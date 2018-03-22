15 Beauty Products With Near-Perfect Reviews You Need To Try

In an age where bloggers reign supreme, YouTube is practically the Bible for beauty lovers. It's the ultimate source for discovering all you need to know about a product before making a major investment. But uncovering the tried and true beauty products with near-perfect reviews sometimes means kicking it old school and diving into the comments section of a retailer's website.

It's no secret that beauty enthusiasts are some of the most relentless consumers. Whether it's a lipstick that claims to last through a meal or a serum that's reported to minimize the appearance of pores, the promises that beauty products make are pretty damn serious. So when a product doesn't live up to the hype, beauty junkies are sure to give their super brutally honest two cents. After all, having your time, money, and effort wasted when something doesn't perform as it should is enough to make you want to blow off a whole lot of steam.

But just as quickly as a product can get a bad rep, the best hair, skin, and makeup buys can easily have their praises sung. Worthy of your next big beauty haul, these 15 products have earned their near 5-star ratings from the customers that swear by them.

Courtesy of Sephora Urban Decay Naked Palette $54 Sephora Earning 4.8 out of 5 stars on Sephora's website, Urban Decay's Naked Palette is a classic for a reason. Thousands of good reviews on this go-to set of golden and smoky neutrals is proof that it's a makeup essential every beauty lover should try at least once. Buy Now

Courtesy of Lush Twilight Bath Bomb $6.95 Lush Lush claims the Twilight bomb is one of the brand's most relaxing bath enhancers, and judging from the raving reviews, that must be true.This fizzer features lavender oil and tonk to destress the mind and body as it transforms your bathwater into a shimmering pink and indigo dream. Buy Now

Courtesy of Lush Sleepy Body Lotion $9.95 Lush Yet another Lush product that combines lavender and tonka perfume, this body lotion is a top pick amongst the brand's consumers. It hydrates the skin as it provides comfort when you breathe in its sweet aroma. Buy Now

Courtesy of Sephora NARS Blush $30 Sephora If you're hip in the beauty community, then NARS' Orgasm Blush has popped up on your radar at least once. But it's not just that super popular shade that has given NARS a good rep. As it turns out, the brand's entire blush line is a hit amongst Sephora loyalists. That should be enough to convince you that you need this cheek enhancer in your life. Buy Now

Put your faith in online beauty reviews and you'll never have to regret a single purchase again. They're the key to getting your hands on the best of the best that the beauty industry has to offer.