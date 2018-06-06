14 Last-Minute Father’s Day 2018 Gift Ideas That Are Both Random And Genius
Trying to find the perfect gift for your dad can sometimes seem like an impossible feat. And with Father's Day coming up on Jun. 17, 2018, the clock is ticking — but, for some reason, picking a gift isn't getting any easier. It's my philosophy that going against the grain a bit and looking for a gift that's not your typical dad tie or coffee mug is the way to go — because, trust me, he doesn't need any more dad ties or coffee mugs. That's why I've put together a list of last-minute Father's Day gifts that are both random and genius, because surprising your dad is totally priceless. Especially if you're that kid who is single-highhandedly responsible for all the ties in your dad's closet (that he doesn't wear) and all the cheesy mugs in your dads kitchen (that he never uses).
Be a low-key hero and get your dad something he had no idea he needed. Get him something that maybe he doesn't even understand how to use. Get him something that seems so random, but then he quickly realizes is so genius. Get your dad something that doesn't scream Father's Day, despite how counter-intuitive that might sound. Why do moms get diamonds and dads get grill tools? Who made those rules? Isn't your dad worth more than a grill tool? Show him you care by showing him something new, or, er, well, totally random.
Multi Use Shorts
These shorts are amazing for summer. Your dad can wear them to the gym, to the beach, fishing, surfing — literally everywhere. They're easy to wash and come in so many wacky colors to fit your dad's personality.Buy Now
A Yard Game
If you're worried about Father's Day being boring, get your dad a game that you can all play together at your Father's Day BBQ.Buy Now
Outdoor Muckin' Around Shoes
Dad's can always use a fresh pair of rubber shoes. These are great for yard work, rain days, or just kicking around the house.Buy Now
Stadium Seat Cover
If your dad is super into going to see games, he's going to love having his own personal seat cover. It will make him the most official of fans.Buy Now
An Awesome Book
This camping recipe book will give the two of you something to look forward to doing together — plan a camping trip for later in the summer, or simply make a fire at home.Buy Now
A Home Security Camera
$49
If your dad is into techy gifts and home security, he's going to be obsessed with this sleek security camera that will allow him to keep tabs on the house or the family pet all via an app on his phone.Buy Now
A Cooler
An Everywhere Tumbler
Whether your dad likes to take a road soda out on the boat, a warm drink out on the deck, or a cool refresher out on a hike, this tumbler is going to keep his drink temperature stable, all day.Buy Now
His Own Whiskey Barrel
Um, what's cooler than a personalized whiskey barrel? If your dad is a whiskey fanatic, he''s going to love this.Buy Now
Baseball Stadium Blueprints
If your dad loves his baseball team almost as much as he loves you, get him a framed blueprint of the stadium. It's something cool and thoughtful that he can proudly hang on his wall.Buy Now
Beer Jam
Beer jam is a real thing and it's delicious. Broaden your dad's culinary horizon and give him a gift he can literally eat up.Buy Now
A Hummingbird Yard Feeder
Bring out the Spencer Pratt in your dad, and give him a hummingbird feeder that will also give him a new hobby. Once the hummingbirds start flocking to his yard, he's going to be obsessed.Buy Now
A Meal Plan
If your dad isn't big in the kitchen, sign him up for a meal service plan that delivers easy-to-arrange dinners at his doorstep.Buy Now
A Fire Dish
Get together with your siblings and gift your dad something that you can all appreciate. This amazing fire pit will last forever and will give you and your family endless opportunities for year-round s'mores.Buy Now