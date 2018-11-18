When it comes to holidays, Thanksgiving is one of the coziest of them all. First, it takes place before the wild gift-giving rush, allowing us to actually relax and veg out without the impending holiday burnout. And even though it’s usually chilly on Thanksgiving, the return of cool weather can be pretty exciting. (Don’t quote me on that come February, though.) Basically, this time of the year tends to inspire some seriously cozy vibes, especially when it comes to thankful toast and speech ideas for Thanksgiving 2018. After all, with the right quotes, phrases, and words, you can make all of your loved ones feel warm and fuzzy inside.

Even if you’re not one to give speeches and toasts, you can still use these sayings. They double as wonderfully festive Instagram captions for Thanksgiving. Or, if you’re like me and adore holiday crafts, you can print out a quote and create a DIY Thanksgiving table centerpiece. It’s an easy way to express gratitude without having to speak with all eyes on you.

But hey, some people have a knack for giving toasts and speeches at social gatherings. If this sounds like you, check out this list of thankful toast and speech idea starters. Hopefully, you will find one that speaks to you and your loved ones. And, as always, feel free to incorporate inside jokes into your toast or speech. It’s a wonderful way to inspire merry and happy feelings — just like Thanksgiving should.

Read on for 13 grateful toasts and speech ideas for Thanksgiving 2018.

1 “Here’s to alcohol, the rose-colored glasses of life.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald Giphy Thanks to homemade cocktails and seasonal beer, it is possible to survive Thanksgiving dinner with the fam. So, why not show booze some gratitude with this funny toast?

2 “One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.” — Virginia Woolf Giphy Do your family and friends love to go all out on Thanksgiving? This quote is perfect for emphasizing how grateful you are for the delicious dinner. Don't forget to give a shout out to your favorite dishes (and the people who made them), too.

3 "After a good dinner, one can forgive anybody, even one's own relations." — Oscar Wilde Giphy For another way to show thanks for an amazing dinner, share this saying by Oscar Wilde. Who knows, maybe it will even inspire Aunt Mary to forgive Uncle Jack for eating the entire casserole.

4 "Small cheer and great welcome makes a merry feast." — William Shakespeare Giphy Whether you're hosting a modest or elaborate gathering, this quote by the one and only Shakespeare is wonderful for thanking your guests for their company.

5 “I am grateful for what I am and have. My Thanksgiving is perpetual.” — Henry David Thoreau Giphy This quote by Henry David Thoreau is simple and straight to the point. It's also a lovely way to show your gratitude, whether you say it as a toast or as part of a speech.

6 “Forever on Thanksgiving the heart will find the pathway home.” ― Wilbur D. Nesbit Giphy It goes without saying that "home" is wherever your loved ones are. And if you haven't seen them in quite some time, this quote will be a lovely thing to say.

7 “Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it.” ― William Arthur Ward Giphy Throughout the year, it's easy to get caught up in our own little worlds. Thanksgiving, however, is the best time to slow down and thank your loved ones. For an especially meaningful speech, take the time to thank them for specific things that they have done.

8 “Thanksgiving Day comes, by statute, once a year; to the honest man it comes as frequently as the heart of gratitude will allow.” — Edward Sandford Martin Giphy On that note, this quote by Edward Sandford Martin also reminds us that being grateful isn't limited to one day a year.

9 “When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed.” — Maya Angelou Giphy Feeling too blessed to be stressed? Share this thankful and heartfelt quote by Maya Angelou. It's especially appropriate for the community-based nature of potlucks.

10 "When you love what you have, you have everything you need." — Anonymous Giphy Sometimes, the simplest sayings make the biggest impact. And with a grateful quote like this one, you can be sure that your Thanksgiving 2018 speech will tug at everyone's heartstrings.

11 “What if today, we were just grateful for everything?” — Charlie Brown Giphy Does your family watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving every year? Keep the tradition alive by including Charlie Brown's words in your toast.

12 “Thanksgiving is a joyous invitation to shower the world with love and gratitude.” — Amy Leigh Mercree Giphy Again, you can never go wrong with a simple and sweet quote. This particular one by Amy Leigh Mercree will be sure to set the tone for the rest of the holiday season, too.