13 Royal Wedding Instagram Captions To Help You Celebrate Meghan & Harry's Big Day

It's a given that many of us are super, super happy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal romance as they tie the knot this May 19. So in the meantime, we gotta remember to keep our Instagram captions on fleek for the special day — hence, these royal wedding Instagram caption ideas that are sure to liven up your posts on the big day. The best royal wedding gift from mere commoners like us can be showing our most original support via social media!

Regardless of if you're throwing a party at 7 a.m. EST, when the wedding is set to be held, or reading up on the coverage after, you'll want to celebrate in your own way. And this is a big deal for those of us who are lifelong royal fans. Many a young kid has totally geeked out over historical royals, modern royals, and even Disney princesses — even as full grown adults. Ultimately, seeing an American marry a prince is not only wish fulfillment, but just historically super remarkable.

If you're as unashamed as I am of wanting to enjoy watching a Happily Ever After take place, read on for some ideas for captions to help you celebrate — a mix of quotes from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and your favorite princesses ought to do the trick.

"I know that I’m in love with this girl and I hope that she’s in love with me. But we still had to sit down on the sofa and have some pretty frank conversations with her to say, ‘What you’re letting yourself in for, it’s a big deal. It’s not easy for anybody.’ I know that at the end of the day, she chooses me, and I choose her. And therefore, whatever we have to tackle together, or individually, it’ll always be us together as a team." — Prince Harry Giphy

"Write our own stories, follow our hearts, and find love in our own time." — Merida Giphy

"With fame comes opportunity, but it also includes responsibility — to advocate and share, to focus less on glass slippers and more on pushing through glass ceilings." — Meghan Markle Giphy

"I am a princess. All girls are. Even if they live in tiny old attics. Even if they dress in rags, even if they aren’t pretty, or smart, or young. They’re still princesses." ― Frances Hodgson Burnett

"It has its challenges, and it comes in waves — some days it can feel more challenging than others ... The people who are close to me anchor me in knowing who I am. The rest is noise." – Meghan Markle

"Have faith in your dreams and someday your rainbow will come shining through." — Cinderella Giphy

"She wouldn’t let me finish. There were hugs and I had the ring in my hand and I was like, ‘Can I give you the ring now?’ and she said, ‘Oh yes, the ring!’" — Prince Harry Giphy

"They'd be thick as thieves, without question. And she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, so excited for me." — Prince Harry, on his mother Lady Diana and Meghan Markle

"This beautiful woman just literally tripped and fell into my life." — Prince Harry Giphy

"Whether or not you believe in fairy tales; every girl is a princess to somebody." – Unknown

"With the royal family, you don't want to see them as people because it takes the sheen off... but there's room to have compassion... just because they're royalty, it doesn't mean they don't feel love or feel loss or feel pain." — Claire Foy Giphy

"The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly is confirmation to me that all the stars are aligned." — Prince Harry