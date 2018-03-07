Observing and raising awareness about International Women's Day, which occurs on Mar. 8, is extremely crucial, especially considering the world's current political climate. Though efforts from people of all gender identities have made some visible cracks in the patriarchy, inequality between the sexes remains steadfast in modern society, and there is still a lot of work that needs to be done before gender equality is achieved. Social activism is extremely important to participate in if you're able, and days like International Women's Day seek to energize efforts to fight back against the patriarchy. One small way to spread the word of this holiday? post a feminist quote as an Instagram caption on International Women's Day to catch your followers' attentions and direct them to learning more about the holiday's efforts.

It may seem like a small thing to do compared to joining a protest or holding your own event on International Women's Day, but it's actually fairly important — spreading the message to others is important to raise awareness about International Women's Day and its efforts to fight back against systematic oppression. The cause needs all the help it can get these days, so every new addition to the fight helps — and the best way to get people interested in becoming involved is to utilize social media.

Read on for some feminist quotes that you can post on your Instagram on Mar. 8, along with directing your followers to the International Women's Day website.

1. "I encourage women to step up. Don’t wait for somebody to ask you." — Reese Witherspoon

2. "Figure out who you are separate from your family, and the man or woman you’re in a relationship with. Find who you are in this world and what you need to feel good alone. I think that’s the most important thing in life. Find a sense of self because with that, you can do anything else." — Angelina Jolie

3. "I think the key is for women not to set any limits." — Martina Navratilova

4. "For most of history, Anonymous was a woman." — Virginia Woolf

5. "My idea of feminism is self-determination, and it’s very open-ended: every woman has the right to become herself, and do whatever she needs to do." — Ani DiFranco

6. "There's no prerequisites for worthiness. You are born being worthy. And I think that's a message that a lot of women need to hear." — Viola Davis

7. "If you think you’re too small to have an impact, try going to bed with a mosquito." — Anita Roddick

8. "For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up." — Oprah Winfrey

9. "For I conclude that the enemy is not lipstick, but guilt itself; we deserve lipstick, if we want it, AND free speech; we deserve to be sexual AND serious — or whatever we please. We are entitled to wear cowboy boots to our own revolution." — Naomi Wolf

10. "A woman must not accept; she must challenge. She must not be awed by that which has been built up around her; she must reverence that woman in her which struggles for expression." — Margaret Sanger

11. "Women are still treated as secondary issues. It is still far too easy and accepted for leaders to ignore uncomfortable truths… Women, we know, are the first to be affected by war, and the last to be taken into account when it ends." — Angelina Jolie

12. "The education and empowerment of women throughout the world cannot fail to result in a more caring, tolerant, just, and peaceful life for all." — Aung San Suu Kyi

13. "Just don’t give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there is love and inspiration, I don’t think you can go wrong." — Ella Fitzgerald

14. "There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish." — Michelle Obama