst Screen Couple, Worst Director, and Worst Screenplay If you watched this one during your preteen or teen years, you probably either loved it or hated it. But looking back, the movie had such an amazing cast, including Busy Phillips, Terry Crews, Jaime King, and Lochlyn Munro (yes, Riverdale's Black Hood was the detective who sniffs the panties).

11 'Mommie Dearest' Giphy Winner for Worst Picture, Worst Actress (Faye Dunaway), Worst Supporting Actor (Steve Forrest), Worst Supporting Actress (Diana Scarvid), Worst Screenplay; Nominated for Worst Director and Worst New Star Even an Academy Award-winning actor like Faye Dunaway couldn't escape being nominated for a Razzie — in this case, the now-cult classic where she plays Joan Crawford.

12 'Anchorman' Giphy Nominated for Worst Actor (Ben Stiller) Anchorman was not nominated for Worst Movie, but Stiller received a nod for Worst Actor, despite having a small role. But either way, Anchorman remains a comedy gem that was so successful it scored a sequel.