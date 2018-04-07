By now you've probably heard all about the handful of celebrity cameos in Drake's "Nice for What" music video. The rapper dropped a brand new song on late on Friday, April 6 and included alongside it a star-studded music video that appears to be an ode to powerful women in Hollywood, the music industry, social media, and more. There are a total of 15 cameos from some of your favorite celebs in the 4-minute-long project, and that probably has a lot to do with why the internet is already going crazy over it.

"Nice for What" was directed by Karena Evans, who also worked on the rapper's "God's Plan" video. The song itself features a sample of Lauryn Hill's "Ex-Factor" from her Grammy Award-winning album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and the music video is graced by the likes of some of your favorite famous faces, including Issa Rae, Yara Shahidi, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Olivia Wilde. Many on social media have called it a celebration of womanhood and are currently applauding Drake for allowing these women to present themselves as anything but sexual objects throughout the video. In order of appearance, here's a list of every female celeb who happened to have a cameo in the video — and that includes the famous faces that you may have missed.

1 Olivia Wilde OVO Sound/YouTube Olivia Wilde is the first star to be seen in the video, as she dances around a fancy restaurant in sneakers and a floorlength, red tulle skirt.

2 Misty Copeland OVO Sound/YouTube The 35-year-old dancer may spend a good chunk of her time hitting the stage with the American Ballet Theatre, but that doesn't mean she won't let loose to Drake every once in a while.

3 Issa Rae OVO Sound/YouTube The writer, director, and Insecure star appears in the first half of the video in what looks like a fake table read. Rae once attended a Golden Globes afterparty where she fangirled over the rapper's DJing skills via her Instagram story from that night. She also briefly mentioned his music in a Season 1 episode of Insecure where she joked about college girls liking Drake because "he really gets us."

4 Rashida Jones OVO Sound/YouTube Rashida Jones and Drake are both pretty big fans of each other. The actress — who's filmed putting on makeup in the back of a car in the video — perfected the rapper's "Hotline Bling" dance moves on an old episode of The Tonight Show, while Drake once spilled to Complex that he was "in love with Rashida."

5 Jourdan Dunn OVO Sound/YouTube The former Victoria's Secret model graces the video while riding a horse in the most flawless way you could ever imagine.

6 Tracee Ellis Ross OVO Sound/YouTube Tracee Ellis Ross can do no wrong at this point. The black-ish star looks radiant in the music video as she freely dances around to the song in a silver, sequined two-piece ensemble.

7 Tiffany Haddish OVO Sound/YouTube The breakout star of last summer's Girls Trip can be seen smoking a cigar in bathtub full of diamonds (as a true queen does) and doing her signature dance, the Nae Nae.

8 Yara Shahidi OVO Sound/YouTube In case you forgot that the 18-year-old actress is an Ivy League student on top of being the star of Freeform's Grown-ish, Yara Shahidi shows up in the "Nice for What" music video sporting a Harvard sweatshirt while studying from a textbook.

9 Zoe Saldana OVO Sound/YouTube Zoe Saldana can be seen playing with her children in the video.

10 Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjärta OVO Sound/YouTube This certainly doesn't mark the first time that the Swedish twins have worked with Drake. They also appeared on the cover art for the rapper's 2016 album, Views.

11 Letitia Wright OVO Sound/YouTube Black Panther's breakout star is filmed casually dusting her shoulders off on top of a water tower.

12 Bria Vinaite OVO Sound/YouTube Vinaite is most-known for her role in 2017's The Florida Project, which Drake once called "the best movie you will see this year."

13 Emma Roberts OVO Sound/YouTube Roberts can be seen towards the end of the video jumping on a trampoline and hanging out at a pool party.

14 Syd OVO Sound/YouTube Singer, songwriter, and producer Syd is shown in the video looking happy, relaxed, and surrounded by takeout. Goals, TBH.