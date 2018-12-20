Few holidays warm the heart in the same way that Christmas does (for those who celebrate it, in any event) — so it’s no surprise that there exist a huge number of quotes, tidbits, and words of wisdom about the holiday floating that make for some wonderfully heartwarming Christmas Instagram captions. If you’re looking for the perfect quote for your Insta to capture the warm, fuzzy feeling Christmas can inspire, there are tons of options; at least one of them is bound to speak to you.

I know, I know — the pressure to perform “heartwarming holiday” on social media can sometimes threaten to eclipse the holiday itself. But there’s also something to be said for the way social media can preserve snapshots of our lives — moments in time we can look back at later and experience all over again. In this way, I would argue, something like Instagram isn’t too dissimilar from an actual photo album. It’s just stored online instead of in a bookshelf.

These 14 ideas might offer some inspiration for your Christmas social media posts — whether you go all out and post entire albums or just pair one simple image with one simple quote. ‘Tis the season!

1. “I never thought it was such a bad little tree. It’s not bad at all, really. Maybe it just needs a little love.” – Linus, A Charlie Brown Christmas

2. “Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas.” – Peg Bracken

3. “At Christmas, all roads lead home.” – Marjorie Holmes

4. “Never worry about the size of your Christmas tree. In the eyes of children, they are all 30 feet tall.” – Larry Wilde

5. “Christmas gift suggestions: to your enemy, forgiveness. To an opponent, tolerance. To a friend, your heart. To a customer, service. To all, charity. To every child, a good example. To yourself, respect.” – Oren Arnold

6. “I don't think Christmas is necessarily about things. It's about being good to one another.” – Carrie Fisher

7. “I think you’re really beautiful and I feel really warm when I’m around you and my tongue swells up. So... do you wanna eat food?” – Buddy (Will Ferrell), Elf

(Who says honest a little bit weird can’t be heartwarming?)

8. “My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: Loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that?” – Bob Hope

9. “That's what Christmas memories are made from. They're not planned; they're not scheduled; nobody puts them in their Blackberry; they just happen.” – Kelly Finch (Kristin Davis), Deck The Halls

10. “One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas day. Don't clean it up too quickly.” – Andy Rooney

11. “Oh, Christmas isn’t just a day; it’s a frame of mind.” – Kris Kringle (Edmund Gwenn), Miracle On 34th Street

12. “Christmas is for children. But it is for grown-ups too. Even if it is a headache, a chore, and nightmare, it is a period of necessary defrosting of chill and hide-bound hearts.” – Lenora Mattingly Weber

13. “What is Christmas? It is tenderness for the past, courage for the present, hope for the future. It is a fervent wish that every cup may overflow with blessings rich and eternal, and that every path may lead to peace.” – Agnes M. Pharo

14. “Though I've grown old, the bell still rings for me, as it does for all who truly believe.” – Chris Van Allsburg, The Polar Express