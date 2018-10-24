14 ’90s Halloween Movie Quotes That Will Make Perfect Instagram Captions
So you've taken the perfect picture of you in your Halloween costume, and you want to post it on Instagram, but there's a hang up: you can't think of a clever caption. Everyone else is sharing their pictures and getting in on the festivities, but you're stuck on the sidelines because you're immobilized by your inability to complete the post. Here's your solution: a collection of '90s Halloween movie quotes that make the perfect Instagram captions, because let's be real, someone else said it better.
Your social media feed on Halloween is going to be loaded with fierce competition, and in order to stand out and get the likes you deserve, you need to have a really thoughtful caption. And while there are puns and greetings that have become typical for Halloween, it's always better to try something different. Here I've rounded up a few of the best quotes from a few of the best Halloween movies from the 90s. They're irreverent, they're funny, they're spooky, and your followers will totally enjoy reliving them, thanks to you. Oh, and this list also doubles as a recommended watch list for your Halloween party this year. Any of these retro spooky titles will do the trick.