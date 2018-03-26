Threesomes are one of those sex acts that sometimes can be a whole lot better in theory than in reality. That's not to say that having a threesome can't be amazing — it can be, if the third party having sex with a couple who's ready for it or you're a strong, adventurous couple with good communication.

“If you are happy and stable and have a great sex life already, and you're looking to try new experiences together, then a threesome is a great idea,” Polly Superstar, the founder of the sex-positive community Mission Control and author of the book Sex Culture Revolutionary, tells Bustle. “A threesome will not solve your problems or fix a broken relationship.” So if your relationship and communication isn't that strong, then a threesome may not be a good idea.

Because groups sex can go wrong — very wrong. And this AskReddit thread shows just how bad it can be. People shared their threesome and group sex horror stories and, if you had any doubts about the powers of communication, this list should convince you. It shows what happens if you aren't communicating with a partner or aren't ready — or have just had too much to drink.

From the hilarious and awkward to the actually just not OK, people's responses show just how important it is that you put a little thought into something like a threesome. Here's what people on Reddit had to say.

1 The One Where They Could Have Left Reddit A classic threesome problem: both parties are so focused on one person or on each other that someone feels left out. Sharing is caring, people.

2 The One With A Vault And Attack Reddit Everybody should be aware of the ground rules beforehand. Everyone. You never want one person to unknowingly do something that upsets somebody else.

3 The One With The Fridge Reddit If it's a boring-ass threesome, one solution would be to say something and try to improve it. The other option is apparently to go and get a snack. I'm pretty OK with both of these options.

4 The One With The Freak Out Reddit It's so important to be ready for it and communicate boundaries.

5 The One Where They Got Robbed Reddit I think the moral of this story is never to have a threesome with someone named Goofy.

6 The Deliberately Bad One Reddit This is so unfortunate and confusing for everyone involved — and shows you how important it is that both people are genuinely on board before they invite someone else in.

7 The One That Was Exhausting Reddit If all three people aren't into each other — or even if they are — it can end up being a lot of work for one person.

8 The One With Four Loko Reddit I mean, was this really that much of a surprise?

9 The One With Chlamydia Reddit That one took a definite turn.

10 The One With All The Work Reddit It's easy to think that a drink or two will help relax you into something like a threesome if you're a little nervous, but it can definitely backfire.

11 The One With Jealousy Reddit Even if you're trying to have include everyone, it's easy for people to feel left out or hurt.

12 The One That Was Blah Reddit It's just not everybody's thing. That's OK.