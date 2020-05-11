Prepare to say goodbye to Clay Jensen, Justin Foley, and all of the kids at Liberty High School. Netflix revealed the 13 Reasons Why Season 4 premiere date in an emotional teaser that will surely make fans tear up before they even watch the last episode. The show's highly anticipated final season will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, June 5, meaning fans only have a few weeks to prepare for the emotional rollercoaster that's about to come.

To announce the premiere date, Netflix released a behind-the-scenes video of the 13 Reasons Why cast, including Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Ross Butler, and more, as they sat down for their final table read and wrapped filming for the series. There's emotional hugs, arms around each other, and tears flowing in literally every direction.

The final season will focus on the Liberty High gang as they prepare for their impending graduation. "But before they say goodbye, they'll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever," the series' official synopsis reads. Things can never go smoothly for these kids, can they?

Spoiler alert: along with having to take care of their own heartbreaking issues, the students will have to conceal who really killed Bryce Walker. As fans will recall, it was Alex who pushed Bryce into the river, with Jessica watching but not stopping it. But the gang successfully pinned the crime on Monty, who had already been arrested for Tyler's sexual assault, after it was revealed that Monty was killed in prison in Season 3's most shocking twist.

