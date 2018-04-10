14 Movies Like 'Wind River' To Stream On Netflix, From 'Mudbound' To Shimmer Lake'

Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner are both expected to suit up as Avengers later in April for Infinity War, but before that, the two actually starred alongside each other in the new murder mystery filmWind River. The film premiered in 2017, when it garnered outstanding reviews. Now, the movie has made it to Netflix where even more people are discovering it, but they're soon finding that the film is inspiring them to seek out similar content. Thankfully, there are lots of movies like Wind River to watch on Netflix.

Wind River is both a modern western and a murder mystery, so it crosses over into a couple of genres. Olsen portrays FBI agent Jane Banner (no relation to Bruce), who is dispatched to the extremely remote Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming to solve the murder of an 18-year-old woman. The woman's body was first discovered by U.S. Fish and Wildlife service agent Cory Lambert (Renner), who assists Banner in her case. The movie's mix of mystery, violence, cultural clashes, and isolation make for a thrilling tale, and if that sounds like something you'd enjoy, then you should have a look at the 14 below films on Netflix as well.

1 ‘Seven’ Movieclips Trailer Vault on YouTube One of the most famous (or infamous) murder mystery films of all time, this '90s movie is now considered a classic of the genre.

2 ‘Mudbound’ Netflix on YouTube There's no murder mystery in this Netflix original film, but there is most definitely a culture clash, as the movie examines the relationship between a white and black family in post-WWII Mississippi.

3 ‘Body Of Lies’ Warner Bros. Worldwide on YouTube Acting titans Leonardo DiCaprio and Russel Crowe anchor this spy thriller from Ridley Scott, set in the Middle East amidst the War on Terror.

4 ‘Secret In Their Eyes’ Movieclips Trailers on YouTube This murder mystery revolves around the killing of an FBI agent's daughter, and features a stacked cast of Julia Roberts, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Nicole Kidman.

5 ‘Bordertown’ ClipsFever on YouTube Jennifer Lopez stars as a reporter who tries to solve the mystery behind the murders of hundreds of women just across the Mexican border.

6 ‘The Invisible Guardian’ DeAPlaneta on YouTube This Spanish thriller sees a female investigator confront a serial killer while also dealing with her own troubled past.

7 ‘Untraceable’ Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube Diane Lane stars as an FBI agent specializing in cybercrime who attempts to stop an online serial killer.

8 ‘Shimmer Lake’ Netflix on YouTube This unique crime film is told in reverse, unfolding its small town mysteries and quirky characters along the way.

9 ‘Michael Clayton’ Movieclips Trailer Vault on YouTube A dangerous corporate conspiracy must be unraveled by the titular company lawyer, portrayed by George Clooney in one of his best-received roles, though even he is overshadowed by Tilda Swinton, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Clayton's main legal antagonist.

10 ‘Come And Find Me’ LionsgateVOD on YouTube This dramatic thriller sees a normal man (Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul) pushed to the limit after his girlfriend goes missing.

11 ‘The Factory’ Warner Movies On Demand on YouTube John Cusack stars as a cop who's on the trail of a serial kidnapper who's been targeting young women.

12 ‘Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy’ tinkertailormovie on YouTube This Cold War spy thriller is set in 1970s London, and features loads of shifting allegiances that will keep you on your toes.

13 'The Outsider' Netflix on YouTube This crime thriller doubles as a fish out of water tale, as it follows a white American man (Jared Leto) who becomes a member of the Yakuza Japanese crime syndicate.