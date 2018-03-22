15 Beauty Products With Near-Perfect Reviews You Need To Try
In an age where bloggers reign supreme, YouTube is practically the Bible for beauty lovers. It's the ultimate source for discovering all you need to know about a product before making a major investment. But uncovering the tried and true beauty products with near-perfect reviews sometimes means kicking it old school and diving into the comments section of a retailer's website.
It's no secret that beauty enthusiasts are some of the most relentless consumers. Whether it's a lipstick that claims to last through a meal or a serum that's reported to minimize the appearance of pores, the promises that beauty products make are pretty damn serious. So when a product doesn't live up to the hype, beauty junkies are sure to give their super brutally honest two cents. After all, having your time, money, and effort wasted when something doesn't perform as it should is enough to make you want to blow off a whole lot of steam.
But just as quickly as a product can get a bad rep, the best hair, skin, and makeup buys can easily have their praises sung. Worthy of your next big beauty haul, these 15 products have earned their near 5-star ratings from the customers that swear by them.
1. This Iconic Set Of Neutrals
$54Sephora
Earning 4.8 out of 5 stars on Sephora's website, Urban Decay's Naked Palette is a classic for a reason. Thousands of good reviews on this go-to set of golden and smoky neutrals is proof that it's a makeup essential every beauty lover should try at least once.Buy Now
2. This Multipurpose Mist
$7Ulta
Considering there's practically nothing you can't do with Mario Badescu's Rosewater spray, it's no wonder it's an Ulta bestseller. A hydrating mist that works overtime as a makeup setter, dehydrated skin quencher, and a dry hair refresher, it's truly a holy grail spray.Buy Now
3. This Bath Transformer
$6.95Lush
Lush claims the Twilight bomb is one of the brand's most relaxing bath enhancers, and judging from the raving reviews, that must be true.This fizzer features lavender oil and tonk to destress the mind and body as it transforms your bathwater into a shimmering pink and indigo dream.Buy Now
4. This Classic Scent
$100Sephora
If you've been contemplating your next perfume purchase, look no further than Chanel's Coco Mademoiselle. Its luxury scent is a Sephora fan-favorite.Buy Now
5. This Universal Lippie
$18Sephora
Fenty Beauty hasn't even been on the market for a full year and it's already earning some of the highest reviews at Sephora. See for yourself that the glimmering nude-rose gloss is worth the purchase once you read the endless reviews attesting to its magic. Seriously, it's a stunner against any complexion.Buy Now
6. This Fiery Shadow Set
$42Ulta
Ever since the Anastasia Beverly Hills' set of burnt orange, sienna, and red tones came onto the beauty scene, it has stolen the hearts of beauty lovers worldwide. So, you won't be disappointed if you add this top-rated palette to your stash.Buy Now
7. These Face Essentials
$70Sephora
The reviews say it all. This 10-piece staple set of brushes are the key to a flawless beauty beat. Expect the bristles to be oh so soft as they glide across your facade.Buy Now
8. This Sparkly Lid Topper
$24Ulta
Stila has quite the gem on their hands with their glimmering liquid shadows. If the great reviews are any indication, beauty lovers are obsessed with swiping these highly pigmented shadows onto their lids.Buy Now
9. This Do-It-All Spritz
$18.52-$37.03Ulta
"Miracle Leave-In" is such a fitting name for It's A 10's bestseller. It truly does it all from repairing damaged strands to preventing split ends to adding thermal protection. To rattle off the complete list of its amazing benefits would be a mouthful.Buy Now
10. This Makeup Eraser
$30-$40Ulta
Shake to activate it, soak a cotton pad, and swipe this remover across your lids to watch your eye makeup melt away. Even the most stubborn mascara is no match for its formula that also conditions the skin without feeling oily.Buy Now
11. This Soothing Lotion
$9.95Lush
Yet another Lush product that combines lavender and tonka perfume, this body lotion is a top pick amongst the brand's consumers. It hydrates the skin as it provides comfort when you breathe in its sweet aroma.Buy Now
12. This Highly-Rated Treatment
$34Sephora
This argan oil-infused styler is a conditioner, styling, and finishing product all in one. It promises to detangle, control frizz, and strengthen, and its 4.7 out of 5 star rating indicates it does just that.Buy Now
13. This Brow Definer
$18Sephora
Thanks to the brand's fan-favorite brow products, Anastasia Beverly Hills rose to fame. The ever-popular Dipbrow is just one of the amazing brow enhancers the brand is dishing out.Buy Now
14. This Overnight Miracle Worker
$98Ulta
This overnight treatment, just shy of receiving a perfect 5-star rating, is a major key to radiant, youthful-looking skin. Its ingredients work to minimize the signs of aging, lock in moisture, and leave the skin looking smoother than ever.Buy Now
15. This Cult-Favorite Blush
$30Sephora
If you're hip in the beauty community, then NARS' Orgasm Blush has popped up on your radar at least once. But it's not just that super popular shade that has given NARS a good rep. As it turns out, the brand's entire blush line is a hit amongst Sephora loyalists. That should be enough to convince you that you need this cheek enhancer in your life.Buy Now
Put your faith in online beauty reviews and you'll never have to regret a single purchase again. They're the key to getting your hands on the best of the best that the beauty industry has to offer.