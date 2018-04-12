Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27 and at this point, waiting for it feels almost as painful as getting hit by Thor's hammer. The movie has gotten so much hype that fans have taken it upon themselves to create theories about what will happen in Avengers: Infinity War, and it's gotten to the point where audiences have basically come up with several different plot ideas for future Avengers movies. The theories range from minor predictions — like one posited by CBR that Cap will use Mjölnir — to major ones that will alter the future of every Marvel movie to come. Those ones are obviously more important to take note of, because, well, they might actually come true.

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, has stated multiple times that Infinity War will usher in an immense change to the way all of the studio's movies will unfold in the future. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Feige said that Marvel is "22 movies in, and we’ve got another 20 movies on the docket that are completely different from anything that’s come before—intentionally." That means that now is the time for fans to reveal all of their wildest theories, because it actually seems like Infinity War might blow audiences' minds.

One thing is for sure, and it's that Infinity War won't shy away from killing off characters. In an interview with ComicBook, the film's co-director Joe Russo said, "For us, it's very important that the heroes feel pain and that they make sacrifices..." That means that nobody is safe — even the most powerful and longstanding superheroes. Here's what fans are guessing might come from Infinity War, for better or for worse.

1 Captain America And/Or Iron Man Dies Giphy According to Den of Geek, both Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have soon-expiring contracts with Marvel, and Evans in particular has expressed his desire to stop portraying Captain America. Killing off both or either Cap and Iron Man would be a reasonable yet still shocking event in Infinity War.

2 Coulson And The Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D Join The Fight Giphy Even though Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs on TV, Coulson has appeared in Marvel's movies in the past. How could he and his team not join the fight against Thanos? It would make for a great surprise.

3 Loki Dies After Betraying Thanos Giphy In the Infinity War trailer, all we see of Loki is him handing the Tesseract from Thor: Ragnarok presumably to Thanos. But he may either betray Thanos or simply piss him off, because a lot of people think that Loki will die in the upcoming movie, as Nerdist reports.

4 The Soul Stone Is In Wakanda Giphy A big question in Infinity War is where the Soul Stone can be found. One major theory is that the comet that landed in Wakanda actually held the Soul Stone, allowing the country to produce vibranium.

5 The Soul Stone Is The Orange Planet Titan Giphy If the Soul Stone isn't planted beneath Wakanda, Newsweek explains that the other leading theory about its location posits that it can be found on the planet Titan, which Iron Man, Spider-Man, Drax, and Star-Lord visit according to Infinity War's trailers.

6 Scarlet Witch Leaves The Avengers And Joins Thanos Giphy One theory published by CBR suggests that Wanda Maximoff's hatred of Tony Stark has not diminished and that if Thanos kills Vision to get the Mind Stone, she might take revenge. Alternatively, the site suggests that Thanos might promise her that he'll use his powers to bring back Wanda's brother. Either way, many fans don't trust Scarlet Witch.

7 Tony Stark Is The Soul Stone TopMovieClips on YouTube DigitalSpy details how this theory relies on Howard Stark's line from way back when when he told his son, "My greatest creation is you." Some believe there could be more to Tony Stark than everyone knows.

8 Shuri Takes Over Iron Man's Suit Giphy Should Stark die in Thanos' almighty quest, some believe that Shuri will take the reigns as the new Iron Man — or, in this case, Iron Woman. This could happen in Infinity War but it's more likely to play out in Avengers 4.

9 The Avengers Don't Defeat Thanos And Everyone Dies Giphy This theory revolves around a major prediction for Avengers 4 which Screenrant published in January. In this theory, Avengers 4 involves time travel to undo the damage that Thanos causes in Infinity War, suggesting that Thanos actually achieves his goal.

10 Tony Stark Travels Back In Time Giphy If Avengers 4 doesn't involve time travel, then it's possible that Infinity War does, as Tony could go back in time alone. The major source of this theory comes from filming spoilers that showed the original 2012 Avengers looking as they did from that time, according to Elite Daily.

11 Captain Marvel Is In The Massive Battle Giphy The massive battle involving over 30 characters will almost definitely involve a few surprise superheroes, and many people believe Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) will be one of them, as Paste reports.

12 Sam Becomes The New Captain America Giphy Should Steve die, which may very well happen, it's only natural that Sam, aka Falcon, could take his place.

13 Hulk Uses The Hulkbuster Armor Giphy Since Hulkbuster and Iron Man have been featured together in the Infinity War trailers, a lot of people think that Hulk will use the armor made by his BFF Tony Stark.

14 Bucky Replaces Steve Rogers As Captain America Giphy While some think Bucky won't be ready to take Cap's place following his mind alteration, a lot of people still believe that he will be the new Captain America following Steve's predicted death.