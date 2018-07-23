If you're left-hand dominant, there are certain struggles you know to be true — like when the side of your hand smears your own writing. (Bollocks!) If this sounds like you, then your money is best spent on products for left-handed people that will make life (and your handwriting) so much better.

If you're part of the small group of people who use their left hand for most tasks — about 10 percent of the world, according to BestLife Online — you know how uncomfortable it is to try to fit in — let alone catch with — a baseball mitt or use scissors that clearly weren't meant for you. Never mind having to deal with all those bonkers myths about lefties, like how criminals are more often left-handed or how we die earlier. Lies.

Growing up, being a leftie was a "thing" — so much that in some of our cases, teachers or parents forced us to use our right hands instead. Thankfully, these days, it seems we're more mindful of lefties. There are lots of products on the market (still not enough, if you ask this leftie) made just for us to make our everyday responsibilities a little easier. If you're gosh darn sick of smudging you're own writing, check out these 14 products you'll probably fall in love with.

1 Notebook Lefties Rule Left Handed Wide Ruled Notebook, Set of 3, Assorted Colors $24.95 Amazon Want to know what's annoying? I'll tell you: trying to write in a notebook but the darn spiral keeps getting in the way and leaves dents in the side of your hand and arms. This leftie notebook has the spiral binding on the other side. Genius. Buy Now

2 Scissors Fiskars Left-Hand 8" Bent-Left, Stainless Steel $6.95 Amazon Cutting a piece of paper isn't supposed to make your hand cramp, but that's what happens every time a leftie tries to use scissors clearly designed with the righty in mind. Buy Now

3 Can Opener Lefty's Left-Handed Classic Can Opener $12.95 Amazon Hey, lefties gotta eat their nonperishables too. With a leftie can opener, you can open that can of soup in a flash. Buy Now

5 Mouse Perixx PERIMICE-513L Left Handed Ergonomic Vertical Mouse $19.99 Amazon Take it from me: switching hands when using a computer mouse is awkward AF considering you have to start using different fingers to click. This *ergonomic* (a word that instantly makes you sound cooler) mouse is a left-handed person's dream come true. Buy Now

6 Ruler Left Handed Rulers $1.90 Anything Left Handed Ah, yes. Rulers the way the universe intended: backward. This is all that makes sense to lefties. Measure stuff the way nature meant you to! Buy Now

9 Pens Maped Visio Left Handed Pens $7.49 Amazon It can't be real... It can. It can! Pens made for lefties that solve the dreaded smudged writing without forcing you to take notes at a strange angle. It's a miracle! Buy Now