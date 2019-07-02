Bustle

13 Things For A Beach Trip You Don't Need, But Should Buy Anyway

By Megan Grant
Amazon

Packing for your next beach vacation? Put that sun visor down. No, seriously. Instead, check out this list for 13 things you don't really need for your beach vacation, but should absolutely buy anyway.

Every summer, millions of people flock to the beach to soak up the sun, take a cooling dip, and get sand in places they didn't even know they had. You've got your SPF. You've got your flip flops. You've got your styrofoam noodle that matches your swimsuit. But do you have... a floatie for your rosé? I didn't think so. We need to talk about the choices you're making in life.

Going to the beach is no longer about bringing the necessities. Sometime in the not-too-distant past, that all went out the window. Then we had avocado pool floats and towelkinis (that would be a bathing suit, towel, and dress all in one, because why not?), and let's just say the rules of the game have changed.

Once you've packed all the basics (you can grab your sun visor again now), move on to the following 13 items, which aren't exactly essential, technically, but you're probably going to want to buy them online anyway. You're welcome.

1. This Little Table to Hold Your Snacks and Drinks

Tovolo Outdoor Wine Holder Bamboo Table
$23
|
Amazon
Stick this Tovolo Outdoor Wine Holder Bamboo Table into the sand and use it to hold your favorite cocktail and a few little snacks while you lounge by the shore reading your favorite book.

2. A Floating Cup Holder

GoFloats Inflatable Pool Drink Holders
$10
|
Amazon
We can't have you spilling beverages in the pool, can we? Just get one of these adorable GoFloats Inflatable Pool Drink Holders.

3. This Beach Wine Tote

PortoVino Beach Wine Tote
$44.95
|
Amazon
Wine bottles can be a bit bulky to bring to the beach, and... illegal. Instead of lugging breakable bottles, load your favorite wine into this fashionable PortoVino Beach Wine Tote! It has a hidden insulated compartment allowing you to discreetly fill up your glass.

4. Shatter Proof Wine Glasses

Silicone Wine Glasses
$16.97
|
Amazon
Conventional wine glasses are a hassle to bring. While they’re pretty to look at, they’re also easily breakable and difficult to pack. If you want to enjoy your favorite drinks in style without worrying about your delicate glasses breaking, pack some of these stylish yet sturdy Silicone Wine Glasses. Problem solved.

5. This Fully Padded Lounger

Pacific Breeze Lounger
$82.99
|
Amazon
While basking under the sun on a beach towel is good, it can get a bit uncomfortable. Try using this Pacific Breeze fully-padded lounger with an adjustable backrest instead. Oh, and you don’t have to worry about it being heavy and hard to carry around. It's lightweight, foldable, and equipped with integrated backpack straps for hassle-free transport.

6. A Unicorn Floatie

Jasonwell Giant Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float
$29.99
|
Amazon
It’s pretty to look at, perfect for your Instagram feed, and fun to ride on. This Jasonwell Giant Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float is definitely a great addition to your beach vacation. Do you *need* it? No. Buy it anyway.

7. This Insulated Wine Tumbler

The Sun The Sand and A Drink In My Hand 12 oz Insulated Wine Tumbler
$18.99
|
Amazon
Keep your favorite beverage at its ideal temperature for a long period (without watering it down with ice) with The Sun The Sand and A Drink In My Hand 12 oz Insulated Wine Tumbler. Who has time for warm wine? Nobody. That's who.

8. A Beach Tent

Outdoor Deluxe Beach Tent
$20.99
|
Walmart
You're going to love the Outdoor Deluxe Beach Tent. It opens in seconds and can be easily collapsed. No more sand in your pants, my friend.

9. SandHole!

SandHole! Corn Hole for the Beach
$24.95
|
Amazon
A beach vacation isn’t complete without games. And when it comes to beach games, SandHole is a classic. Set it up and enjoy playing with your family or friends. A little friendly competition never hurt anyone.

10. A Floating Waterproof Case

Universal Floating Waterproof Case
$8.99
|
Amazon
Want to take selfies in the water? Put your phone inside a floating waterproof case. It’s sturdy, convenient, and will keep your phone dry and safe no matter how much splashing and swimming you're doing.

11. A Floating Beer Pong Table

GoPong Pool Lounge Beer Pong Inflatable
$29.99
|
Amazon
Level up your next game of beer pong by playing it while you’re in the water. The GoPong Pool Lounge Beer Pong Inflatable will make all your beer-related dreams come true.

12. This Beach Umbrella Anchor

Beachr Beach Umbrella Sand Anchor
$19.97
|
Amazon
The Beachr Beach Umbrella Sand Anchor means no more chasing your umbrella down the beach like a silly person. Rust-resistant, portable, lightweight, and easy to set up, it'll help you enjoy the sand in your toes worry-free.

13. Fan Mister

O2COOL Deluxe Misting Fan
$9.88
|
Amazon
Yes, I know, you're right by the water. But just in case your face needs a tiny spritz, the O2COOL Deluxe Misting Fan will really come in handy.