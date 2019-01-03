If you feel the need to step away from social media for a while, you shouldn't have to go it alone. I have 15 feel-good books to read on a self care break, so pick up one of these titles and turn off your tablet, for the love of all that is decent and holy.

Every day, the news has something new and terrible to tell us about the world. Regardless of what's going on with your personal life, reading about the dumpster fires igniting around the globe takes its toll on your mental health and well-being. If you've been through a nasty breakup, lost a close friend, or are just dealing with being an adult in the gig economy, the constant bombardment of news on Facebook and Twitter can make you want to go live under a rock for six months.

I'm giving you permission to take a self-care break, if you need it. Turn off your cellphone, or at least mute all but the most important — and non-toxic — people in your life. Take some time, make some changes to your daily routine, and don't feel the need to keep up with every last update that runs across your timeline.

Oh, and pick up one of these books while you're at it.

'Everything's Trash, But It's Okay' by Phoebe Robinson The follow-up to 2016's You Can't Touch My Hair: And Other Things I Still Have to Explain, Phoebe Robinson's Everything's Trash, But It's Okay contains more laugh-out-loud observations from the 2 Dope Queens co-host.

'Laura & Emma' by Kate Greathead When she gets pregnant after a one-night stand, Laura resolves to raise her daughter by herself. But the life of an NYC socialite hardly suits Emma, who challenges her mother to see their lives from a different perspective.

'Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks For Me & You' by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jonny Sun This collection of morning and bedtime tweets from Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda is certain to brighten your day whenever you open it up.

'Pride' by Ibi Zoboi This Pride & Prejudice retelling set in Bushwick centers on Zuri, whose neighborhood is already threatened by gentrification when the wealthy Darcys move in. As her older sister begins to fall for Ainsley Darcy, Zuri must confront her own complicated relationship with Ainsley's brother, Darius, who turns out to be less detestable than she first thought.

'Nobody Cares' by Anne T. Donahue This essay collection from the author of the "That's What She Said" newsletter is comprised of Anne T. Donahue's slick-yet-messy observations on growing up. Don't miss out on this one.

'Next Year in Havana' by Chanel Cleeton A journey back to Cuba to scatter her late grandmother's ashes puts Marisol face-to-face with her family's history, which was forever changed when a 19-year-old debutante fell in love with a young revolutionary.

'The Milk Lady of Bangalore: An Unexpected Adventure' by Shoba Narayan Recently returned to India from the U.S., author Shoba Narayan befriends a milk vendor named Sarala, who blesses apartments with her cow. When Sarala needs a new heifer, Shoba agrees to buy one for her, and the two women set off on a journey to find the perfect head of cattle.

'Puddin'' by Julie Murphy The sequel to 2015's Dumplin', Puddin' focuses on Millie Michalchuk, Willowdean's perpetually fat and happy friend, who falls into a friendship with mean girl Callie Reyes when she begins to pursue her broadcasting dreams.

'The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers' by Maxwell King I ask you, what's more feel-good than Mister Rogers? Maxwell King's The Good Neighbor is the first comprehensive biography of the man who spent 33 years making children's television fun, informative, and relevant.

'What If It's Us' by Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera This YA rom-com centers on Arthur and Ben, whose meet-cute at the post office leads to a series of will-they-or-won't-they shenanigans, punctuated by Arthur's wide-eyed appreciation of New York City and all things Broadway.

'Unclaimed Baggage' by Jen Doll Save the Date author Jen Doll makes her YA debut with Unclaimed Baggage, a novel about three, troubled teenagers who all find themselves taking summer jobs at the titular store, where lost luggage from the airport comes to be sold.

'The Proposal' by Jasmine Guillory When her actor boyfriend of five months makes a misspelled proposal to her in front of 45,000 people at Dodger Stadium, writer Nik nopes out of the situation with a little help from Carlos, a young and attractive doctor, who quickly becomes her rebound.

'When Katie Met Cassidy' by Camille Perri Alternating between the title characters' points of view, When Katie Met Cassidy follows recent dumpee Katie into her first post-breakup work venture, where she meets and falls — unexpectedly — for Cassidy: the confident, androgynous woman sitting across from her at the board table.

'Look Alive Out There' by Sloane Crosley It's been 10 years since Sloane Crosley's I Was Told There'd Be Cake convinced us all that we were the same kind of weird as her. Now she's back with Look Alive Out There, a collection of essays confronting aging and intergenerational conflict.