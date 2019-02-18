There's a sale at Amazon, and a result, there are a ton of e-books available for less than $5 on Kindle. I've picked out 15 classics and new releases you may want to snag for yourself. They include a fantasy adventure by Victoria Schwab, a sci-fi novel by Rivers Solomon, a short story collection by N.K. Jemisin, a diverse YA rom-com by Kheryn Callender, and so many more. There is certainly something for every type of reader on the list below — and more than enough options to keep you entertained throughout the rest of the long weekend.

If you don't own or want a Kindle, don't worry. You can still purchase and read eBooks sold on Amazon by using the Kindle mobile app, which is available on iTunes and the Google Play Store. Kindle app downloads are also available for PC and Mac users.

With hundreds of eBooks available now for less than $5 on Kindle, it's the perfect time to stock up on all the books you need to complete your reading challenges for the year. To get you started, I've picked out 15 great titles for you to check out below. Take a peek at my recommendations:

'Daughters of the Lake' by Wendy Webb Reeling from the recent breakup of her marriage, Kate finds the corpses of a woman and her infant child near her parent's home on Lake Superior. No one can identify the dead, except for Kate herself, who has had dreams about the mother before. Click here to buy.

'This Savage Song' by Victoria Schwab The first book in Victoria Schwab's Monsters of Verity series, This Savage Song centers on Kate and August, two young people caught up in the intrigue of a world overrun with monsters — people who can steal souls with their music. Click here to buy.

'An Unkindness of Ghosts' by Rivers Solomon Shortlisted for the Locus and Lambda Literary Awards, Rivers Solomon's An Unkindness of Ghosts takes place on the HSS Matilda, a spaceship organized according to the same caste system established in the pre-Civil War South. Born on the Matilda, sharecropper Aster has no hope of obtaining a better life, unless she wants to start a war. Click here to buy.

'This Will Be My Undoing: Living at the Intersection of Black, Female, and Feminist in (White) America' by Morgan Jenkins Pop culture critic Morgan Jenkins explores the reality of existence for black women in America today in this essay collection, which was longlisted for the 2019 PEN/Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award for the Art of the Essay. Click here to buy.

'Ecstasy' by Mary Sharratt Based on the life of Alma Mahler, the Viennese composer who inspired Gustav Klimt and nearly lost herself to the whims of her much-older husband, Mary Sharratt's Ecstasy makes the legendary muse the star of her own story in this 2018 novel. Click here to buy.

'How Long 'til Black Future Month?' by N.K. Jemisin Read about fey spirits that haunt the Jim Crow South and post-Katrina New Orleans, a utopia that uses our world as a cautionary tale, and more, in this collection of short stories from Hugo Award-winner N.K. Jemisin. Click here to buy.

'This Is Kind of an Epic Love Story' by Kheryn Callender After his girlfriend goes back to being his best friend, Nathan is ready to give up on love. But his childhood friend, Oliver, just moved back into town, and their reconnection could prove to Nathan that happy endings are real. Click here to buy.

'Paper Wife' by Laila Ibrahim After marrying a widower in California, who is hardly the wealthy merchant he presented himself to be, pregnant and poor Mei Ling must fight to save her friend Siew from a life on the streets. Click here to buy.

'Wild Seed' by Octavia Butler In the first book of her Patternist series, Octavia Butler focuses on the immortal Doro, who leaves his homeland when the village he has lorded over for centuries is destroyed by the transatlantic slave trade. Click here to buy.

'The Weight of Lies' by Emily Carpenter In the process of writing a tell-all memoir, a writer's daughter investigates the murder that inspired her mother's bestseller, and uncovers some long-buried family secrets in the process. Click here to buy.

'Once Ghosted, Twice Shy' by Alyssa Cole Months after their Internet dating led to heartbreak, Likotsi and Fab reconnect in New York City, and hash out what led to the demise of their relationship over a tea date. Click here to buy.

'The Paper Magician' by Charlie N. Holmberg After aspiring to work magic with metal, Ceony is devastated to learn that she's been assigned to put spells into paper, forever. Just as things are looking up, her mentor's life is threatened by dark, forbidden magic, and Ceony must muster all her courage and fortitude to save him. Click here to buy.

'River Bodies' by Karen Katchur After two bodies wash up in a Pennsylvania town on the shores of the Delaware River, 20 years apart, a detective and her former sweetheart, the daughter of the old police chief, work together to solve the mystery against the locked lips of their neighbors. Click here to buy.

'Halsey Street' by Naima Coster In this Kirkus Prize finalist, artist Penelope Grand leaves Pittsburgh to come home to Bed-Stuy, where her father's health has begun to fail. Living in an attic apartment, Penelope receives a postcard from her estranged mother, who left the family years ago to return to the Dominican Republic, asking for a shot at reconnection. Click here to buy.