With Easter officially in the rearview mirror for the year, we all already know the next holiday we need to start preparing for: Mother's Day, which falls on May 10. This is your chance to either spend some quality time with your mom or give her a long phone or Skype call if you're apart right now. Mother's Day is all about celebrating what she's done for you, and how much you both love each other. One way to express your gratitude is by getting her an awesome gift.

There are tons of Mother's Day gift options out there, but sometimes, it's the personalized ones that really touch your mom's heart. Using an old throwback photo from when you were younger is a cute way to make a photo personalized gift a little bit more unique than usual.

After all, if there's one thing moms love, it's showing off pictures of their children — so a gift like this gives her an excuse to do exactly that. Pick one from when you were a baby or a kid, or you can even just pick a great one from your last fun family vacation. Below are a few Mother's Day gift options using a nostalgic photo you both love:

1. A Photo Box Brass and Wood Display Box $55 | Artifact Uprising See on Artifact Uprising Framed photos are great, but sometimes it's nice to gift something that has a second use as well. This photo box from Artifact Uprising can be used for some small storage and is a pretty way to show off a picture. She can also put it on her desk at work.

2. Canvas Print Canvas Print $54 | Canvas Pop Seeon Canvas Pop Canvas prints are a little more exciting than a framed photo and the right ones are gorgeous and look awesome hanging on the wall. Canvas Pop makes great quality canvas photos that your mom will love.

3. Photo Calendar Family Photo Calendar $189 | Minted See on Minted You really can't go wrong with a photo calendar. They can be used all year long, and she'll always be able to look at those pictures whenever she glances at the calendar. This one from Minted is framed, looks super chic, and will help keep your mom on top of the dates.

4. Photo Coasters Photo Gallery Coaster $12.49 | ShutterFly See on ShutterFly Sure, photo coasters are slightly cheesy, but they're also adorable. These from Shutterfly are really inexpensive, and you can make a whole bunch of different ones so your mom can scatter them throughout the house.

5. Personalized Marshmallows Personalized Marshmallows $21.50 | Boomf See on Boomf If your mom has a serious sweet tooth, then mix things up this year and get her personalized marshmallows. Yes, that means marshmallows with photos on them! It's the most fun idea ever.

6. Photo Phone Case Customized Photo Case $50 | Casetify See on Casetify Give your mom a reason to show off some old throwback photos all the time by making her a customized phone case with all of them on there. You can really make this look however you want, which lets you get pretty creative.

7. Photo Puzzle Custom Photo Puzzle $19.99 | Etsy See on Etsy Does your mom love doing puzzles? Then she'll really cherish this custom photo puzzle. Make sure she sends you a picture when she completes it.

8. Photo Mug World's Best Mom Mug $11.16 | Nations Photo Lab See on Nations Photo Lab A photo mug is an easy gift that any mom is guaranteed to appreciate. This one from Nations Photo Lab also says "World's Best Mom" on the other side, so it's perfect for Mother's Day.

9. Reusable Tote Bag Collage Reusable Grocery Tote Bag $12.99 | Snapfish See on Walmart Encourage your mom to ditch plastic bags at the grocery store and get her a cute gift with this tote bag. It's ideal for all kinds of shopping or just for her to fill with things she needs wherever she's going.

10. Photo Blanket Photo Blanket $35.57 | Walmart See on Walmart OK, who doesn't want to cuddle under a blanket that is a giant photo of themselves and their children? In all seriousness, this photo blanket from Walmart is a nice, cozy gift option.

11. Photo Bracelets Personalized Photo Bracelet $22 | Etsy See on Etsy If you'd prefer to do something a bit more subtle, get these photo bracelets from Etsy. They show off little pictures that your mom can show her friends if she wants, and they also just make for nice daily jewelry.

12. Photo on Wood Photo On Wood $80.10 | Etsy See on Etsy Keep the framed photo idea more unique with this photo on wood. It's a really cool and different piece of home decor and will definitely stand out.

13. Custom Face Socks Custom Face Socks $15.99 | Snapfish See on Amazon Give your mom a reminder of how cute you were as a baby or how cute you are now with these custom socks.