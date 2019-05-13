Spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 5. The Spider's scheming was bound to catch up to him eventually, and on the May 12 episode, "The Bells," Dany killed Varys on Game of Thrones. Well, the Dragon Queen didn't so much execute him as have Drogon burn the eunuch to a crisp. However, the Master of Whispers knew it was coming, taking off his jewelry and burning a suspicious letter before Grey Worm and his soldiers captured him. From there, Varys was taken down to the beach, where he was turned into a human torch.

Audiences saw this foreshadowed in Episode 4, "The Last of the Starks," when Tyrion told Varys who Jon's parents really were. After the fact, the Spider pointed out that Jon has a better claim to the throne. But even though the Lannister said that Jon doesn't want to be King of the Seven Kingdoms, it may not be up to him. As Varys said, "I'm not sure it matters what he wants. The fact is, people are drawn to him. Wildings, Northmen. He's a war hero." And since Varys became convinced that the former bastard had a more legitimate claim to the Iron Throne, he began sending whispers to his little birds about Jon. The only problem, however, is that he still worked for Dany.

That's likely also why he was writing that letter at the beginning of the episode — informing the rest of Westeros that Aegon Targaryen is the true heir. Many have been calling Dany the Mad Queen, and she was certainly having a tough go of it at the start of Episode 5. However, she's also grieving both Rhaegal and Missandei, so she's not feeling particularly inclined to be merciful right now. Plus, there's the fact that Jon's attraction to Dany is cooling considerably (she is his aunt, after all).

We've also seen her do similar things before, banishing Ser Jorah when she discovered he was originally sent to spy on her. However, it's still a particularly brutal scene to watch Varys's ad hoc trial and execution. "Lord Varys, I, Daenerys of House Targaryen, First of My Name, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons, sentence you to die," she tells her Master of Whispers. Then, of course, came those fateful words Missandei had uttered just an episode before: "Dracarys." And just like that, Varys was lit up like a Christmas tree.

However, some fans thought that Varys saw it coming. After all, he's long taken advantage of his "little birds," manipulating people when it pleased him.

