14 Cotton Dresses To Keep You Cool In A Heat Wave
This summer is shaping up to be a hot one. With temperatures reaching the 90s in most parts of the country, your best bet is a breezy cotton dress. Be they mini, midi, maxi, lightweight 100% cotton dresses offer the breathability you need to be comfortable on even the hottest summer days. And cotton dresses are surprisingly versatile. With short puff sleeves and spaghetti straps alike, these airy frocks will take you through morning, noon, and night with just the simple switch of accessories.
Style that swiss dot mini with sandals by day and stilettos by night. Pair your shirtdress with sneakers in the morning and chunky platforms for an evening out. That strappy midi? Team it with a pair of Birkenstocks as the sun rises and ankle-strap heels as it sets.
Ahead, find the best cotton dresses that will look chic through every heat wave that comes your way this Summer. And, the best part is, you’ll feel comfortable and cool — and isn't that what matters most?
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Team this white cotton dress with mules for day and strappy stilettos for date night.
The delicate embroidery on this frock is the perfect match for a straw bag or printed scarf.
An Instagram favorite, this dress is the summer go-to for so many stylish It girls.
Pair this adorable statement dress with neutral slides and a leather bucket bag to match.
Add a dose of color to your summer wardrobe with a vibrant cotton dress that will look so chic with white sandals.
A billowing silhouette will make your dress feel even more airy and effortless.
Go for an option with a cinched waist and a V-neckline for a romantic twist.
Invest in a floral printed number from this beloved designer that you can dress up for a garden wedding or throw on with a denim jacket for a casual look.
With the whimsical print and ruffled skirt, what's not to love about this Ulla Johnson midi?
Prove that black is a summer-worthy color with this adorable printed number.
Go for a preppier take on the trend with this striped cotton shirt dress.
For a dress that commands attention, reach for Stella Jean's stunning printed mini. Pick one bright color from the mix and play it up with complementary accessories.
For all the daytime activities on your summer agenda, go for a flowy mini with ruffles along the neckline.