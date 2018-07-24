Anyone who has grown up close to their family members knows how important a good relationships with your cousins can be. As a little kid, your cousins who are closest in age to you were probably some of your very first friends. Sure, the friendship is forced upon you in the beginning, but if you're lucky, it sticks throughout the rest of your life. Being close with your cousins can be so special, which is exactly why National Cousins Day is a holiday worth celebrating. This year, it falls on Tuesday, July 24. One way to show how much your cousins mean to you is to post a photo on social media — and I've got the perfect heartwarming Instagram caption ideas for National Cousins Day, even if you waited until the last minute to find one.

The below captions manage to capture the love between cousins. They're the people who can make even the most boring family obligations a lot more fun. The shared blood between you guys creates a bond that is just different from any other type of friendship, and between cousins who really care about each other, it means a fierce sense of loyalty. You probably don't get to see them all the time, but it never matters: every time you get together with your family, things fall right back into place like you never spent any time apart. It's pretty amazing!

There are so many reasons to celebrate a close relationship with your cousins, especially considering so many people don't have that in their lives. If you can call one or or a bunch of your cousins a good friend, you definitely shouldn't take that for granted. So get ready to find the cutest pictures you can that you want the world to see, and use one of the Instagram caption ideas below to show them exactly how much you love them.

1 Families are like branches on a tree. We grow in different directions, yet our roots remain as one. Giphy This is such a sweet way to look at family dynamics, especially when it comes to cousins. You guys might be totally different people with different lives, but you share the same family, and that will always bring you together.

2 A cousin is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost. - Marion C. Garretty One of the best things about spending time with your cousins is reminiscing on all of the childhood memories you have together. It's hard to find that kind of bond with friends!

3 The love between cousins knows no distance. Even if your cousins live far away from you, there's a family bond that holds you together and makes the friendship work. Let your cousins know that with this sweet caption.

4 I'm much more me when I'm with you. Giphy If your cousin brings out the best in you, let them by posting a picture of you guys and using this caption.

5 Being related to me is really the only gift you need. Just saying. If you feel like being a little sassy, use this caption.

6 Happiness is a cousin who is like a sister. This is the perfect thing to write if you and your cousin are extremely close.

7 We'll be the old ladies causing trouble in the nursing homes. A classic best friend quote, but honestly, it works with cousins too!

8 Cousins are those childhood playmates who grow up to be forever friends. Giphy It's true! When you're little, cousins are just people you have to hang out with. As you get older, you can decide if you want them in your life or not, making them more of a friend.

9 A grandparent's house is where cousins become best friends. This is a sweet way to also pay tribute to your grandparents if you guys grew up spending time there.

10 I'm so glad we don't have to say out loud that I'm your favorite cousin. If you want a funny caption rather than something too sappy, this is the best one.

11 A cousin a day keeps the boredom away. Giphy Pretty much!

12 Cousins by blood. Friends by choice. Even if you have to have your cousin in your life because they're family, you don't have to be friends with them. This is a nice reminder that you guys have a special relationship.

13 I like you because you join in on my weirdness. Isn't this how we all choose our friends? Whoever is as weird as us?