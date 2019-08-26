The blazing August bank holiday weekend may still be embedded in your memory, but nothing can stop time the passing of time. And that means autumn and winter are well on their way. Instead of waiting for the impending shopping rush, why not prepare yourself for the colder weather by investing in an affordable coat straight from your local supermarket?

There are prints, there are plains, there are pops of colour, and there are neutrals. There is something to suit every taste ⁠— whether you're a person that prefers a fluffy, snuggly style or someone who's into a sophisticated and sharp look.

Asda, Tesco, and Sainsbury's are the big three in terms of supermarket fashion. Not only do they all offer a huge clothing range, but their sizing is pretty inclusive too. (Sainsbury's Tu and Asda's George ranges generally go up to a UK size 24 while Tesco's F&F tends to stop at a UK size 22.)

They're also all stocking some great transitional pieces, meaning you won't have to faff around with multiple layers on those hot-cold days. Instead, you can effortless throw on a lightweight duster coat, thin-but-still-warm trench, or, my personal favourite, the humble coatigan.

The prices are so good you may even end up coming home with two.