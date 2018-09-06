15 Easy Halloween 2018 Costumes That Don’t Take A Lot Of Time To Put Together
September is officially here, which means it's that time of year again: the time when we can finally be excited for Halloween, and not be shamed for it. Halloween has become one of the holidays most people look forward to the most throughout the year, and it's not hard to understand why. There's tons of free candy, spooky things are super fun, Hocus Pocus is on television constantly, and you can wear the most outrageous or creative costume you want. In theory, creating the perfect elaborate Halloween costume yourself sounds great. You plan on getting your materials together and starting early, so that you're Pinterest-ready by Oct. 31. In reality? It's a little more difficult than that, and that's why it's nice to have some easy Halloween costumes to fall back on this year.
While detailed DIY costumes are amazing, there's definitely no shame in taking the easy way out. We don't all have time to hunt for the right items and then sew things together to create something jaw-dropping! There's nothing wrong with putting something together last minute, with items you already own. In fact, those are sometimes the most fun costumes to look at.
Even if you end up doing a cliché costume that has been done about a million times before, who really cares? You're dressing up as something you think is fun, and that's really all that matters. If you need some ideas on truly simple costumes that you can put together quickly, check out the options below:
1The Bachelorette
Baby Tonight Sequin Dress, $29.99, Fashion Nova
Veryhome Artificial Flowers, $13.99, Amazon
Saurus Hello My Name Is Stickers, $5.99, Amazon
If you've been as obsessed with The Bachelor and The Bachelorette as much as the rest of the country has been, then why not go as *the* bachelorette? All you need is a fancy dress (bonus points for sequins), a bouquet of roses (they can be fake!), and a name tag.
2An Alien
Worthwhile Cosmic Leggings, $29, Modcloth
Active Twist-Front Crop Top, $7.90, Forever 21
Martian Antennae, $1.99, Party City
Silver Holographic Chunky Glitter, $7.99, Amazon
An alien is a pretty easy costume, especially if you already have galaxy-print leggings (or even just a metallic dress — there's so much you can do here). Just add some glittery makeup and a headband, and you're good to go. This could be a really fun one if you're willing to get creative with makeup!
3Ariana Grande
ASOS Tall Oversized Sweater, $36, ASOS
Marc Fisher Locket Over The Knee Boot, $49.98, DSW
26' Long Ponytail Hair Extension, $9.98, Amazon
38 Piece Lollipops, $9.08, Amazon
Ariana Grande has been one of the most talked about celebrities of 2018, so it would definitely be fun to steal her style and dress like her for the day. She has such a distinctive look that it makes it easy. Even cuter: if your BFF or significant other goes as Grande's fiancé, Pete Davidson. Since Ari's street style usually consists of big sweatshirts, over-the-knee boots, a signature ponytail, and a lollipop, this is an easy enough costume to throw together.
4Pink Ladies From 'Grease'
Premium Satin Bomber Jacket, $22, Missguided
The Cats Meow Sunglasses, $16, Urban Outfitters
Aerie Chill Leggings, $6.38, American Eagle Outfitters
Black Silk Neck Scarf, $21, Etsy
There's a good chance that, at some point in your childhood, you loved the movie Grease. Didn't we all? So, honor that love you once felt for this movie (or still feel!) and dress as one of the Pink Ladies for Halloween — it's easy and adorable. It also makes a great group costume.
5Joanna Gaines
Lucky Brand Women's Basel Boots, $129, Macy's
Perfect Denim Shirt, $59.59, The Gap
Skinny Jeans in Ames Wash, $128, Madewell
If you can't get enough of the series Fixer Upper, then you might want to dress as one of its hosts, Joanna Gaines, for Halloween. This is an especially great idea if you already have long, dark hair. All you need is denim on denim and some cute ankle boots. It won't even seem like a costume, and the most simple thing about it is that you probably have the items already.
6Jurassic Park Ranger
Rubie's 16-ounce Fake Blood, $5.99, Amazon
Matty M Women's Cargo Vest, $12.98, Amazon
Tomgirl Short Short, $49.95, American Eagle Outfitters
Plus-Size Sonoma V-Neck Tee, $5.99, Kohl's
With the release of the second rebooted Jurassic Park movie in 2018, this costume will make you seem super trendy. It's also another one that's easy to put together with pieces you probably already have, too, for the most part. Throw some fake blood on your clothes, maybe add some rips in the shirt, and you've suddenly transformed into someone trying to escape giant dinosaurs.
