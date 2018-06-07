Father's Day is right around the corner — Sunday, Jun. 17 — and while you're probably tempted to get your dad any hat or tie you can find for sale on the internet, consider this: get him a gift that gives back. If the majority of your attempts at gifting your dad end up stored and dusty in his closet anyway, spend your money on something that helps someone else, too. Here I've put together a list of Father's Day gift ideas that give back. Not only will you feel good about doing something charitable, but your dad will be greatly impressed with your maturity and philanthropical intentions. Not to mention, there are so many incredible, international, handcrafted, and artisanal gifts that give back.

You don't have to get your dad some ridiculous wildlife t-shirt with a jungle animal on it that he'll never wear, just to get involved in charity. I've chosen some of the most gorgeous, thoughtful and impressive gifts with charitable ties that your dad will love, and that the world will appreciate — #charitabletiesnotdadties. Every dollar helps and Father's Day is a great time to chime in for change.

Not Your Average Dad Socks

Sock Problems Mega Ribbon $16 Sock Problems If you're going to get your dad a pair of socks for Father's Day, get him a pair that gives back. Sock Problems offers eight different graphic designs correlated with eight different causes. Twenty-five percent of each purchase goes to a charity benefitting that cause! Buy Now

A Journal With A Cause

Public Supply 5x8 Tim Toppins Journal $20 Public Supply 25 percent of profits from this notebook will raise money for the Joe's Blackbook Design Scholarship — $10,000 is awarded twice a year for design grants for students looking to pursue menswear and womenswear. Buy Now

A Reusable Water Bottle

Love Bottle Love Our Forests $25 Love Bottle Five percent of each recycled glass Love Bottle purchase goes to Global Water, an organization that helps people in small, underdeveloped communities have access to clean water. Buy Now

International Coffee

World Vision Organic Coffee Blend $85 With a donation of $85, you'll get this delicious 12oz. whole bean coffee set with fair trade coffees from Indonesia, South America, or Africa. Your donation will go to protecting and feeding children in poverty with the help of World Vision. Buy Now

A Luxe Hammock

Unicef Market Fair Trade Brazillian Handcrafted Cotton Hammock $59.99 Unicef Market This purchase can provide enough polio vaccines to vaccinate 74 children against polio — it's a pretty good exchange for a great and sustainable hammock that your dad probably needs already. Buy Now

Detroit Friends Three Flavor One Pound Tin $25 Detroit Friends Potato Chips Co. This tin includes three of the most popular flavors: Barbecue, Lemon Pepper, and Sea Salt. The chips are made in Detroit's Hope District, giving jobs to people who have been out of work since the recession, and making use of abandoned warehouses. Plus they're delish. Buy Now

Lulah's Garden Jewel Garden $35 Lula's Garden If you're going to get your dad a plant for Father's Day, get him one that's environmentally responsible. Lula’s Garden proudly supports organizations that help improve lives around the world by providing access to safe water. Buy Now

A Wooden Watch

We Wood Marsh Automatic $119.95 WeWOOD WeWOOD collaborates with Trees For The Future to plant a tree for every wood watch purchased. Since 2011, WeWOOD has planted over 600,000 trees with its partners. Buy Now

Soap For Soap

Hand in Hand Sea Salt Bar Soap $6 Hand in Hand For every bar of soap you buy, Hand in Hand gives a child in Haiti their own soap. To this day, Hand in Hand has donated over one million bars of soap of the people of Haiti, and repaired wells and provided water for thousands of people. Buy Now

Ear Buds For Change

LSTN Sound Co. The Bolt Wireless Earbuds $99 LSTN Sound Co Proceeds from sales of all LSTN products go towards giving hearing aids to people in need worldwide through our charity partner, Starkey Hearing Foundation. Plus, these earbuds are top notch, high quality — perfect for the dad whose a total tech snob. Buy Now

