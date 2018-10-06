Halloween is just around the corner, which means you'll be seeing fake graveyards, hanging ghouls, and creepily-carved pumpkins all over the place throughout October. If you're truly obsessed with Hallow's Eve, it may be time to up your haunted house game by ditching the dingy plastic decorations that have sat in storage for the last year. Instead of going with the same plastic pumpkin, or fake fingers in the punch bowl, Etsy can help you get terrifyingly creative: The site for creators has a ton of spooky, one-of-the-kind decorations that will set your Halloween decor apart. These spooky fall decorations you can buy on Etsy are just the thing to make your apartment look like an extra set on Hocus Pocus — in a chic way, of course.

Considering the history of Halloween, it's no wonder this popular holiday gives most people goosebumps: According to ThoughtCo, Halloween was birthed from the sacred festival Samhain — an annual Celtic holiday that was believed to be the day that the dead and otherworldly creatures (think demons or fairies) could communicate with the living. While this may be too freaky for some, other people love to get into the original holiday spirit.

Whether you're planning a Halloween bash, or just preparing for trick-or-treaters on the devilish holiday, Etsy has a number of decorations sure to get you a few genuine jumps and second glances from guests who visit. Here are 13 seriously spooky decorations you can buy that any — and every — Halloween lover needs.

1 A Spooky Pillow Cover Black Cat Halloween Pillow Case $14.35 Etsy Everyone knows the old saying that crossing the path of a black cat is bad luck. While that may not true, this pillow case is equal parts cute and creepy — especially if you just see the silhouette of the kitty in the dark. Buy Now

3 A "Psycho" Decal "Psycho" Movie Decal $8 Etsy Classic movie buffs: This decoration is for you. Spook up a window in your apartment or home with a realistic decal of the most (in)famous scene from the Hitchcock movie Psycho. Buy Now

4 A Spider Garland Halloween Spider Banner $25 Etsy Halloween isn't just about ghosts and demons that live in a different dimension: A banner covered with spiders will also give you and your guests the creepy-crawlies. Buy Now

5 A Skull Candle Soy Skull Candle $13.50 Etsy House of Wax's skull candles are bone-chilling, making them a perfect decoration for the ghoulish holiday. Though these candles look morbid, they come in several delightful scents — including vanilla pod, and chocolate fudge cake. Buy Now

6 A Moon Clock Pendulum Wall Clock $28.90 Etsy The next full moon on Halloween night won't occur until 2020, but this handmade clock is sure to get you in the spirit of the holiday. Just remember to be asleep by the witching hour. Buy Now

7 Glow-In-The-Dark Kitchen Towels Glow-In-The-Dark Halloween Kitchen Towels $10.99 Etsy Give your kitchen a spooky upgrade with these towels that actually glow in the dark. You can choose from a skull, ghost, sneering pumpkin, and other Halloween designs. Buy Now

8 Black Roses 35mm Black Paper Roses $2.70 Hosting a Halloween party? Stick with the dark and devilish theme by filling all your vases up with black paper roses. Buy Now

9 A Print Inspired By Edgar Allan Poe Edgar Allan Poe "Raven" Upcycled Dictionary Art Print Poster $4.99 Etsy Edgar Allan Poe wrote some of the most haunting poems and eerie pieces of fiction to date, so what better way to usher in Hallow's Eve then with art inspired by his work? This print is specifically inspired by "The Raven," one of Poe's most famous poems. Buy Now

12 A Ouija Board Throw Blanket Ouija Board Tapestry/Throw Blanket $89.99 Etsy This Ouija board tapestry won't conjure up spirits, but it will conjure up coziness. Hang it on the wall, or drape it on your couch through the month of October. Buy Now

13 A Three-Eyed Coffee Mug Three Eyes On A Mug $28 Etsy This piece of pottery is gorgeous as much as it is unsettling. When a friend goes to reach for this mug on your shelf, don't be surprised if they jump back three feet first. Buy Now