7Snow White From 'Snow White And The Seven Dwarves'
Headband, $9.99, Amazon
Apt. 9 Essential V-Neck Tee, $5.99, Kohl's
New Fitted Boyfriend Oxford Shirt, $49.95, The Gap
Just This Sway A-Line Skirt in Mustard, $59, Modcloth
When it comes to DIY costumes, most of the Disney princesses are difficult to put together at a moment's notice. Snow White, however, is an exception. Just add an apple to this, and everyone will know exactly who you are.
8Scarecrow
Sportmusies Women's Sun Hat, $13.99, Amazon
Rails Hunter Plaid Shirt, $94.80, Nordstrom
Denim Bib Overalls, $39.99, H&M
Is a scarecrow a cliché idea? Sure, but it's still a cute one. To make this a little more fun, add some great scarecrow makeup, and maybe a few props.
9Holly Golightly
Style&Co Sleeveless Dress, $24.75, Macy's
Long Satin Gloves, $6.49, Amazon
Crystal Tiara, $9.88, Walmart
Plastic Cigarette Holder, $3.89, Amazon
Dressing as Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast At Tiffany's is a Halloween classic, both because it's easy to put together and always looks cute. Why not try it out? You really just need a black dress and some pearls.
10A Mime
Modern Stripe Boat Neck Shirt, $29.95, The Gap
Hot Topic Black Suspenders, $7.99, Amazon
Cotton Gloves, $7.99, Amazon
Felted Wool Beret, $12.99, H&M
A mime is so easy! You just need a striped shirt, suspenders, a beret, and some white gloves. It's all stuff you either have, or can get for a great price. The best part is you don't have to talk at all if you're not in the mood to be social.
11Tina Belcher From 'Bob's Burgers'
Women's Plus-Size Scoop Neck, $8, Target
On and On Royal Blue Skirt, $39, Lulu's
Non Prescription Glasses, $7.99, Amazon
Old School Traditional Stripe Sock, $9.99, Absolute Sports Sock
Cartoon characters are usually pretty easy to dress up as because they typically wear a "uniform," and Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers is no exception.
12Tooth Fairy
White Tulle Skater Skirt, $28.99, My NY Style
AE Soft and Sexy High Neck Cropped Tank Top, $8.97, American Eagle Outfitters
Spritz White Felt Crown, $3.50, Target
Tooth Fairy Wand, $11.89, Amazon
If you want to do something truly adorable, dress as the tooth fairy. This is kid-friendly, cute, and simple to put together.
13Young Donna Sheridan From 'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again'
Elsa Printed Bodysuit, $68, Free People
Wide-Leg Denim Overalls, $38, Forever 21
Sterling Silver Butterfly Necklace, $24.88, Amazon
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again was one of the most talked about films of 2018, and for good reason: It was just plain fun. Emulate some of the cool '70s vibes and go as young Donna Sheridan, portrayed by Lily James in the film. It's a pretty easy costume, too — as long as you have a pair of overalls, a cool floral top, and a large butterfly necklace, you're good to go. You can also reuse these items throughout the rest of the year, so it's really just a great investment all around.
14Elle Woods From 'Legally Blonde'
Adam Selman x Le Specs Luxe Lolita Cat Eye Sunglasses, $119, Nordstrom
Leith Tank Dress, $56, Nordstrom
Stuffed Poodle Dog, $16.99, Amazon
If you have a pink dress, you can easily be Elle Woods for Halloween. You just need to add a stuffed dog and some pink accessories.
15A Cat
Ruched Cami Jumpsuit, $15.90, Forever 21
Black Stone Cat Ears Headband, $9.99, Claire's
Black Cat Tail, $7.99, Party City
OK, yes, this is the ultimate easy cliché Halloween costume. But why ignore it just because of that? A cat is ridiculously easy to put together and, personally, we think it always looks cute. A jumpsuit makes this even easier.