This summer is shaping up to be a hot one. With temperatures reaching the 90s in most parts of the country, your best bet is a breezy cotton dress. Be they mini, midi, maxi, lightweight 100% cotton dresses offer the breathability you need to be comfortable on even the hottest summer days. And cotton dresses are surprisingly versatile. With short puff sleeves and spaghetti straps alike, these airy frocks will take you through morning, noon, and night with just the simple switch of accessories.

Style that swiss dot mini with sandals by day and stilettos by night. Pair your shirtdress with sneakers in the morning and chunky platforms for an evening out. That strappy midi? Team it with a pair of Birkenstocks as the sun rises and ankle-strap heels as it sets.

Ahead, find the best cotton dresses that will look chic through every heat wave that comes your way this Summer. And, the best part is, you’ll feel comfortable and cool — and isn't that what matters most?

Hill House The Athena Nap Dress $100 | Hill House See on Hill House Team this white cotton dress with mules for day and strappy stilettos for date night.

Figue Lucie Embroidered Cotton MINI DREESS $495 | Net-a-Porteer See on Net-a-Porter The delicate embroidery on this frock is the perfect match for a straw bag or printed scarf.

Rhode Resort Ella Fluted Cotton Mini Dress $225 | Matches See on Matches An Instagram favorite, this dress is the summer go-to for so many stylish It girls.

Zimmermann Carnaby Ruffled Floral-Print Cotton Mini Dress $530 | Matches See on Matches Pair this adorable statement dress with neutral slides and a leather bucket bag to match.

Zara Openwork Embroidered Dress $50 | Zara See on Zara Add a dose of color to your summer wardrobe with a vibrant cotton dress that will look so chic with white sandals.

Loup Charmant Anacapri Smocked Organic Cotton Dress $470 | Matches See on Matches A billowing silhouette will make your dress feel even more airy and effortless.

Danielle Bernstein x Macy’s Plus Size Poplin Midi Dress $99 | Macy's See on Macy's Go for an option with a cinched waist and a V-neckline for a romantic twist.

Molly Goddard Ruffled Floral-Print Cotton Midi Dress $858 | Net-a-Porter See on Net-a-Porter Invest in a floral printed number from this beloved designer that you can dress up for a garden wedding or throw on with a denim jacket for a casual look.

Ulla Johnson Zaria Floral-Print Cotton Midi Dress $312 | Net-a-Porter See on Net-a-Porter With the whimsical print and ruffled skirt, what's not to love about this Ulla Johnson midi?

HVN Olympia Tiered Printed Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress $288 | Net-a-Porter See on Net-a-Porter Prove that black is a summer-worthy color with this adorable printed number.

Goop G. Label x Tabitha Simmons Cusco Mini Shirtdress $425 | Goop See on Goop Go for a preppier take on the trend with this striped cotton shirt dress.

Stella Jean Full Skirted Dress $916 | Shopbop See on Shopbop For a dress that commands attention, reach for Stella Jean's stunning printed mini. Pick one bright color from the mix and play it up with complementary accessories.