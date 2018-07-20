Every year, the fourth Sunday in July is dedicated to parents — and this year, that day falls on Sun., Jul. 22. This has been the case since 1994, when former President Bill Clinton declared that each year on the fourth Sunday in July, we'd celebrate parenthood and raise awareness about the important roles that parents have in children's lives. Of course, if you're not a parent yourself, you'll likely celebrate the holiday by making a social media post for your parents, because we're millennials and that's how we do things. So, to make things easier for you, I've put together a list of punny National Parents' Day 2018 Instagram captions. I think we all owe our parents an epic pun caption to honor the pun sensibility that they instilled in us.

When we were younger, our parents' puns and jokes probably drove us mad. A cheesy parental pun made in the presence of a friend was one of the most embarrassing that your parents could do to you. But now, we're all about those nostalgic and horrendously cheesy puns. So there's really no better way honor our parents and show them just how much they taught us by pairing a sweet picture with a hilarious (or cringeworthy) pun. Here are some of my favorite puns, they range from "so bad it hurts" to "hey, that's actually kind of funny!" in no particular order. Nothing says "thanks for being my parent" than a pun, apparently. Sorry, not sorry.

"I don't know if you can tell, but clearly it puns in the family."

"Not to be too cheesy, but you're more than gouda parents to brie, you're the gratest."

"Smaller babies may be delivered by stork but the bigger ones need a crane."

"Mom, Dad, I can't espresso how much you bean to me."

"Parents are right, the harm caused by sibling rivalry is relative."

"The primary responsibility for a child's education is apparent."

"The two of you have always been so upfront and clear with me, I really appreciate the transparency you provided me."

"I have a crazy family, relatively speaking of course."

"This picture looks familiar, doesn't it?"

"The family that plays together stays together."

"I really appreciate all of the mom-u-mental work you've done for me in my life."

"I can’t stand my spouse’s family and she can’t stand mine. We’re kin dread souls."

"My parents said that Santa has riverfront property in Brazil and that's why all our presents came from Amazon this year.

"Washing dishes can be very draining."

"To the woman who provided me womb and board all those years ago, and the man who made sure I had all the data I needed, I appreciate you both so much."

"The mother kangaroo tried to instill good financial habits in her baby. She told him to pocket all his allowance."

"Mom, Dad, you did a grape job raisin me."

"I'm proud to be y'orchid."

"I am so lucky to be the child of the mother of invention and the father of time. It's no wonder I've turned out to be such a creative procrastinator."

"No matter how many times I told you two to leaf me alone when I was a kind, I'm so glad to be a part of this family tree."

"Of the many things my parents taught me in the kitchen, the most important less I learned is that all you knead is love."

"Whenever my world feels scrambled, my parents know eggsactly what to do."

"Omelette you finish, but my parents are the greatest parents of all time."

"Though I don't get to sea my parents all that much, I think they're shrimply the best."

"Thought I might not always shroom it, there's so mushroom in my heart for my parents, and I really crimini-t."