Summer is right around the corner, and so is another batch of streaming options to get excited about. On Wednesday, everything leaving and coming to Netflix in June 2018 was announced by the streaming platform. And don't worry, there's something for everyone — whether you're craving something nostalgic, romantic, or hilarious.

The list of titles arriving on Netflix includes a few classics from your childhood — like the live-action 101 Dalmatians movie that will make you want to adopt a puppy immediately, or the animated Tarzan movie featuring Phil Collins' songs you won't be able to avoid singing along to. But there are also movies from your teen years, such as the Kat Dennings and Michael Cera rom-com Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist, or Anna Faris and Ryan Reynolds' hilarious Just Friends.

Not only do this month's Netflix offerings include nostalgia, but there are more recent, meaningful movies too. The true story He Named Me Malala spotlights young activist Malala Yousafzai, who became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize recipient in 2014.

All in all, there is a ton of great stuff to pick from — and at least that'll bring you some comfort as you read through all the titles that are leaving. And even more good news: You still have time to get one last marathon in before you say your bittersweet goodbyes.

What's Coming

Coming Soon

iZombie: Season 4

Life Sentence: Season 1

Supergirl: Season 3

June 1

DisneyMoviesOnDemand on YouTube

101 Dalmatians

Blue Jasmine

He Named Me Malala

Just Friends

National Treasure

Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist

Taking Lives

The Departed

Assassination Games

Busted! (Season Finale)

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Miracle

November 13: Attack on Paris

Outside In

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Boy

The Covenant

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

June 2

The King's Speech

June 3

The Break with Michelle Wolf (Streaming every Sunday)

June 5

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok

June 7

Hyori's Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming every Thursday)

The Night Shift: Season 4

June 8

Alex Strangelove

Ali's Wedding

Marcella: Season 2

Sense8: The Series Finale

The Hollow

The Staircase

Treehouse Detectives

June 9

Wynonna Earp: Season 2

June 10

Portlandia: Season 8

June 14

Cutie and the Boxer

Marlon: Season 1

June 15

Netflix on YouTube

La Hora Final

Step Up 2: The Streets

Lust Stories

Maktub

Set It Up

Sunday's Illness

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

The Ranch: Part 5

True: Magical Friends

True: Wonderful Wishes

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6

June 16

Grey's Anatomy: Season 14

In Bruges

June 17

Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5

June 18

Encerrados

June 19

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

June 22

Netflix on YouTube

Brain on Fire

Cooking on High

Derren Brown: Miracle

Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2

Marvel's Luke Cake: Season 2

Us and Them

June 23

SKYTV on YouTube

Disney's Tarzan

June 24

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs )

June 25

Hotel Transylvania: Season 1

June 26

Secret City

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro

June 29

Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits

GLOW: Season 2

Harvey Street Kids

Kiss Me First

La Forêt

La Pena Maxima

Nailed It!: Season 2

Paquita Salas: Season 2

Recovery Boys

TAU

June 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory

Mohawk

What's Leaving

June 1

MovieCriticBlog on YouTube

50 First Dates

8 Mile

Gridiron Gang

J. Edgar

Men in Black

My Left Foot

Neerja

Out of the Dark

Princess Kaiulani

The Angry Birds Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Spy Next Door

The Young Victoria

Training Day

Untraceable

Vice

What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

While You Were Sleeping

June 2

Shark Men: Season 3

June 8

Grace of Monaco

June 9

The Trials of Muhammad Ali

June 10

Bonnie & Clyde

June 15

Drillbit Taylor

Naz & Maalik

The Giver

The Great Gatsby

Underdogs

June 16

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8

Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of

Curious George

Super

June 18

Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3

June 20

Cake

June 21

Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6

June 22

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

June 23

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

June 25

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Civil War

June 26

Alpha and Omega

June 29

Bad Grandpa .5

June 30

On Golden Pond

With all these titles to pick from, you can officially start planning your next movie marathon immediately — even if it includes a few bittersweet goodbyes.