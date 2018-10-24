So you've taken the perfect picture of you in your Halloween costume, and you want to post it on Instagram, but there's a hang up: you can't think of a clever caption. Everyone else is sharing their pictures and getting in on the festivities, but you're stuck on the sidelines because you're immobilized by your inability to complete the post. Here's your solution: a collection of '90s Halloween movie quotes that make the perfect Instagram captions, because let's be real, someone else said it better.

Your social media feed on Halloween is going to be loaded with fierce competition, and in order to stand out and get the likes you deserve, you need to have a really thoughtful caption. And while there are puns and greetings that have become typical for Halloween, it's always better to try something different. Here I've rounded up a few of the best quotes from a few of the best Halloween movies from the 90s. They're irreverent, they're funny, they're spooky, and your followers will totally enjoy reliving them, thanks to you. Oh, and this list also doubles as a recommended watch list for your Halloween party this year. Any of these retro spooky titles will do the trick.

"Oh look, another glorious morning, makes me sick!" - Hocus Pocus

"Just because I cannot see it, doesn't mean I can't believe it!" - The Nightmare Before Christmas

"There's children throwing snowballs instead of throwing heads they're busy building toys and absolutely no one's dead!" - The Nightmare Before Christmas

"I can see right through you." - Casper

"God, I'd kill for a pinky." - Casper

"Gilbert, it's a horror movie; what do you think happens? Horrible things!" - Under Wraps

"Watch out there might be monsters in the living room." - Under Wraps

"Cross your heart... hope to die... stick a needle in your eye, shake your bottom if you got 'em." - Double, Double Toil And Trouble

"If I ever see your stupid, shriveled face again, I'll use it as an oil rag!" - Double, Double Toil And Trouble

"Their heads weren't found severed. Their heads were not found at all." - Sleepy Hollow

"Gentlemen, we are dealing with a mad man." - Sleepy Hollow

"That's a good way to get your head blown off, man!" - House on Haunted Hill

"Were you born with that knife superglued to your hand or what?" - Bride of Chucky

"For god's sake Chucky, drag yourself into the '90s. Stabbings went out with Bundy and Dahmer. You look like Martha Stewart with that thing." - Bride of Chucky