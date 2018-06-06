If your father has instated a "no more ties" rule for gifts this year, you're probably racking your brain pretty hard to come up with some unique Father's Day gifts. And if you're still pretty stumped and can't seem to think of anything that your dad might really like, don't worry: you're not alone. Some dads are just really hard to shop for — they get what they need on their own and aren't easily impressed or flattered by gadgets. That said, Father's Day is fast approaching on June 17, 2018, so if your dad is easy to please and is happy to get a new coffee mug or golf-related gift each year, lucky you! For the rest of us, we're on the constant hunt to find our picky dads something that might actually delight them.

But instead of trying to surprise your dad with something that he's never heard of, take the pressure off yourself a bit and get him something that he didn't know he needed. Get him a special gift that will actually enrich his life, and make his day-to-day easier or more fun, because that's what Father's Day gifts are all about. It's about showing your dad that you're thinking about him, that you appreciate him, and that you chose a gift that you know would make him feel special. Here, I've done the work for you and picked out some totally special and useful gifts that even the pickiest of dads will at least be moderately impressed with.

A Skin Care Kit

A Leather Key Chain

The Little Market Fair Trade Leather Key Fob $24 The Little Market If you're looking for a low-key gift that your dad will actually use, give him a key ring upgrade. He's likely been toting around the same dealership keys since he first got his car. So give him a nice little gift that he'd never even think to give himself. Buy Now

A Map Of A Special Place

Art.com NYC Map $15 Art.com Art.com has so many incredible framable pieces to chose from. Get your dad a map of a place that's special to him. Maybe it's where he grew up, maybe it's a place he took you when you were young, or maybe it's a place he's always wanted to visit. Show him that you're a good listener by surprising him with a map of this place. Buy Now

A Portable Seat Cushion

Purple Portable Purple Cushion $39 Purple You might know Purple for their fancy mattresses, but they now also make portable cushions and back pads that you can literally take anywhere with you. Get your dad some back support that he can take to work, on the plane, or simply use at home. Buy Now

An Emergency Go Bag

Vles Designs The Vles Designs Go Bag $350 Vles Designs Get your dad the gift of safety. Just in time for flood and fire season, get your dad the highest quality emergency bag on the market to show him just how much you care about him. It comes fully loaded with everything he could possibly need for up to 72 hours, in case of emergency. This gift will easily beat every other Father's Day gift you have or will ever give your dad. Buy Now

An Easy-To-Use Hammock

Amazon Portable 100% Cotton Hammock $63 Amazon When I was younger, my siblings and I got my dad a hammock for Father's Day. It's still in the garage because he could never find the right tree to hang it from or the right time to set it up. This super easy-to-use hammock kit will give your dad the ability to have a hammock set up in five minutes. Aka, he'll actually use it. Buy Now

A Chic Wine Rack

Room & Board Bosely Wine Rack $29 Room & Board Get your dad a classy gift to show him just how grown up you are and just how refined your taste is. This chic wine rack is small and artful. Add a bottle of wine to really show off. Buy Now

A Burger Press

Vintage Cooler

A Game

Target Dartboard Set & Scoreboard $39.99 Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Give your dad a gift that you can use too. Get him a dartboard so that you have something fun to do together on Father's Day. This is a win/win that will definitely see some serious use. Buy Now

A Personalized Lego Figure

Firebox Brick Yourself - Personalised Mini Figures $40 Brick Yourself Yes, this is a real thing. You can customize a figurine to look like your dad and they'll send it to him framed. You can even opt to do the entire family in one frame packed full of figurines. Buy Now

Ice Cream

My/Mo My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream $5.99 My/Mo When in doubt, get your dad something delicious to eat. These frozen, chewy ice cream bites are a great dessert or snack. There are so many flavors, you might want to consider piling a bunch of mochi bites into a pan in lieu of a Father's Day cake. Buy Now

A Very Fancy Knife

Houzz Ariston 2 Piece Carving Set $89 Houzz If your dad is all about the grill, get him a refined gift that he'll be able to use forever. This carving duo is just about as chic as you can get in the kitchen. Buy Now

A Smoothie Device

Amazon Nutri Ninja Pro Blender $75 Amazon My dad recently just got into smoothies and now they're all the rage. Give your dad a gift that will actually save him money, with a proper nutri blender, he can make smoothies at home. Buy Now

Apple TV