14 Movies & Shows On Netflix In June With Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Scores

Summer's just around the corner, and for those looking to avoid sunburn and surf, what better way to spend the time than diving into a whole new slew of films and TV shows streaming for your convenience? Luckily, there are 14 movies and shows new to Netflix in June with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes scores for you to watch.

The so-called "Rotten Tomatoes Effect", a claim by those in the film and television industries that early reviews on the site create a negative bandwagon effect on box office take, have been disproven. And of course, the system has its flaws — it's a percentage based on the average of aggregate reviews, so the fewer reviews something has, the more devastating a poor one can be on its overall score. Regardless, though, Rotten Tomatoes is still an excellent tool for general consensus, and a way to help you decide what films and TV shows are definitely must-sees.

Netflix has plenty of gems hitting in June to choose from, including Star Wars: The Last Jedi. There's also plenty of Marvel madness with two new seasons of Luke Cage and Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D., respectively, as well as action hit Thor: Ragnarok, and a new season of Supergirl. And obviously, there are some non-blockbusters coming too, like Oscar darlings and indie flicks. Who needs to leave the couch for action when these acclaimed movies and shows exist?

1 'The Departed' (90 Percent) Movieclips on YouTube Scorsese's take on Hong Kong triad movie Infernal Affairs moves the action to Boston's Irish mobs. Matt Damon's mob-plant cop mole and Leonardo DiCaprio's undercover cop mob infiltrator learn of each other's existence, and try to suss out the other before they get caught themselves.

2 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' (91 Percent) Giphy The much-anticipated entry into the Star Wars canon hits the small screen June 26 — and fans should enjoy it while they can, as it's likely the last Lucasfilm to stream with Netflix.

3 'Thor: Ragnarok' (91 Percent) Giphy Taika Waititi's fresh take on an old god won over fans and critics alike with its sillier take on the God of Thunder, while not skimping on action or interaction with the larger Marvel Universe.

4 'Blue Jasmine' (91 Percent) JoBlo Movie Trailers on YouTube Whether you feel comfortable watching a Woody Allen movie with Louis C.K. and Andrew Dice Clay is totally your call, but the movie is acclaimed for a reason. It's a story ostensibly about two sisters, one whose world and finances collapsed when her wealthy husband turned out to be a complete crook, the other who takes her sis in to her shabbier San Francisco life and has to deal with her judgement.

5 'Portlandia' — Season 8 (92 Percent) JoBlo TV Show Trailers on YouTube Portlandia's back and all about attacks on Planned Parenthood, new issues with delightful Mayor Kyle MacLachlan, the struggle to keep it punk, and the difficulties of raising a young goth in this cruel world.

6 'Room' (94 Percent) A24 on YouTube A look at the relationships forged within a horrifying scenario — kidnapped and held in a shed by a vicious ex, a mother tries to simultaneously shield and raise her son. There's no sugarcoating the awfulness of the situation, before or after their escape, but the warmth of the performances balances it somewhat.

7 'Marvel's Luke Cage' — Season 2 (94 Percent) Netflix on YouTube Just settling into his superhero life, Luke Cage is jolted out of complacency by a brash new villain, Serpent Society member Bushmaster.

8 'Supergirl' — Season 3 (94 Percent) Series Trailer MP on YouTube Supergirl fully assumes her role as superhero, stepping away from her human alter ego and taking on a slew of new villains.

9 'Outside In' (94 Percent) The Orchard Movies on YouTube A prison inmate meets up with his former teacher and 20-year pen pal on release. She's dealing with an estranged marriage, he's struggling with life after prison. The two of them have a deeply emotional relationship, but she's unsure whether it should go further than that.

10 'GLOW' — Season 2 (95 Percent) JoBlo TV Show Trailers on YouTube The Gorgeous Ladies return for another season of retro wrestling action.

11 'The King's Speech' (95 Percent) ScreenJunkies News on YouTube After he's forced to ascend the throne, King George VI (Colin Firth) overcomes his stuttering with the help of a patient teacher to become a respected leader.

12 'Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.' — Season 5 (95 Percent) Marvel Entertainment on YouTube This split season has the team sent to the future to fight a threat the first half, then returning to present-day to prevent it from happening, leading up to an Infinity Wars timeline tie-in.

13 'Cutie And The Boxer' (96 Percent) Movieclips Indie on YouTube The documentary follows the contentious but loving 40-year relationship of Noriko and Ushio Shinohara. Ushio is a modern artist painting with boxing gloves, and Noriko put aside her own career to help raise their still-struggling family. It's a captivating portrait of two individuals trying to work together.