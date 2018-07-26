I've had the She-Ra: Princess of Power theme song stuck in my head ever since I heard that Netflix is reviving the 1985 cartoon with Nimona author/illustrator Noelle Stevenson at the head. The list below has seven books for you to read if you just can't wait for Netflix's She-Ra reboot, so you'll have plenty of entertainment to tide you over until She-Ra and the Princesses of Power returns "to free Etheria from the evil forces of Hordak."

Premiering in 1985, the original She-Ra: Princess of Power told the story of Princess Adora of Eternia — the twin sister of Prince Adam, A.K.A. He-Man — who had been kidnapped by the series' primary antagonist, Hordak, and raised to be the Force Captain of his Evil Horde on the planet Etheria. Through the magic of her sword, the Sword of Protection, Adora discovers the truth about her identity and transforms herself and her horse, Spirit, into She-Ra and Swift Wind: a talking unicorn pegasus. Although She-Ra has family and birthright on Eternia, she remains in Etheria, where she takes up residence in the Crystal Castle and leads the Great Rebellion against the Horde.

The new She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will revive She-Ra's allies from the original series, including Bow, Castaspella, Frosta, Glimmer, Netossa, Perfuma, and Sea Hawk. Your favorite She-Ra villains will return as well, with Catra, Entrapta, Modulok, Scorpia, and Shadow Weaver all slated to appear, according to the Netflix reboot's IMDB page. Unfortunately for those of us who loved the Masters of the Universe's "annoying" sidekick characters, neither Kowl nor Loo-Kee are currently listed as part of the She-Ra and the Princesses of Power cast, but we'll have to wait until the series premieres this fall to be sure.

If you're like me, you're chomping at the bit to get your eyes on Netflix's She-Ra reboot, but not to worry. I've got nine awesome books She-Ra fans can read while they wait for the new series to come out:

'Nimona' by Noelle Stevenson Begun as a student webcomic, Noelle Stevenson's Nimona follows the titular shapeshifter through her adventures as the sidekick to notorious villain Lord Ballister Blackheart. Click here to buy.

'I Am Princess X' by Cherie Priest This graphic novel/prose hybrid centers on May, a teenager who uncovers a fan community devoted to Princess X, a character she created with her old best friend, Libby. There's just one problem: Libby has been dead for years. Click here to buy.

'Kill the Farm Boy' by Delilah S. Dawson and Kevin Hearne This madcap take on typical fairy tale adventures and fantasy novels stars Worstley, Gustave, and Fia — the titular farm boy, a talking goat, and a giantess warrior — who are being hunted down by Poltro, a huntswoman working for the evil Dark Lord. Click here to buy.

'After the Golden Age' by Carrie Vaughn The daughter of superheroes, and absent of powers herself, Celia works as a forensic accountant. When she's tasked with examining the finances of the city's most powerful supervillain, however, Celia finds herself deep in a mystery of phenomenal proportions. Click here to buy.

'The Poppy War' by R.F. Kuang Born in the humble Rooster Province and orphaned at a young age, Rin finally catches a glimpse of greatness when she qualifies to study at an elite military academy. As Rin probes deeper into herself and her latent abilities, however, her country sidles up to the brink of war. Click here to buy.

'Graceling' by Kristin Cashore Born with lethal, magical abilities that her sovereign uncle uses to retain control over their homeland, Katsa founds a secret Council to bring justice to the Seven Kingdoms. Click here to buy.