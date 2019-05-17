There are many different major themes throughout the Game Of Thrones series, and betrayal is definitely one of them. Betrayal happens consistently through the entire show; in fact, at this point, viewers basically expect to see their favorite characters get betrayed or even to see their favorite characters betray someone else. It's just the nature of Westeros, apparently!

Just think about how many huge instances of betrayal have occurred since the series began. Joffrey betrayed Sansa and the Starks when he decided to surprise behead Ned Stark after saying he would say show mercy if Ned admitted he was wrong. Roose Bolton and Walder Frey betrayed the Starks after Robb Stark betrayed the promise he made to Walder Frey. Littlefinger betrayed, well, basically everyone he came into contact with. Jon Snow was betrayed by a group of men in the Night's Watch who went so far as to literally murder him. Lord Tywin betrayed Tyrion numerous times. Cersei is another character who will betray anyone for the good of her family. And the list goes on and on.

So, that said, it's not surprising that there are some really great quotes about betrayal from Game of Thrones. The characters speak about ti quite often, and they always seem to have something wise or witty (or both) to say about it. While you may not be able to relate to all of them, you'll definitely be relate to the meaning behind them, especially if you've been a victim of betrayal yourself. Here are some of the best quotes about betrayal from GoT:

1. "The Lannisters send their regards." - Roose Bolton
It sounds random, but Roose said this as he was murdering some of the Starks, the family he was supposed to be loyal to. Chills.

2. "For the watch!" - All the men who kill Jon Snow
Each man who stuck their daggers into Jon Snow repeated this phrase... as they completely betrayed their leader because they thought he betrayed them. Yikes.

3. "The gods have no mercy. That's why they're gods." - Cersei Lannister
Cersei has a tighter grip on reality than most as she talks about how the gods don't seem to really care about what happens to any of them.

4. "Let me give you some advice, bastard. Never forget what you are. The rest of the world will not. Wear it like armor, and it can never be used to hurt you." - Tyrion Lannister
This quote is really more about getting through betrayal than anything else.

5. "Power resides where men believe it resides. It's a trick, a shadow on the wall. And a very small man can cast a very large shadow." - Lord Varys
This is basically Varys telling Tyrion to use his power to manipulate and betray people when the time is right.

6. "By what right does the wolf judge the lion?" - Jaime Lannister
Jaime knows he's done the wrong thing in the past... but he doesn't even care.

7. "A ruler who kills those devoted to her is not a ruler who inspires devotion." - Tyrion Lannister
This is Tyrion advising Daenerys not to betray her people — which is kind of ironic, considering all of Season 8.

8. "Dead rats don't squeak." – Sandor "The Hound" Clegane
Apparently, this is how The Hound avoids getting betrayed altogether.

9. "I will hurt you for this. A day will come when you think you're safe and happy and your joy will turn to ashes in your mouth. And you will know the debt is paid." – Tyrion Lannister
Who could forget Tyrion's speech to Cersei where he pledges to betray her one day as badly as she did him?

10. "So many men have tried to kill me. I don't remember all their names. I have been sold like a broodmare. I have been chained and betrayed. Raped and defiled. Do you know what kept me standing through all those years in exile? Faith. Not in any gods. Not in myths and legends. In myself. In Daenerys Targaryen." - Daenerys Targaryen
Daenerys talking about getting through betrayal is definitely some powerful stuff.

11. "Hate's as good a thing as any to keep a person going. Better than most." - Sandor "The Hound" Clegane
And, apparently, this is why The Hound does most of the things he does.

12. "I became an excellent thief, and soon learned that the contents of a man's letters are more valuable than the contents of his purse" – Lord Varys
Lord Varys talking about his methods of betrayal and manipulation is pretty epic.

13. "Oh… I'm a monster? Perhaps you should speak to me more softly, then. Monsters are dangerous and just now kings are dying like flies." – Tyrion Lannister
Tyrion threatening to betray Joffrey is really all viewers ever wanted to hear.

14. "But when enough people make false promises, words stop meaning anything. Then there are no more answers, only better and better lies." – Jon Snow
Has Jon Snow really ever betrayed anyone? Or is he too heroic for that? (Don't as Dany that, I guess.)