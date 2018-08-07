With some people, cats can have a bad reputation. Some say that they aren't as cuddly and loving as a dog, that they're too "creepy," that they act too snobby and haughty to be an adoring pet. These people have clearly never owned a cat before — and, in my honest opinion, it's possible they never even pet one. Sure, cats can come off as snotty and unkind, but if you spend any time with them at all, they become sweet, playful, and completely lovable. That's exactly why International Cat Day on Aug. 8 is so important: everyone needs to realize that cats are some of the best animals on this planet. You can start to spread that message with the perfect funny funny International Cat Day Instagram caption that will show everyone how goofy and silly they can be.

Of course, you should spend International Cat Day with your cats, if you own any, because this is a day dedicated to how wonderful they truly are. But you should also spread the love and show everyone just how special your cat is. You can do that with an adorable Instagram photo. Not only will it serve as proof that cats are perfect, but cat photos (and animal photos in general) are typically some of the most-liked photos on social media... which means that your profile will get more attention than usual. Not a bad deal!

Instead of writing something sappy about your cat, try a funny Instagram caption that shows your love and will make your followers giggle. The below caption ideas will get the job done.

1 The more people I meet, the more I like my cat. Giphy No offense to everyone you know, it's just that cats are, like, a lot better than everyone.

2 "As every cat owner knows, nobody owns a cat." - Ellen Perry Berkeley You can pretend that you own your cat, but everyone else who has a cat knows the truth: they own you. It's just the way it goes.

3 "Cats can work out mathematically the exact place to sit that will cause most inconvenience." - Pam Brown It is pretty obvious that cats know exactly what you don't want them to do... and they make it a point to do it. Frustrating, sure, but look how cute they are!!

4 You can teach a cat to do anything that it wants to do. Giphy It's not that cats aren't smart enough to listen to directions and instructions, it's simply that they don't want to.

5 "Some people say that cats are sneaky, evil, and cruel. True, and they have many other fine qualities as well." - Missy Dizick Exactly.

6 "The problem with cats is that they get the same exact look whether they see a moth or an ax-murderer." - Paula Poundstone It's hard to lean on a cat for protection when they can look at a blank wall with wide, terrified eyes.

7 "If cats could talk, they wouldn't." ― Nan Porter They're above that!

8 "Dogs come when they’re called; cats take a message and get back to you later." - Mary Bly Giphy Accept it, embrace it, love it.

9 "Cats do care. For example they know instinctively what time we have to be at work in the morning and they wake us up 20 minutes before the alarm goes off." - Michael Nelson Right. That's how it works.

10 "The way to get on with a cat is to treat it as an equal – or even better, as the superior it knows itself to be." - Elizabeth Peters As long as you're fully aware that the cat is the one who's in control, everything will be fine.

11 "In a cat's eye, all things belong to cats." ― English Proverb Again - they are the rulers of the household.

12 "Dogs believe they are human. Cats believe they are God." ― Anonymous Giphy This is actually a very endearing quality.

13 Don't trust people who don't like cats. Honestly, don't. They aren't open-minded enough!

14 "In ancient times cats were worshipped as gods; they have not forgotten this." - Terry Pratchett This explains everything.