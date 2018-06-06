Trying to find the perfect gift for your dad can sometimes seem like an impossible feat. And with Father's Day coming up on Jun. 17, 2018, the clock is ticking — but, for some reason, picking a gift isn't getting any easier. It's my philosophy that going against the grain a bit and looking for a gift that's not your typical dad tie or coffee mug is the way to go — because, trust me, he doesn't need any more dad ties or coffee mugs. That's why I've put together a list of last-minute Father's Day gifts that are both random and genius, because surprising your dad is totally priceless. Especially if you're that kid who is single-highhandedly responsible for all the ties in your dad's closet (that he doesn't wear) and all the cheesy mugs in your dads kitchen (that he never uses).

Be a low-key hero and get your dad something he had no idea he needed. Get him something that maybe he doesn't even understand how to use. Get him something that seems so random, but then he quickly realizes is so genius. Get your dad something that doesn't scream Father's Day, despite how counter-intuitive that might sound. Why do moms get diamonds and dads get grill tools? Who made those rules? Isn't your dad worth more than a grill tool? Show him you care by showing him something new, or, er, well, totally random.

Multi Use Shorts

Patagonia Men's Baggies Shorts $55 Patagonia These shorts are amazing for summer. Your dad can wear them to the gym, to the beach, fishing, surfing — literally everywhere. They're easy to wash and come in so many wacky colors to fit your dad's personality. Buy Now

A Yard Game

Terrain Backyard Horseshoe Set $138 Terrain If you're worried about Father's Day being boring, get your dad a game that you can all play together at your Father's Day BBQ. Buy Now

Outdoor Muckin' Around Shoes

Terrain Hunter ‘Norris’ Printed Chelsea Boot $135 Terrain Dad's can always use a fresh pair of rubber shoes. These are great for yard work, rain days, or just kicking around the house. Buy Now

Stadium Seat Cover

Terrain Waxed Canvas Stadium Cushion $68 Terrain If your dad is super into going to see games, he's going to love having his own personal seat cover. It will make him the most official of fans. Buy Now

An Awesome Book

Terrain Feast by Firelight $22 Terrain This camping recipe book will give the two of you something to look forward to doing together — plan a camping trip for later in the summer, or simply make a fire at home. Buy Now

A Home Security Camera

Canary Canary View $49 Canary If your dad is into techy gifts and home security, he's going to be obsessed with this sleek security camera that will allow him to keep tabs on the house or the family pet all via an app on his phone. Buy Now

A Cooler

Yeti Roadie 20 $199 Yeti Yeti is the king of coolers, so show your dad just how much he means to you by splurging on this cooler that he'll be able to use in any outdoor excurision. Buy Now

An Everywhere Tumbler

Yeti Rambler 30 oz Tumbler $35 Yeti Whether your dad likes to take a road soda out on the boat, a warm drink out on the deck, or a cool refresher out on a hike, this tumbler is going to keep his drink temperature stable, all day. Buy Now

His Own Whiskey Barrel

UncommonGoods Personalized Whiskey Barrel $85 UncommonGoods Um, what's cooler than a personalized whiskey barrel? If your dad is a whiskey fanatic, he''s going to love this. Buy Now

Baseball Stadium Blueprints

UncommonGoods Baseball Stadium Blueprints - Team Colors $186 UncommonGoods If your dad loves his baseball team almost as much as he loves you, get him a framed blueprint of the stadium. It's something cool and thoughtful that he can proudly hang on his wall. Buy Now

Beer Jam

UncommonGood Beer Jelly - Set of 4 $30 UncommonGoods Beer jam is a real thing and it's delicious. Broaden your dad's culinary horizon and give him a gift he can literally eat up. Buy Now

A Hummingbird Yard Feeder

UncommonGoods Flower Hummingbird Feeder $34 UncommonGoods Bring out the Spencer Pratt in your dad, and give him a hummingbird feeder that will also give him a new hobby. Once the hummingbirds start flocking to his yard, he's going to be obsessed. Buy Now

A Meal Plan

A Fire Dish