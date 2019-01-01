15 Books To Help You Get Over A Friend Breakup

If you lost a friend recently, you should know that you are not alone. We've all been through this, and there are plenty of books to help you get over a friend breakup, if you're taking it really hard.

I went through a friend breakup in 2018, losing someone I thought was a ride-or-die bestie, but who turned out to be a toxic person. Sorting through my feelings over that breakup required a lot of introspection, because I blamed myself for not seeing the light sooner, and I was angry that someone would treat me the way she had. In addition, the ending of that frienship was very reminiscent of my breakup with my high-school BFF, which really threw me for a loop, because how had I let that happen to me again?

If you're going through a breakup with a toxic friend, allow me to ease your mind by saying that none of this is your fault. Believing someone's lies, or being manipulated by another person, is not a character flaw of yours; the blame lies solely with the nasty "friend" who did that to you.

Whether you're the dumper or the dumpee in a friend breakup, it's still the absolute worst feeling in the world to lose someone you were close to. So practice some good self-care, go to therapy if you need to, and read a great book to remind you what real friendships, happiness, and success are all about.

'Text Me When You Get Home: The Evolution And Triumph Of Modern Female Friendship' by Kayleen Schaefer Containing more than 100 interviews with women on the subject of friendship and all its intricacies, Text Me When You Get Home will remind you of what a good friendship is supposed to look like, and inspire you to nurture your relationships with the strong women around you.

'Melmoth' by Sarah Perry In this novel from The Essex Serpent author Sarah Perry, a translator living in Prague must investigate the disappearance of her friend, who goes missing after reading about the titular Melmoth: a folkloric figure who dooms her victims to a life of isolation.

'To Throw Away Unopened' by Viv Albertine Former Slits guitarist Viv Albertine's second memoir, To Throw Away Unopened, focuses on her life since the release of Clothes, Music, Boys, which coincided with her mother's death during that book's launch party.

'Coyote Doggirl' by Lisa Hanawalt What begins as a journey of horse-girl self-reliance turns into an exploration of female friendship and support in this new graphic novel from BoJack Horseman producer Lisa Hanawalt.

'We're Going to Need More Wine' by Gabrielle Union Reading this essay collection from actress Gabrielle Union feels like having a series of deep conversations with your bestie, so it might help fill that particular void if you're struggling to connect with others in the wake of your friend breakup.

'Tell the Machine Goodnight' by Katie Williams In this brilliant treatise on humanity's relationship to emotion and technology, a woman working for the company that has managed to patent and manufacture happiness must deal with her sullen and rebellious teenage son, who prefers to live an unhappy life.

'Woman World' by Aminder Dhaliwal With the world devoid of men, women must rebuild civilization together in this fun and funny graphic novel, based on artist Aminder Dhaliwal's Instagram comics.

'Severance' by Ling Ma This 2018 Kirkus Prize winner about a Chinese-American millennial who survives a biblical plague that wipes out most of her city is the perfect, tongue-in-cheek read to help lighten up your mood after a friend breakup.

'The Friend' by Sigrid Nunez This National Book Award-winning novel centers on a mourning woman who takes in her late friend and mentor's abandoned Great Dane, which she hides in her pet-unfriendly apartment.

'Becoming' by Michelle Obama Recover from your friend breakup by reading the bestselling book of 2018. Michelle Obama's memoir, Becoming, covers everything from her struggles to conceive Sasha and Malia to her real feelings about Donald Trump. If you need a little openness and honesty right now, this is the book for you.

'Give Me Your Hand' by Megan Abbott In this psychological thriller, two former best friends hold onto the explosive secrets they know about one another. Now, one of them has become successful enough that protecting her secret is worth any cost, and the other has begun to encroach upon her occupational territory.

'A River of Stars' by Vanessa Hua Sent to an American maternity home to give birth to her married boss' first son, Scarlett Chen runs away when she learns that her former lover intends to buy the baby from her. Accompanying her on the journey is Daisy, a pregnant teen who wants to find her baby's father.

'Girls Burn Brighter' by Shobha Rao When a crime separates them, two teenage friends fight to find one another and escape their cruel surroundings in this poignant debut novel.