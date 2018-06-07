On Fri. Jun. 8, you have the chance to let your best friend know exactly how much you love and appreciate them, because it's National Best Friends Day. This holiday is special for a lot of reasons. For one thing, your bestie probably deserves all of the love in the world, and this is a great day to fill them in on exactly how much they mean to you. For another thing, it's the perfect opportunity to send your bestie a funny and heartwarming best friend test message to remind them just how much they mean t you. Because for realsies, National Best Friends Day is pretty great, and you absolutely need to reach out to your own BFF. If you do, why not make the text sweet but also hilarious? We've got some ideas for funny text messages to send to your best friends on National Best Friends Day that everyone will love.

After all, you could send a really punny text letting them know how "egg-cellent" they are — but sometimes it's more fun to get them laugh-crying rather than just laughing, you know? Save all of your hilarious one-liners for social media! Instead, text your bestie something heartwarming and funny.

I mean, let's be honest, that gets boring fast. If you need some quotes to get you started, there are a whole bunch below — and of course, feel free to use any of them that fit your friendship. Enjoy!

1. I want to be your BFF until I'm too old to remember what BFF means. Giphy This is a funnier way of saying you want to stay best friends forever. Awwww!

2. You're my favorite person to be socially awkward with. If you and your BFF have trouble acting natural around anyone other than yourselves, this is the perfect text to send. Honestly, I might use this one.

3. I'll always be there to tell you how bad your ex looks now. Hey, what else are best friends for, am I right?

4. We're so hilarious together that I feel bad for the people who don't get to listen to our conversations. Giphy Really, anyone who ever gets to take part in a conversation with you guys is #blessed.

5. Thank you for always being there for me when I can't afford to get a therapist. This is a cute way of saying a genuine thank you while also making your friend smile.

6. I love that we've been BFFs since before the acronym existed. This is the perfect text to send any of your besties who you've been friends with since forever.

7. You’re the friend I’d feel the worst about killing in a post-apocalyptic death match for food. Giphy This is really saying a lot! Your friend should be honored to receive a text like this one.

8. We are best friends. Always remember that if you fall, I will pick you up... after I stop laughing. Of course you would help your BFF through any injury! But, you know, if it was kind of hilarious, you'd have to get a good laugh in there.

9. I'm lucky to have a friend like you and not like me. Take a little bit of a jab at yourself with this one - although I'm sure you are also a pretty great friend.

10. I hope we never get tired of making fun of each other. Giphy Wow, how can you turn down a beautiful sentiment like this one?

11. We'll be friends forever because you already know too much. A true classic. You can't go wrong with this text message.

12. We've been friends for so long I can't remember which one of us is the bad influence. Which one of you is the one pushing each other into bad situations that end up being hilarious? Impossible to know, at this point.

13. Life is too short to be serious all the time. So if you can't laugh at yourself... call me, I'll do it for you. Giphy Hey, what are friends for if not for constantly laughing at each other?

14. Thank you for being the only person I talk to instead of about. Again... what are friends for? Of course you would never say a negative word about your bestie!