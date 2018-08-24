15 Funny Dog Memes For National Dog Day 2018 That Are Almost Too Cute To Be Real
Cancel all of your plans for Sunday, Aug. 26. Why? It's National Dog Day on Aug. 26, and that means that it's the perfect time to cuddle with, pet, and talk in your dog voice (you know what I mean — the weird half baby talk/half normal voice we all do when we see an adorable pup) to every single dog possible. If you have a dog of your own, you'll have the opportunity to spend the whole day with them, since it's a Sunday, and honestly, what could be better than that? Even if you don't have a dog to hang out with, you can celebrate and show your love by taking a look at and posting these funny dog memes that are perfect for National Dog Day.
The below memes manage to capture the true essence of dogs: how they're totally adorable no matter what they're doing, how they always manage to do something that makes you smile or laugh, and how they are endlessly photogenic. These memes are also proof of how they can be so weirdly relatable. You wouldn't think that a dog could represent who you are so well, but they can, and it's a truly wonderful thing. It's just another reason to love and treasure the puppers and doggos all around you. So whether you have a dog or not, spend National Dog Day giggling at the below memes and thinking about how dogs are a gift to this world. I know that's what I'll be doing!