Adult coloring books are still around, even if you don't hear about them nearly as much as you did when the fad first exploded a few years ago. Nowadays, there are plenty of nostalgic coloring books out there to remind you of the simpler times, when the worst thing a president could conceivably do was have an affair with an intern.

Think about your favorite childhood fandom. I can almost guarantee you that you can find a coloring book based on it somewhere. As publishers and producers continue to capitalize on the pop culture mainstays of our youth — I'm looking at you, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power — it becomes ever easier to find coloring books based on our favorite things, from Nicktoons to Muppets to Lisa Frank.

Not all of the 15 coloring books on the list below will tug at your nostalgic heartstrings. Some might be from TV shows and movies that are just a little too old for you, while others may be be based on media phenomena you somehow missed watching as a kid. That's OK! If I've totally ignored your favorite nostalgic coloring book, be sure to drop me a line on Twitter.

'The Splat: Coloring the '90s' When it comes to cartoons of the 1990s, Nickelodeon's lineup clearly wins out over the likes of Disney and Cartoon Network. Color in adventures from your favorite Nicktoons with The Splat: Coloring the '90s. The Splat: Coloring the '90s, $11.99, Amazon

'Lisa Frank Giant Coloring & Activity Book — Puppy Love' Nineties babies will remember the age of Lisa Frank EVERYTHING, and now I'm wondering whatever happened to my insulated Sandy the Seal lunchbag . . . Anyway! Flex your rainbow ~aesthetic~ with this Lisa Frank Giant Coloring & Activity Book. Lisa Frank Giant Coloring & Activity Book — Puppy Love, $2.99, Amazon

'Hello Kitty & Friends Coloring Book' Growing up in my tiny hometown, there was only one store — a hardware store and pharmacy, if you can believe it — that sold Sanrio merchandise, and I bought so much Keroppi, Badtz-Maru, and Chococat swag that I still own some of it today. If you were a Sanrio fan, you'll love this Hello Kitty & Friends Coloring Book. Hello Kitty & Friends Coloring Book, $11.55, Amazon

'Art of Coloring: Disney Animals' Pairing up our classic, four-legged friends with intricate patterns and designs, Art of Coloring: Disney Animals is a must-own for any fan of Disney's non-Princess movies. Art of Coloring: Disney Animals, $10.87, Amazon

'Harry Potter: A Cinematic Gallery' More than 20 years after it first appeared in print, Harry Potter is still very much part of our popular culture. There's no way to relive the magic of reading the books and seeing the movies for the first time, but Harry Potter: A Cinematic Gallery comes close to replicating it. Harry Potter: A Cinematic Gallery, $36, Barnes & Noble

'The Dr. Seuss Coloring Book' I loved Dr. Seuss books as a kid, especially the ones with his most inventive creatures, such as the Wocket and the Yink. For lovers of all things Seussian, there's The Dr. Seuss Coloring Book. The Dr. Seuss Coloring Book, $13.59, Barnes & Noble

'Where's Waldo? The Coloring Book' And you thought it was hard enough to find Waldo as a kid! Now, you can color in your own search for the striped-shirt afficionado with Where's Waldo? The Coloring Book. Where's Waldo? The Coloring Book, $12, Barnes & Noble

'Art of Coloring: Disney Villains' Ahhh, Disney villains. They have the best songs, the best fashion, and the best one-liners out of all the House of Mouse's animated film canon. Put on your favorite villain song to belt out as you fill in Art of Coloring: Disney Villains. Art of Coloring: Disney Villains, $10.87, Amazon

'The Little Prince Coloring Book' For fans of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's The Little Prince, there's this gorgeous coloring book, available for less than $10 on Amazon. The Little Prince Coloring Book, $7.96, Amazon

'The Art of Rainbow Brite Coloring Book' Older Millennials will love this coloring book with plenty of cute images from Rainbow Brite, the cheeky heroine sent to save Rainbow Land. The Art of Rainbow Brite Coloring Book, $9.95, Hallmark

'Here Come the Shirt Tales Coloring Book' Xennials will also adore the Here Come the Shirt Tales Coloring Book, which features scenes from the rollicking adventures of Tyg Tiger, Rick Raccoon, Pammy Panda, Digger Mole, and Bogey Orangutan. Here Come the Shirt Tales Coloring Book, $4.95, Amazon

'Jurassic Park Adult Coloring Book' Even if kids today aren't as obsessed with dinosaurs as we were, our affinity for the giant lizards of yesteryear has not waned in the 25 years since Jurassic Park first hit theaters. Check out the Jurassic Park Adult Coloring Book to relive your childhood dreams of running wild with dinosaurs. Jurassic Park Adult Coloring Book, $10.39, Target

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer Adult Coloring Book' In anticipation of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot that's on the horizon, revisit your favorite characters from the original series in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer Adult Coloring Book. Buffy the Vampire Slayer Adult Coloring Book, $10.19, Target

'Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal Adult Coloring Book' In the early 1990s, I was obsessed with The Dark Crystal. Now, with a Netflix prequel series on the way, all of us Gelfling wannabes can return to Thra with Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal Adult Coloring Book. Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal Adult Coloring Book, $11.59, Target