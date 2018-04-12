Black Panther changed things for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie has now outgrossed even the Avengers films in the U.S., making it the most successful superhero movie ever domestically. That record may be short-lived, however, as Avengers: Infinity War will soon invade theaters with the biggest cast of heroes ever assembled on screen. That cast includes a ton of characters from Black Panther, as the movie will no doubt capitalize on that film's popularity. But just how deep do the movie's Black Panther connections run? Is Avengers: Infinity War set in Wakanda?

Although many details regarding the exact plot of Infinity War remain unknown, at least part of the movie is confirmed to take place in Wakanda. This can be observed in the film's trailers, where a large-scale battle is seen taking place between Thanos' army of Outriders and the forces of Wakanda fighting alongside a number of Avengers. There are also other, non-battle scenes in Wakanda previewed in the trailers as well, including a reunion between Bucky and Captain America; Cap, Black Widow, Vision, Scarlet Witch, Falcon, Bruce Banner, and War Machine stepping off a plane and being greeted by T'Challa and the Dora Milaje; Shuri working on Vision in her lab; and Okoye joking to T'Challa that this "wasn't what she imagined" when he said he was opening Wakanda up to the rest of the world.

In addition to some of the action taking place in Wakanda, a number of Wakandan characters are also confirmed to appear in the film. In addition to the previously mentioned T'Challa, Okoye, and Shuri, the movie will also feature M'Baku, Ayo, and T'Challa's mother, Ramonda. That's a lot of Wakandan action, and while a decent portion of the film is expected to take place there, it will not be the only venue for Infinity War — not by a long shot.

New York City is another main setting for the film, which shouldn't be too surprising since it serves as the home base for a number of characters. Spider-Man is a New Yorker, as is Tony Stark, and Doctor Strange serves as the guardian for the city at Sanctum Santorum in Greenwich Village. All three of these characters, along with Wong and Bruce Banner, are seen in New York at various points in the film's trailers.

The film, unsurprisingly, will also have a number of scenes set in outer space. It's assumed that, somewhere near the beginning of the film, we'll see Thanos confront Thor and company in some kind of space battle. This is due to the post-credits scene of Thor: Ragnarok, which showed Thanos' massive ship coming into the path of Thor's spacecraft full of Asgardians. Then there's the Guardians of the Galaxy, who appear to split up in the film. It looks like half of them go on some kind of adventure with Thor, while the others engage in an otherworldly battle against Thanos that also appears to involve Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and possibly Spider-Man (due to the editing of the trailers, it's a little tough to figure out where any character is at a given time). There also looks to be a flashback scene on Gamora's home planet, showing the moment that Thanos "adopted" the future Guardian of the Galaxy after killing her parents.

Avengers: Infinity War is a massive movie with a ton going on. There are over 60 characters in the film, so it makes sense that with a cast that large, the story would see them split up in different places. But judging from the size of the battle that takes place in Wakanda, it looks like no location is more important to the film's plot than the advanced African nature. Wakanda forever, indeed.