I was a pre-teen and teen in the early 2000s, so naturally there was no more iconic literary character to me than Amelia Mignonette Grimaldi Thermopolis Renaldo, Princess of Genovia. Meg Cabot's Princess Diaries series — the original 10 books of which were published between 2000 and 2009 — followed the life Mia Thermopolis after she learns that she is not just an average high school freshman, but that she is in fact the princess of a small country called Genovia. Mia quickly became an icon for bookish girls everywhere, as readers were made privy to her innermost thoughts, sarcastic commentary, hilarious royalty lessons from her grandmother Clarisse, and her first experiences with love, friendship drama, and family upheaval.

Of course, the books were eventually adapted into two equally beloved films starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews. (A third Princess Diaries film reportedly in the works.) But if you just can't wait for more royals stories that will fulfill all of your teen dreams, I've got 13 books below that should hold you over until Mia is back on the big screen. These books, both adult and YA, offer the same vibes you loved from Princess Diaries: characters who are unexpectedly (and often hilariously) thrust into the royal spotlight, and how that harsh glare affects them, their families and friends, and how they pursue romance:

'Royal Wedding' by Meg Cabot Meg Cabot continues Mia's story in this 2016 sequel, set five years after her college graduation. Mia and her fiancé (and longtime love) Michael are dealing with some majestically stressful wedding planning, all while a scheming politico tries to force Mia's father from the throne. Now, Mia not has to be ready to wed, but maybe to rule as well. (And yes, in case it wasn't clear from that description, the book series is very different from the movies!) Click here to buy.

'Truly Madly Royally' by Debbie Rigaud Zora Emerson is excited to be attending a prestigious summer program, even if she feels out of place among her privileged classmates. But she's definitely not expecting to feel a connection to Owen, who's an actual prince. When Owen invites Zora to his brother's wedding, Zora is suddenly thrust into the spotlight. Can her feelings for Owen survive? Click here to buy.

'The Royal We' by Heather Cocks & Jessica Morgan American Rebecca Porter can't resist falling for Prince Nicholas, who lives down the hall from her at Oxford. Dating Nick immerses Bex in ritzy society, but the relationship also comes with unimaginable baggage. Now, on the eve of their wedding, Bex must reckon with the fact that everything she's sacrificed for love could have been for nothing. Click here to buy.

'Prince Charming' by Rachel Hawkins Daisy Winters's perfect older sister is engaged to the Crown Prince of Scotland. Daisy has no desire to live in the spotlight, but relentless tabloid attention forces her join Ellie at the castle across the pond. The dashing young Miles has been appointed to teach Daisy the ropes of being regal, but she may just rewrite the royal rulebook to suit herself. Click here to buy.

'Her Royal Highness' by Rachel Hawkins Millie Quint can't believe her luck when she's accepted into one of the world's most exclusive schools, located in the highlands of Scotland. The only problem: Mille's roommate, Flora, is a princess. Like, actually a princess. At first, the girls can barely stand each, but before Millie knows it, she finds herself falling for Flora. But real life isn't a fairytale... is it? Click here to buy.

'A Princess In Theory' by Alyssa Cole Naledi Smith doesn’t have time for fairy tales… or for the e-mails claiming she’s betrothed to an African prince. Prince Thabiso is the sole heir to the throne of Thesolo. Ever dutiful, he tracks down his missing betrothed. The chemistry between them is instantly recognizable, but when the truth is revealed, Naledi will have to decide if she can be a princess ever after. Click here to buy.

'Red, White & Royal Blue' by Casey McQuiston When photos of a brawl between First Son Alex Claremont-Diaz and his longtime nemesis Prince Henry at a royal wedding leak to the tabloids and threaten American/British relations, they are forced to stage a fake friendship. But as the two finally get to know each other, they find themselves hurtling into an intense secret romance that could derail everything. Click here to buy.

'Prince in Disguise' by Stephanie Kate Strohm When Dylan's perfect older sister, Dusty, wins the hand of Scottish laird-to-be Ronan on the TRC television network’s, Prince in Disguise, they're whisked off to Scotland to film the lead-up to the wedding. And camera-shy Dylan is front and center as Dusty’s maid of honor. But Jamie, an adorably bookish groomsman who might just be the perfect antidote to Dylan’s stress. Click here to buy.

'The Royal Runaway' by Lindsay Emory After Princess Theodora's fiancé jilts her at the altar, she sneaks out of the palace and meets a sexy Scot named Nick in a local bar. But when he reveals he’s the brother of her former fiancé, the two team up to find out what really happened on her wedding day. And they discover a secret that could change everything. Click here to buy.

'The Royal Treatment' by Melanie Summers Tessa Sharpe, blogger at The Royal Watchdog, hates everything about Prince Arthur, who she's deemed a lazy leech. When the Crown Prince invites Tessa to live at the palace for two months in the hopes of changing her opinion about him (and saving the Royal Family from being ousted from power) they both get more than they bargained for. Click here to buy.

'The Heir and the Spare' by Emily Albright While attending her late mother's alma mater, Oxford, Evie meets Edmund Stuart, the second Prince of England. Evie can’t resist her growing attraction to Edmund — but there are objections to their romance because Evie isn't royal or British. Click here to buy.

'The Runaway Princess' by Hester Browne Amy Wilde’s new boyfriend, Leo, is secretly a prince named Leopold William Victor Wolfsburg of Nirona. Amy soon discovers that dating an heir to a throne has many charms, but there are drawbacks, too — like the sudden press interest in her family. Amy would do anything for Leo, but is finding her Prince Charming worth losing herself? Or can she have it all? Click here to buy.