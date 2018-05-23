Everything Leaving & Coming To Netflix In June 2018 To Help Kick Your Summer Off Right
Summer is right around the corner, and so is another batch of streaming options to get excited about. On Wednesday, everything leaving and coming to Netflix in June 2018 was announced by the streaming platform. And don't worry, there's something for everyone — whether you're craving something nostalgic, romantic, or hilarious.
The list of titles arriving on Netflix includes a few classics from your childhood — like the live-action 101 Dalmatians movie that will make you want to adopt a puppy immediately, or the animated Tarzan movie featuring Phil Collins' songs you won't be able to avoid singing along to. But there are also movies from your teen years, such as the Kat Dennings and Michael Cera rom-com Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist, or Anna Faris and Ryan Reynolds' hilarious Just Friends.
Not only do this month's Netflix offerings include nostalgia, but there are more recent, meaningful movies too. The true story He Named Me Malala spotlights young activist Malala Yousafzai, who became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize recipient in 2014.
All in all, there is a ton of great stuff to pick from — and at least that'll bring you some comfort as you read through all the titles that are leaving. And even more good news: You still have time to get one last marathon in before you say your bittersweet goodbyes.
What's Coming
Coming Soon
- iZombie: Season 4
- Life Sentence: Season 1
- Supergirl: Season 3
June 1
- 101 Dalmatians
- Blue Jasmine
- He Named Me Malala
- Just Friends
- National Treasure
- Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist
- Taking Lives
- The Departed
- Assassination Games
- Busted! (Season Finale)
- George Balanchine's The Nutcracker
- Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
- Miracle
- November 13: Attack on Paris
- Outside In
- Righteous Kill
- Rumor Has It
- Singularity
- Terms and Conditions May Apply
- The Boy
- The Covenant
- The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure
June 2
- The King's Speech
June 3
- The Break with Michelle Wolf (Streaming every Sunday)
June 5
- Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok
June 7
- Hyori's Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming every Thursday)
- The Night Shift: Season 4
June 8
- Alex Strangelove
- Ali's Wedding
- Marcella: Season 2
- Sense8: The Series Finale
- The Hollow
- The Staircase
- Treehouse Detectives
June 9
- Wynonna Earp: Season 2
June 10
- Portlandia: Season 8
June 14
- Cutie and the Boxer
- Marlon: Season 1
June 15
- La Hora Final
- Step Up 2: The Streets
- Lust Stories
- Maktub
- Set It Up
- Sunday's Illness
- The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
- The Ranch: Part 5
- True: Magical Friends
- True: Wonderful Wishes
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6
June 16
- Grey's Anatomy: Season 14
- In Bruges
June 17
- Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5
June 18
- Encerrados
June 19
- Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
June 22
- Brain on Fire
- Cooking on High
- Derren Brown: Miracle
- Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2
- Marvel's Luke Cake: Season 2
- Us and Them
June 23
- Disney's Tarzan
June 24
- To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs )
June 25
- Hotel Transylvania: Season 1
June 26
- Secret City
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro
June 29
- Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits
- GLOW: Season 2
- Harvey Street Kids
- Kiss Me First
- La Forêt
- La Pena Maxima
- Nailed It!: Season 2
- Paquita Salas: Season 2
- Recovery Boys
- TAU
June 30
- Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory
- Mohawk
What's Leaving
June 1
- 50 First Dates
- 8 Mile
- Gridiron Gang
- J. Edgar
- Men in Black
- My Left Foot
- Neerja
- Out of the Dark
- Princess Kaiulani
- The Angry Birds Movie
- The Brothers Grimm
- The Spy Next Door
- The Young Victoria
- Training Day
- Untraceable
- Vice
- What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy
- While You Were Sleeping
June 2
- Shark Men: Season 3
June 8
- Grace of Monaco
June 9
- The Trials of Muhammad Ali
June 10
- Bonnie & Clyde
June 15
- Drillbit Taylor
- Naz & Maalik
- The Giver
- The Great Gatsby
- Underdogs
June 16
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8
- Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of
- Curious George
- Super
June 18
- Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3
June 20
- Cake
June 21
- Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6
June 22
- Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
June 23
- Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle
June 25
- Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War
June 26
- Alpha and Omega
June 29
- Bad Grandpa .5
June 30
- On Golden Pond
With all these titles to pick from, you can officially start planning your next movie marathon immediately — even if it includes a few bittersweet goodbyes.