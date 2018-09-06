September is officially here, which means it's that time of year again: the time when we can finally be excited for Halloween, and not be shamed for it. Halloween has become one of the holidays most people look forward to the most throughout the year, and it's not hard to understand why. There's tons of free candy, spooky things are super fun, Hocus Pocus is on television constantly, and you can wear the most outrageous or creative costume you want. In theory, creating the perfect elaborate Halloween costume yourself sounds great. You plan on getting your materials together and starting early, so that you're Pinterest-ready by Oct. 31. In reality? It's a little more difficult than that, and that's why it's nice to have some easy Halloween costumes to fall back on this year.

While detailed DIY costumes are amazing, there's definitely no shame in taking the easy way out. We don't all have time to hunt for the right items and then sew things together to create something jaw-dropping! There's nothing wrong with putting something together last minute, with items you already own. In fact, those are sometimes the most fun costumes to look at.

Even if you end up doing a cliché costume that has been done about a million times before, who really cares? You're dressing up as something you think is fun, and that's really all that matters. If you need some ideas on truly simple costumes that you can put together quickly, check out the options below:

1 The Bachelorette Paul Hebert/ABC Fashion Nova Amazon Top: Paul Hebert/ABC; Bottom: Amazon Baby Tonight Sequin Dress, $29.99, Fashion Nova Veryhome Artificial Flowers, $13.99, Amazon Saurus Hello My Name Is Stickers, $5.99, Amazon If you've been as obsessed with The Bachelor and The Bachelorette as much as the rest of the country has been, then why not go as *the* bachelorette? All you need is a fancy dress (bonus points for sequins), a bouquet of roses (they can be fake!), and a name tag.

5 Joanna Gaines joannagaines on Instagram The Gap Madewell Macy's Lucky Brand Women's Basel Boots, $129, Macy's Perfect Denim Shirt, $59.59, The Gap Skinny Jeans in Ames Wash, $128, Madewell If you can't get enough of the series Fixer Upper, then you might want to dress as one of its hosts, Joanna Gaines, for Halloween. This is an especially great idea if you already have long, dark hair. All you need is denim on denim and some cute ankle boots. It won't even seem like a costume, and the most simple thing about it is that you probably have the items already.