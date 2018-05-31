12 Unique Father’s Day 2018 Gift Ideas You Can Get With Overnight Shipping
You definitely didn't forget Father's Day. You knew it was going to be on Jun. 17 in 2018 — and what's more, you knew exactly what you wanted to get your dad. But you just found out that the amazing, heartfelt, and thoughtful thing you were originally going to get your dad isn't available anymore. So now you're trying to come up with some last-minute unique Father's Day gift ideas that you can get with overnight shipping. And you're totally scrambling because even though you're not starting from scratch, it sure feels like you are.
Again, not because you're a last-minute kind of kid, really — it's just because your original (amazing) plan for your dad fell through. And you're in luck! I too know what it's like to be an incredibly thoughtful and prepared person who always gets impressive gifts for people ahead of time, only to be subjected to unfair circumstances that the universe throws my way which tend to make me look like I forgot birthdays or holidays, when of course I didn't. So here I've put together a list of some awesome gifts you can get your dad that offer overnight shipping so that you don't look like you forgot Father's Day. Again.
A Fitness Tracker
$149
Help your dad stay on top of his health game by gifting him a fitness tracker. If you have one too, you can set up daily fitness challenges which gives you a great excuse to interact every day.Buy Now
A Key Finder
If your dad is constantly losing his keys, this key mate is going to ensure that he never loses them again. I mean literally, there's a tracking device that will link to his phone so he can always locate them.Buy Now
A Kitchen Gadget
Whether your dad is super impressive in the kitchen or can barely manage making his own breakfast, he'll appreciate an easy-to-use device that makes eggs a lot more interesting.Buy Now
A Good Book
Get your dad a great new book that he can look forward to diving into this summer.Buy Now
A Smart Home Device
$30
Help your dad make his home a smart home by gifting him a super easy-to-use AI platform. With the Echo Dot 2 he can play music, check the weather, make orders and set up appointments and more.Buy Now
Fancy Whiskey Kit
If your dad is a whiskey fan, he's going to love this kit. It comes with everything he could need to best show off his whiskey collection.Buy Now
A Grooming Kit
Help your dad get his beard game in check with this all-in-one grooming kit. Encourage him to treat himself with some pampering.Buy Now
A Burger Press
If your dad is the king of the grill, get him a tool that will help him upgrade his already stellar burger game. This fun grill gadget is super easy to use and your dad probably never even realized he needed it.Buy Now
Fancy Cheese Board
If your dad is really big into entertaining, he's going to love this bamboo cheese and meat board set. He'll be psyched for an opportunity to put it to good use.Buy Now
An Epic Coffee Cup
If your dad likes his coffee hot and his water cold, he's going to be obsessed with this tumbler that protects the temperature of your drink for hours. Plus it comes with super eco-friendly steel straws.Buy Now
A Cute Plant
$50
Not only is this a fresh living plant that your dad can keep for a while, but it comes in a planter that makes the absolute perfect desk asessory.Buy Now
An Amazing Experience
If you waited until the last minute to get your dad a gift, buy him an experience instead. You can pick from thousands of adventures to go on with your dad, or to gift him with. Pick a date for the future and send him the confirmation to get him excited about the special day.Buy Now