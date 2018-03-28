14 Passover 2018 Quotes To Share With Friends And Family
If you're having trouble getting into the Passover spirit this year because spring feels a lot like winter and the frigid temperatures are disorienting you, perhaps these Passover quotes that you can share with friends and family will get you in the mood. By reading some quotes about the sacred holiday, you can get your mind into the holiday so that by the time the seder rolls around, you're feeling the spirit of Passover.
Though the date that Passover is observed changes each year, it always comes a week after Easter Sunday, and lasts for seven or eight days (depending on your faith). The holiday commemorates the Israelities' emancipation, led by Moses, from slavery in the Pharaoh's ancient Egypt. It was a freedom that came at no small cost over 3,000 years ago: As the story goes, after Moses made many attempts to convince the Pharaoh to free his people, he received a helpful message from God in the form of a burning bush. God told Moses that he would send a slew of plagues to Egypt to taunt the Pharaoh until he let the people go. Flood, frogs, gnats, flies, blight of the livestock, boils, hail, locusts, and darkness came to Egypt, but the Pharaoh did not budge. But just before God enacted the last plague — the death of the first born — he told the Jews to mark their doors with lamb's blood, so that he knew to "passover" their homes and spare them. At this point, the Pharaoh finally told Moses that his people could be free. They left in such a hurry, the bread they were making didn't have time to rise. (That's why, during Passover, we eat unleveled bread — to show our appreciation for this plight, and to commemorate their struggles to be free.)
Because Passover is such a holy holiday, there are tons of passionate and enlightening quotes about freedom and the power of perseverance. Here, I've put together a list of some of my favorites. Use them for cards, greetings, and toasts during Passover this year.