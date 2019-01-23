Melissa McCarthy should be basking in the afterglow of her Best Actress Oscar nomination for Can You Ever Forgive Me? — but it doesn't change the fact that she was also nominated for quite a different awards show for a much less celebratory reason. For the 2019 awards season, McCarthy is nominated for an Oscar and a Razzie. Over the years, a number of actors have earned nods from both the most prestigious award show in the entertainment industry and the mock award for worst performance. Only one actor, Sandra Bullock, has ever won these awards in the same year. Could this be McCarthy's big year?

On Tuesday, Jan. 22, McCarthy was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her performance as real-life author Lee Israel, who forged letters from deceased writers for profit, in Can You Ever Forgive Me? Just one day prior, the actor earned a Razzie nomination for Worst Actress for her roles in two different movies — The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party. (The Happytime Murders is also up for Worst Picture.)

While McCarthy didn't post on social media about her Razzie nomination, she did express her appreciation to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for her Oscar nom. She shared a celebratory Boomerang with Can You Ever Forgive Me? director Marielle Heller and costar (and fellow nominee) Richard E. Grant on Instagram with the caption, "This is how I feel about getting an Oscar nomination today for @canyoueverforgiveme Thank you from the bottom and top of my heart to @theacademy."

If McCarthy did win an Oscar and her Razzie (which are given out the night before the Academy Awards), she'd be part of an elite, ragtag crew. Only a few people have won a Razzie and an Oscar in the same year. As People outlined, composer Alan Menken won a Razzie for the song "High Times, Hard Times" from Newsies and an Oscar for "A Whole New World" from Aladdin in 1993. And screenwriter Brian Helgeland won the Worst Screenplay Razzie for The Postman and the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for L.A. Confidential in 1998. But the only performer ever to win an Oscar and a Razzie in the same year is Sandra Bullock in 2010.

Razzie Channel on YouTube

McCarthy's The Heat costar actually accepted her Razzie for All About Steve in person in 2010. The very next day, she received the Best Actress Oscar for The Blind Side. As she alluded to in her Razzie acceptance speech, Bullock thought that the fact that she promised to show up to the faux award ceremony might have been what led her to win the award. So, if McCarthy is feeling the mockery, she might be able to secure her Razzie in the same way.

McCarthy would undoubtedly give an amazing speech at the Razzies if she "won," following in the tradition of Bullock and Halle Berry. Berry won a Razzie in 2005 for Catwoman, three years after getting a Best Actress Oscar for Monster's Ball. But McCarthy has been nominated by the Razzies before — in 2015 for Tammy — and it doesn't appear that she made any strides to legitimize this nomination. (She lost out to Cameron Diaz for her performances in The Other Woman and Sex Tape.)

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Perhaps McCarthy will be feeling extra generous this awards seasons and show up to the Razzies since she also has an Oscar nom in place. But no matter if she wins or loses either of these awards, nothing can take away the recognition that she has received for her performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me? — because unlike her character's actions in the film, her acting is all legit.