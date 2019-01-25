15 Super Bowl Crock-Pot Recipes That Will Have You Rooting For Dinner

It doesn't matter if you follow football or not, the Super Bowl is essentially a holiday everybody with taste buds can enjoy. The Super Bowl is not only football's biggest night, it's the years first biggest feast. Why else would 103.4 million people gather around a TV for football teams they didn't root for in the regular season? Food. And to satisfy those cravings, there are Super Bowl Crock-Pot recipes.

I'm talking BBQ sandwiches, chili, buffalo chicken meatballs! Everything you need to build a buffet of all the things you've ever wanted to have in a single meal time. It can all be yours. A slow cook enhances flavors and makes for a quick devour. Sometimes Sunday self care requires indulging — in baked beans and football.

The best part about this feast is that — thanks to the Crock-Pot — it's mostly hands off. In order to get maximum flavor you only have to exert minimum energy. Most of the Crock-Pot recipes are a throw-it-all-in and wait for it to work its magic kind of deal. All you have to worry about is, well, nothing at all. Your contribution to the Super Bowl snack table will be a total touch down.

Super Bowl BBQ Beef Sandwiches My Baking Addiction What is a football game without BBQ? A loss for everyone. Win the Super Bowl without having to even play with My Baking Addiction's BBQ Beef Sandwiches.

Buffalo Chicken Meatballs Damn Delicious Buffalo sauce seems like the MVP of all football viewings. You've had them on wings but now it's time to try them on meatballs. Cooking for a total of 2 hours, the meatballs really get a chance to absorb the flavors so each bite is a blast of buffalo. These Buffalo Chicken Meatballs by Damn Delicious is the perfect substitute for wings.

Spinach Artichoke Dip Taste and Tell Every gathering is worthy of Spinach Artichoke Dip. If Spinach Artichoke Dip could be a daily dip then I'd tango for it 24/7. The dip by Taste and Tell takes 2 hours to melt and meld the spinach and artichokes together. When it's all done, it'll be the perfect dipping pool to slam chips into.

Queso Dip Brown Eyed Baker The Super Bowl is a great display of dips. Add this Crock-Pot Queso by Brown Eyed Baker to the starting line up for a guaranteed touch down.

Pulled Pork Chili How Sweet Eats The ingredient list may be just short of the length of a Russian novel, but that means it's blasting with flavor. The Pulled Pork chili by How Sweet Eats cooks from 4 to 8 hours. And it will probably only take a few minutes to finish it.

Philly Cheesesteaks Half Baked Harvest Philly Cheesesteaks from a Crock-Pot? Oh yes. It's as if one of the best sandwich combinations magically appeared. This recipe spends 6 hours in the crockpot. Just like the thrill of the Super Bowl, this Philly Cheesesteak by Half Baked Harvest is worth the wait.

Turkey Chili Natasha's Kitchen If pork isn't your preferred chili filling, perhaps turkey is. A bitter February Sunday becomes complete with a bowl of warm chili. Sprinkled with cheese, this Turkey Chili by Natasha's Kitchen scores.

Pork Belly Sliders Foodie Crush Super Bowl Sunday becomes less a question of who will be crowned champions and more how many sliders can you eat? These Pork Belly Sliders by Foodie Crush will help you answer that.

Slow Cooker Sausage and Peppers Pass The Sushi Sausage and peppers show great sportsmanship as they work together to create the perfect hoagie sandwich. This Slow Cooker Sausage and Peppers recipe by Pass The Sushi cooks for 5 to 7 hours.

Beef Nachos with Slow Cooker Chili Con Carne A Spicy Perspective Nachos are a must. They're always a must. And now they're elevated with Chili Con Carne by A Spicy Perspective.

No Boil Mac and Cheese Cookies and Cups Macaroni and cheese glossed in nearly reflective cheese is what you should be rooting for this Super Bowl Sunday. This No Boil Mac and Cheese by Cookies and Cups will have you looking forward to the next Super Bowl.

Loaded Baked Potato Dip Brown Eyed Baker Dipping potato chips into this Loaded Baked Potato Dip by Brown Eyed Baker? Yes, please. We all win here. Team Potato!

Maple Pumpkin Spice Chex Mix Averie Cooks Snacking is all about digging your hand into a big, satisfying bowl of crunchy things. Like pretzels and bagel chips and nuts. The Maple Pumpkin Spice Chex Mix by Averie Cooks adds that to your Super Bowl snack table.

Bacon Bourbon Baked Beans How Sweet Eats Beans? Bourbon? Bacon? Three cheers for flavor! One thing is sure for Super Bowl Sunday, these Bacon Bourbon Baked Beans by How Sweet Eats will give you something to cheer for.