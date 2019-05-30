On National Best Friends Day, you have the chance to let your best friend know exactly how much you love and appreciate them, because it's National Best Friends Day. This holiday is special for a lot of reasons: For one thing, your bestie probably deserves all of the love in the world, and this is a great day to fill them in on exactly how much they mean to you. For another thing, it's the perfect opportunity to send your bestie a funny and heartwarming best friend text message to remind them just how much they mean t you. Because for realsies, National Best Friends Day is pretty great, and you absolutely need to reach out to your own BFF. If you do, why not make the text sweet but also hilarious? We've got some ideas for funny text messages to send to your best friends on National Best Friends Day that everyone will love.

After all, you could send a really punny text letting them know how "egg-cellent" they are — but sometimes it's more fun to get them laugh-crying rather than just laughing, you know? Save all of your hilarious one-liners for social media! Instead, text your bestie something heartwarming and funny.

I mean, let's be honest, that gets boring fast. If you need some quotes to get you started, there are a whole bunch below — and of course, feel free to use any of them that fit your friendship. Enjoy!

1. I want to be your BFF until I'm too old to remember what BFF means. ShutterStock This is an adorable way to say that you want to be best friends forever, until you're both really old. And honestly, what better message is there?

2. You're my favorite person to be socially awkward with. If you and your BFF have trouble acting natural around anyone other than yourselves, this is the perfect text to send. They'll totally get exactly what you're trying to say.

3. I'll always be there to tell you how bad your ex looks now. ShutterStock Hey, what else are best friends for? Sometimes you need your friend to remind you that you are way better off without your ex in your life anymore... even if they have to get a little dramatic to do so.

4. We're so hilarious together that I feel bad for the people who don't get to listen to our conversations. Really, anyone who ever gets to take part in a conversation with you two is #blessed. Just remind them of that and then go about having yet another amazingly hilarious and smart convo.

5. Thank you for always being there for me when I can't afford to get a therapist. ShutterStock This is a cute way of saying a genuine thank you while also making your friend smile. Your best friend should be the person you go to whenever you really need someone to talk to, and need some serious advice.

6. I love that we've been BFFs since before the acronym existed. This is the perfect text to send any of your besties who you've been friends with since forever. You know, the people who have been there for you since the awkward days of high school, middle school, and maybe even earlier than that.

7. You’re the friend I’d feel the worst about killing in a post-apocalyptic death match for food. ShutterStock This is really saying a lot! Your friend should be honored to receive a text like this one. And if you both have a serious love for horror movies and zombie stuff, then they will definitely get behind this feeling.

8. We are best friends. Always remember that if you fall, I will pick you up... after I stop laughing. Of course you would help your BFF through any injury! But, you know, if it was kind of hilarious, you'd have to get a good laugh in there. That's what friends do!

9. I'm lucky to have a friend like you and not like me. ShutterStock Take a little bit of a jab at yourself with this one — although I'm sure you are also a pretty great friend too. It makes the text funnier and will definitely make them smile. It's also a nice way to be heartfelt without being too corny.

10. I hope we never get tired of making fun of each other. Wow, how can you turn down a beautiful sentiment like this one? In all seriousness, what best friends don't have a lot of fun just teasing each other all the time? It's one of the perks of being that close to someone.

11. We'll be friends forever because you already know too much. ShutterStock A true classic. You can't go wrong with this message. Your best friend has to stay in your life simply because you guys are too close to contemplate not being in each other's lives.

12. We've been friends for so long I can't remember which one of us is the bad influence. Which one of you is the one pushing each other into bad situations that end up being hilarious? Impossible to know in certain situations.

13. Life is too short to be serious all the time. So if you can't laugh at yourself... call me, I'll do it for you. ShutterStock Hey, what are friends for if not for constantly laughing at each other? This is a reminder to your bestie that you'll always be there to keep them from taking themselves too seriously, and that's definitely a good thing.

14. Thank you for being the only person I talk to instead of about. Again... what are friends for? Of course you would never say a negative word about your bestie! And you'll always defend them if someone else tries to say something behind their back.