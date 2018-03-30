Cooking for yourself is quite the challenge. Grocery stores don't exactly cater to shoppers preparing food for one, and recipes typically create enough for four. Now, imagine a person cooking for themselves who hates cooking. That's a recipe for misery, right there. Thankfully, Reddit has the answer, with these 13 simple and easy recipes for single people who hate cooking and would rather go through the drive-thru any day of the week.

Eating out is fun, but it gets expensive. Preparing your meals at home is the more budget-friendly option and also allows for more options to choose from. In today's culture of being on the go 24/7, though, most of us don't exactly have time to roll up our sleeves and prepare a five-course meal for ourselves each and every night.

What's a single person to do?

Cooking for yourself is easier than you think. In mere minutes (and even for just a few dollars), you can have a delicious meal ready to devour. All it takes it a little patience to learn how to cook it, a dash of creativity, and perhaps a crockpot.

Hungry but hate cooking? Keep reading. Even the angriest and most ill-prepared chef can pull off these dishes. Bon appetit!

1 Anything Involving A Crock Pot Heck. To. The. Yes. A crock pot once changed my life. You can cook anything in one of these bad boys — even dessert. It can be as simple as a few chicken breasts and a jar of salsa. Let it cook all day while you're at work (or overnight) and when you come home, dinner is ready and your house smells like heaven's kitchen.

2 Rotisserie Chicken Chicken sandwiches. Chicken in a salad. Chicken in a wrap. Chicken plain. When you have it rotisserie style, the limit does not exist.

3 Ham And Cheese Toasties You can never go wrong with ham and cheese sandwiches. If you're feeling a little #extra, you can toast it up on the stovetop before you chow down. It'll make the bread fabulously crispy and melt the cheese down into a gooey, fantastic mess.

4 Ramen Stir-Fry Ramen is so versatile, it never gets old. Plus, it's dirt cheap and cooks up at lightning speed. I call that a win in the cookbook known as Meals For People Who Loathe The Kitchen.

5 Fresh Pizza Indeed, pizza dough is ridiculously easy to make; and don't even get me started on all the toppings you can use. Just kidding — get me started! Pepperoni, green peppers, onions, ham, black olives, basil, tomato slices, and I dare you to tell me pineapple doesn't belong on pizza. Come at me.

6 BBQ Chicken Pizza On Pita Is it BBQ? Is it pizza? Is it a pita wrap? It's all three. Your mouth won't know what hit it.

7 Baguette + Toppings All of these are such good ideas, I don't know whether to laugh or cry or head to the kitchen and stuff my pie hole. Probably all three...

8 Curry Creations This is the type of meal you can cook for friends and totally look like you're an experienced chef, except you're not even in the slightest. Also, curry is the universe's way of rewarding us for being good and will make your house smell special.

9 Simple Pasta Don't underestimate the power of salt, pepper, olive oil, and parmesan. They'll take any type of pasta from bland to extraordinary.

10 Enchiladas This sounds intense, and I'm not sure about all of that boiling and blending and frying. But I'd fight my grandma for some enchiladas, so I think this one deserves a go.

11 Eggs On Toast If you want to spice things up a bit, you can make what my dad used to call "birdie in the nest." Cut a hole in the center of a piece of bread, and throw it in a pan. Crack an egg in the hole (genius) and cook it all up. So delicious it should be illegal. I'm not crying. You're crying.

12 Tuna Sammies Tuna is the bomb dot com because it's pretty darn tasty all on its own, but you can also dress it up with secret sauces and seasonings and totally wow people with your master chef cooking skills (that you don't actually have!).