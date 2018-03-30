13 Single People Share Their Lazy Dinner Recipes On Reddit
Cooking for yourself is quite the challenge. Grocery stores don't exactly cater to shoppers preparing food for one, and recipes typically create enough for four. Now, imagine a person cooking for themselves who hates cooking. That's a recipe for misery, right there. Thankfully, Reddit has the answer, with these 13 simple and easy recipes for single people who hate cooking and would rather go through the drive-thru any day of the week.
Eating out is fun, but it gets expensive. Preparing your meals at home is the more budget-friendly option and also allows for more options to choose from. In today's culture of being on the go 24/7, though, most of us don't exactly have time to roll up our sleeves and prepare a five-course meal for ourselves each and every night.
What's a single person to do?
Cooking for yourself is easier than you think. In mere minutes (and even for just a few dollars), you can have a delicious meal ready to devour. All it takes it a little patience to learn how to cook it, a dash of creativity, and perhaps a crockpot.
Hungry but hate cooking? Keep reading. Even the angriest and most ill-prepared chef can pull off these dishes. Bon appetit!
1Anything Involving A Crock Pot
Heck. To. The. Yes. A crock pot once changed my life. You can cook anything in one of these bad boys — even dessert. It can be as simple as a few chicken breasts and a jar of salsa. Let it cook all day while you're at work (or overnight) and when you come home, dinner is ready and your house smells like heaven's kitchen.
5Fresh Pizza
Indeed, pizza dough is ridiculously easy to make; and don't even get me started on all the toppings you can use. Just kidding — get me started! Pepperoni, green peppers, onions, ham, black olives, basil, tomato slices, and I dare you to tell me pineapple doesn't belong on pizza. Come at me.
11Eggs On Toast
If you want to spice things up a bit, you can make what my dad used to call "birdie in the nest." Cut a hole in the center of a piece of bread, and throw it in a pan. Crack an egg in the hole (genius) and cook it all up. So delicious it should be illegal.
I'm not crying. You're crying.
13Avocado Toast
Ah, yes. Avocado toast. That thing keeping millennials from purchasing homes. Except it's delicious and amazing and filling and full of healthy fats. Add some Himalayan salt and cracked pepper on top, and you have the beginnings of a beautiful relationship — with your lunch.