14 Products For Left-Handed People That Will Make Your Life So Much Easier
If you're left-hand dominant, there are certain struggles you know to be true — like when the side of your hand smears your own writing. (Bollocks!) If this sounds like you, then your money is best spent on products for left-handed people that will make life (and your handwriting) so much better.
If you're part of the small group of people who use their left hand for most tasks — about 10 percent of the world, according to BestLife Online — you know how uncomfortable it is to try to fit in — let alone catch with — a baseball mitt or use scissors that clearly weren't meant for you. Never mind having to deal with all those bonkers myths about lefties, like how criminals are more often left-handed or how we die earlier. Lies.
Growing up, being a leftie was a "thing" — so much that in some of our cases, teachers or parents forced us to use our right hands instead. Thankfully, these days, it seems we're more mindful of lefties. There are lots of products on the market (still not enough, if you ask this leftie) made just for us to make our everyday responsibilities a little easier. If you're gosh darn sick of smudging you're own writing, check out these 14 products you'll probably fall in love with.
1Notebook
Want to know what's annoying? I'll tell you: trying to write in a notebook but the darn spiral keeps getting in the way and leaves dents in the side of your hand and arms. This leftie notebook has the spiral binding on the other side. Genius.
2Scissors
Cutting a piece of paper isn't supposed to make your hand cramp, but that's what happens every time a leftie tries to use scissors clearly designed with the righty in mind.
3Can Opener
Hey, lefties gotta eat their nonperishables too. With a leftie can opener, you can open that can of soup in a flash.
4BBQ Mitt
Getting ready to grill up some beef patties? Your digits have never looked better — or been more protected — thanks to this catchy grill mitt.
5Mouse
Take it from me: switching hands when using a computer mouse is awkward AF considering you have to start using different fingers to click. This *ergonomic* (a word that instantly makes you sound cooler) mouse is a left-handed person's dream come true.
6Ruler
$1.90
Ah, yes. Rulers the way the universe intended: backward. This is all that makes sense to lefties. Measure stuff the way nature meant you to!
7Measuring Cup
Is it my birthday?! It sure feels like it. Nothing kills my buzz like the agonizing chore of having to spin a measuring cup around because the increments are on the other side. Problem: solved.
8Playing Cards
The way these cards are printed makes it so that if a righty fans them out, they can't see the numbers. Lolz.
9Pens
It can't be real... It can. It can! Pens made for lefties that solve the dreaded smudged writing without forcing you to take notes at a strange angle. It's a miracle!
10Corkscrew
I didn't think it could get any better, and then it did. This corkscrew turns counter-clockwise — way easier for lefties. This means you can get to the wine sooner. Win!
11Guitar
$105.60
What a relief! I was wondering how the heck I was going to jam out with the garage band I've yet to form.
12Pocket Knife
This little gem has it all — plus a reverse lay-out and comfortable grip made specifically for lefties. Comfort is always key when it comes to playing with sharp objects.
13Utensil Set
It makes me cringe when I'm channeling my inner Martha Stewart and trying to whip up a fresh batch of something-whatever-who-cares in the kitchen and the spatula is angled THE WRONG WAY.
14Keyboard
Whoever thought to put the numbers on the left side deserves a cookie. Typing numbers on the right side of the keyboard makes me feel even more uncomfortable than I already do.