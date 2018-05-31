You definitely didn't forget Father's Day. You knew it was going to be on Jun. 17 in 2018 — and what's more, you knew exactly what you wanted to get your dad. But you just found out that the amazing, heartfelt, and thoughtful thing you were originally going to get your dad isn't available anymore. So now you're trying to come up with some last-minute unique Father's Day gift ideas that you can get with overnight shipping. And you're totally scrambling because even though you're not starting from scratch, it sure feels like you are.

Again, not because you're a last-minute kind of kid, really — it's just because your original (amazing) plan for your dad fell through. And you're in luck! I too know what it's like to be an incredibly thoughtful and prepared person who always gets impressive gifts for people ahead of time, only to be subjected to unfair circumstances that the universe throws my way which tend to make me look like I forgot birthdays or holidays, when of course I didn't. So here I've put together a list of some awesome gifts you can get your dad that offer overnight shipping so that you don't look like you forgot Father's Day. Again.

A Fitness Tracker

Amazon Fitbit Charge 2 $149 Amazon Help your dad stay on top of his health game by gifting him a fitness tracker. If you have one too, you can set up daily fitness challenges which gives you a great excuse to interact every day.

A Key Finder

Amazon Tile Mate Key Finder $19 Amazon If your dad is constantly losing his keys, this key mate is going to ensure that he never loses them again. I mean literally, there's a tracking device that will link to his phone so he can always locate them.

A Kitchen Gadget

Amazon Dash Omelette Maker $29 Amazon Whether your dad is super impressive in the kitchen or can barely manage making his own breakfast, he'll appreciate an easy-to-use device that makes eggs a lot more interesting.

A Good Book

The Monk of Mokha $17 Amazon Get your dad a great new book that he can look forward to diving into this summer.

A Smart Home Device

Amazon Echo Dot 2 $30 Amazon Help your dad make his home a smart home by gifting him a super easy-to-use AI platform. With the Echo Dot 2 he can play music, check the weather, make orders and set up appointments and more.

Fancy Whiskey Kit

A Grooming Kit

A Burger Press

Amazon Ultimate Burger Press $11 Amazon If your dad is the king of the grill, get him a tool that will help him upgrade his already stellar burger game. This fun grill gadget is super easy to use and your dad probably never even realized he needed it.

Fancy Cheese Board

Amazon Cheeseboard Kit $60 Amazon If your dad is really big into entertaining, he's going to love this bamboo cheese and meat board set. He'll be psyched for an opportunity to put it to good use.

An Epic Coffee Cup

A Cute Plant

Urban Stems The Lucy $50 Urban Stems Not only is this a fresh living plant that your dad can keep for a while, but it comes in a planter that makes the absolute perfect desk asessory.

An Amazing Experience